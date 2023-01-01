I’ve been doodling about life as a mom for the past several years starting since I was pregnant. Since then, my doodles have ebbed and flowed based on my exhaustion levels and the stages of life that the kids were in.

I posted some parenting comics on Bored Panda before. You can check them out here and here

I hope you find my newer doodles a little amusing and most of all, relatable.

#1

I Didn’t Sign Up To Carry Your Scooter For 15 Minutes, But Okay

As an only child, I found myself doodling and coloring more often than not. Life and school got in the way for a couple of decades and the drawing went down significantly during this time. Funny enough, now that life is busier than ever working full-time as a healthcare worker and having two kids, I find myself craving a creative outlet and having a moment to draw about my experiences.
#2

Cheetos In The Kitchen, Or Else You’ll Get Ambushed

#3

But First, Coffee, Every Day

The most difficult part of my creative process is the difficulty of generating ideas from being exhausted by work and family life. Often times being in the thick of mommy duties, the last thing I'm thinking about is ideas for what to draw and I'm probably missing a lot of drawing ideas like this, but that comes with momming territory.
#4

The Worst

#5

Ouch Ouch Ouch

It is extremely hard to find time or energy to create, but when this happens I usually try to take a moment to rest and focus on my other duties. It would be a lot less fun if drawing became a forced chore so I try to take a step back and do something else, and let any ideas come to me organically.
#6

Sick More Than Not Sick, Right?

#7

Oof, The Pain Continues

I like being able to capture my experiences as visuals because funny moments seem to materialize themselves as images in my head, rather than stories. My main overall message is that life as a parent can be exhausting and challenging, but there is some humor in the everyday and seemingly mundane moments, so try to capture and share them with people before they are gone.
#8

Makes Meal Prepping That Much Less Unpleasant

#9

Trying To Keep Shape, Ok?

#10

Can There Be More Dishes?!?!

#11

Always Trying To Tidy

#12

Definitely Didn’t Notice When This Happened For The Last Time. End Of An Annoying Era!

#13

Anyone Do This Too?

#14

Awwww, This Stage Has Passed, But The Guilty Faces Remain

#15

When Left To Their Own Devices, Anything Goes

#16

Less And Less Assistance Needed. Just What We Like

#17

I Actually Miss This Right Now

#18

Not Quite Sympathetic, Just Blankly Observing

#19

Anyone Else Love Watching People’s Reactions To Things You Like To Watch?

#20

All Day Every Day. One Day It Will Result In An Injury

#21

Yup I Stand By This Too. Sorry

#22

These Days It Is Mostly Pachycephalosaurus Mood

#23

Online Schooling Season. Sigh

#24

Up And Down, Up And Down, All Day Long

#25

I Do This Less Now Because I Keep Dropping My Phone On My Face

#26

The Patience Is Hanging On By A Thread

#27

Why Are You Right There? I Mean I Love You!

#28

So Damn Satisfying

#29

Yes Kiddo I Know I Have To Do It!

#30

Happens More Often Than Not. I Don’t Learn My Lesson

#31

Holiday Chaos Means Full Stomachs But Exhausted Everything Else

#32

Random Moments Of Holiday Season

#33

Yup

#34

This Was A Tiring Day

#35

May Your 2023 Be Full Of Great Sleeps

#36

As Age Goes Up, So Do The Incidences Of Hurting Self. Oof

