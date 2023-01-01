I Am A Mom Of Two And I Create Funny And Relatable Comics About Being A Parent (36 New Pics)
I’ve been doodling about life as a mom for the past several years starting since I was pregnant. Since then, my doodles have ebbed and flowed based on my exhaustion levels and the stages of life that the kids were in.
I posted some parenting comics on Bored Panda before. You can check them out here and here.
I hope you find my newer doodles a little amusing and most of all, relatable.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | redbubble.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I Didn’t Sign Up To Carry Your Scooter For 15 Minutes, But Okay
As an only child, I found myself doodling and coloring more often than not. Life and school got in the way for a couple of decades and the drawing went down significantly during this time. Funny enough, now that life is busier than ever working full-time as a healthcare worker and having two kids, I find myself craving a creative outlet and having a moment to draw about my experiences.
Cheetos In The Kitchen, Or Else You’ll Get Ambushed
But First, Coffee, Every Day
The most difficult part of my creative process is the difficulty of generating ideas from being exhausted by work and family life. Often times being in the thick of mommy duties, the last thing I'm thinking about is ideas for what to draw and I'm probably missing a lot of drawing ideas like this, but that comes with momming territory.
The Worst
Ouch Ouch Ouch
It is extremely hard to find time or energy to create, but when this happens I usually try to take a moment to rest and focus on my other duties. It would be a lot less fun if drawing became a forced chore so I try to take a step back and do something else, and let any ideas come to me organically.
Sick More Than Not Sick, Right?
Oof, The Pain Continues
I like being able to capture my experiences as visuals because funny moments seem to materialize themselves as images in my head, rather than stories. My main overall message is that life as a parent can be exhausting and challenging, but there is some humor in the everyday and seemingly mundane moments, so try to capture and share them with people before they are gone.
I like 'em :-)
I like 'em :-)