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From blockbuster hits to underrated hidden-gem films and cult classics, we’ve rounded up 22 tough picks that every movie lover has to face. Will you choose the iconic classics or the latest must-watch releases?

Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ movie poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!

When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out the ultimate music poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

Which director is more influential?

Black and white photos of two legendary male film directors for movies this or that poll

Ante Brkan , Columbia Pictures Report

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    #2

    Which actress is superior?

    Movies this or that poll featuring two iconic female movie characters with contrasting hairstyles

    Columbia Pictures , 20th Century Fox Report

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    #3

    Which action film is more exciting?

    Action thriller movie scenes with rugged heroes in intense post-apocalyptic settings movies this or that poll

    20th Century Fox , Village Roadshow Report

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    #4

    Whose filmography is more impressive?

    Crime drama movie scenes displaying tense conversations between key characters movies this or that poll

    Universal Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

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    #5

    What makes for a better movie?

    Action and sci-fi movie scenes with intense running and robot characters movies this or that poll

    Paramount Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

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    #6

    Which comedy movie stands the test of time better?

    Comedy and medieval movie scenes featuring musicians and knights movies this or that poll

    Paramount Pictures , Monty Python Pictures Report

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    #7

    Who is the better actor?

    Classic drama movie scenes showing iconic characters in thoughtful moments movies this or that poll

    Columbia Pictures , Castle Rock Entertainment Report

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    #8

    Which romance film is more iconic?

    Classic and Titanic romantic movie scenes side by side for movies poll

    Warner Bros. , Paramount Pictures Report

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    #9

    Who’s the better director?

    Directors Steven Spielberg and James Cameron headshots movies poll

    Martin Kraft , Angela George Report

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    #10

    Who’s the better action star?

    Black Widow and Angelina Jolie in movies this or that poll

    Marvel Studios , 20th Century Fox Report

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    #11

    Which horror movie is better?

    Teen girl and shark scene for movies this or that poll comparison

    Universal Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

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    #12

    Which sci-fi film franchise is more iconic?

    Matrix and Star Wars characters in iconic movies this or that poll

    Warner Bros. , Lucasfilm Report

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    #13

    Whose filmography is more impressive?

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in a movies this or that poll image

    Apple Studios Report

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    #14

    Which film is more thrilling?

    Silence of the Lambs and Sixth Sense movie scenes in movies this or that poll

    Hollywood Pictures , Orion Pictures Report

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    #15

    Which director is more influential?

    Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese movie directors in movies this or that poll

    Gage Skidmore , Harald Krichel Report

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    #16

    Which fantasy franchise is more iconic?

    Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings characters in movies this or that poll

    Warner Bros. , New Line Cinema Report

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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen either.

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    #17

    Who’s the better James Bond?

    Classic James Bond and modern 007 in movies this or that poll comparison

    Eon Productions Report

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    #18

    Which Western holds up the best?

    Western movie characters in famous scenes this or that poll comparison

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer , Paramaount Pictures Report

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    #19

    Which director is better?

    Two directors at events comparing movies this or that poll

    HimmelrichPR , LucaFazPhoto Report

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    #20

    Which adventure franchise is more exciting?

    Famous pirate and adventurer characters side by side for movies poll

    Walt Disney Studios , Lucasfilm Report

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    #21

    Who's the better action star?

    Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in classic action movie scenes

    StudioCanal , Carolco Report

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    #22

    What should films be tailored to?

    Empty red seats inside a movie theater for movies this or that poll

    Ali Behrouzi , Ron Lach Report

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