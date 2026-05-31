“How Mainstream Is Your Taste In Movies?”: Compare Yourself In 22 ‘This Or That’ Questions
From blockbuster hits to underrated hidden-gem films and cult classics, we’ve rounded up 22 tough picks that every movie lover has to face. Will you choose the iconic classics or the latest must-watch releases?
Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ movie poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!
When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out the ultimate music poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Which director is more influential?
Which actress is superior?
Which action film is more exciting?
Whose filmography is more impressive?
What makes for a better movie?
Which comedy movie stands the test of time better?
Who is the better actor?
Which romance film is more iconic?
Who’s the better director?
Who’s the better action star?
Which horror movie is better?
Which sci-fi film franchise is more iconic?
Whose filmography is more impressive?
Which film is more thrilling?
Which director is more influential?
Which fantasy franchise is more iconic?
Which Western holds up the best?
Which director is better?
Which adventure franchise is more exciting?
Who's the better action star?
What should films be tailored to?
Which is the better comedy, Airplane or Holy Grail was tough to answer.
Which is the better comedy, Airplane or Holy Grail was tough to answer.