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From blockbuster hits to underrated hidden-gem films and cult classics, we’ve rounded up 22 tough picks that every movie lover has to face. Will you choose the iconic classics or the latest must-watch releases?

Dive into the ultimate ‘This Or That’ movie poll, cast your vote, and see how your taste compares to other Pandas!

When you’re done voting and comparing in this poll, check out the ultimate music poll by clicking here.