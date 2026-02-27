“Is Forrest Gump Actually An A-Hole?”: Guess The 26 Popular Films From AITA Descriptions

ADVERTISEMENT

Movie characters make tough decisions daily. That’s why films are so fun to watch! You get to see them dive right into the action and drama, while sitting comfortably in front of a screen. But would the movie characters make the same decisions if they could ask you what to do? Let’s entertain this thought!

In this quiz, you’ll read 26 AITA-style posts supposedly written by popular movie characters, and your job will be to identify which movie they are from. Even if you haven’t seen the film, the clues in each post might help you out!

Two people sitting on the floor sharing a bowl of popcorn while watching movies, referencing popular films AITA descriptions.

Image credits: Gustavo Fring