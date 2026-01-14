Only The Sharpest Minds Will Decode These 30 Funky Synonyms Of Popular Movies And TV Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

A catchy and interesting title is a crucial part of any piece of visual media. It can act as the film or TV show’s first hook, setting the tone, genre, and mood, without you even realizing it. So, with titles so tightly associated with their media, do you think you could guess the popular movies and TV shows if we changed their titles into overly literal synonyms?

In this quiz, you’ll see 30 titles that we created by using funky synonyms, and you’ll have to type in the original titles. If you find yourself stuck, you may want to look for clues in the background! Think you’re ready? Let’s go!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Person relaxing with popcorn and remote, watching movies and TV shows to decode funky synonyms.

Photo credits: Jeshoots