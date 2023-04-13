Thomas Duke's passion for films and his unique approach to location scouting has earned him a huge following on social media. Through his Instagram account, he captured the imagination of other moviegoers by posting images of iconic scenes from the locations where they were filmed. In doing so, he manages to blur the line between fiction and reality, reminding viewers that the magic of cinema lies in the streets and corners we walk every day.

As the audience grows, Thomas remains committed to his plan to reveal "obvious and unseen" filming locations that are often overlooked. The young film student's adventures took him to different parts of London and beyond, inspiring others to understand the unseen history of cinema.

With that being said, if you'd love to see more of Duke's work, then make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

The Last Of Us (HBO)

The Last Of Us (HBO)

Welcome to 401 5 St SW - a random parking lot in Calgary! A parking lot now covered in snow. It was here, in the final episode, where Joel & Ellie become even closer. The pair stroll through a military camp which was actually placed here in the parking lot. A perfect place for a dystopian setting.

Now I can't stop thinking, do they just CGI the plants in all the time?

#2

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

That "Mexico" tint is really hitting this one hard

#3

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Walked up the stairs in Oxford and couldn't help thinking, "𝘏𝘦𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘴."

#4

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

#5

The Crown

The Crown

#6

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1

#7

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders

#8

Pride & Prejudice

Pride & Prejudice

#9

Batman

Batman

#10

Bridgerton

Bridgerton

#11

The Last Of Us (HBO)

The Last Of Us (HBO)

Joel & Ellie continue their trek on horseback as they try to find the Fireflies base. It’s here at Mount Royal University, Calgary where a pivotal scene takes place and Ellie must get Joel to safety. I had to explore the campus to find this spot! Standing in for Colorado in the show, this Calgary based uni is a fascinating location which changes up the real geography a little; they merge this uni with another uni as the duo are passing through. The 2nd is a short drive away at SAIT. Joel & Ellie make their way across campus and inside the school – expertly dressed again with CG monkeys and dystopian visuals aplenty. Cue the drama that unfolds! The setting here, as you can see, was very snowy and empty. It added to the atmospheric feel of it all, but it was a bit soggy trying to get the right shot.

#12

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

The skill on the part of the Disney animators though

#13

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name

#14

You

You

Come with me as we follow Joe once more around London, this time focussing on Part 2 of ‘You’.

I found Joe’s tree (next to Chalcot) and strolled through the magnetic atmosphere within the Lincoln’s Inn Library; supposed to be a part of Royal Holloway in the show, but Holborn in reality! A date isn’t a date without passing through Borough Market, Joe knows all the best spots – such a romantic – as he takes Kate past Bridget Jones’s flat.

#15

Heartstopper

Heartstopper

#16

Thor

Thor

#17

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

#18

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

#19

The Crown

The Crown

#20

Cruella

Cruella

#21

Wandavision

Wandavision

#22

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

#23

Friends

Friends

#24

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2

#25

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

#26

Sherlock

Verified Sherlock

#27

The Last Of Us (Video Game)

The Last Of Us (Video Game)

I am ready to follow Joel & Ellie through the infected streets of Calgary. I loved the games growing up - crafted around the story and characters which was just so important and made them fully formed – I couldn’t wait to celebrate it in reality!

#28

Luca

Luca

I picked up some gelato and tried to find Luca and Alberto... oh, this place is just like heaven. To create the authentic look, the creative team headed out to the seaside villages along the coast of Italy. They soaked up the textures, colours, experiences, and structures of the stunning scenery with the help from director Enrico Casarosa - who grew up here! From the cobbled pathways to the ancient myths and legends woven throughout the Cinque Terre history, it’s all real and it’s all here ready to be discovered. I chose Vernazza out of all of the towns as it felt like the closest, visually, to what we see in Luca. The piazza seeping onto the ocean, the tightly-packed alleyways shining with character, the PESTO available here... I really can't put it into words. Time to have an adventure of a lifetime with Luca and Alberto and have the best summer ever!

#29

Spencer

Spencer

#30

No Time To Die

No Time To Die

#31

Kingsman

Kingsman

#32

Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy

#33

Loki

Loki

#34

Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes

#35

The Notebook

The Notebook

#36

You

You

Welcome to the world of ‘You’! Joe now lives & works in London... although his university is in Egham. So when he walks ‘across town’ to get back home, it’s actually from Egham to Kensington... walking 20 miles in 10 seconds, hmm?

#37

The Last Of Us (HBO)

The Last Of Us (HBO)

Welcome to the now vacant store which was home to THAT super tense clicker battle. Roawwr! Located on 1201 SW street, the interiors were a set and the fungus/creepy Cordyceps were partially real, partially part of the production dressing!

#38

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey

#39

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

#40

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man

#41

Sherlock

Sherlock

#42

Paddington

Paddington

#43

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

#44

Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones

#45

Coraline

Coraline

#46

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home

#47

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

#48

The Holiday

The Holiday

#49

Last Christmas

Last Christmas

#50

The Notebook

The Notebook

#51

Hot Fuzz

Hot Fuzz

#52

Ant-Man: Quantumania

Ant-Man: Quantumania

#53

Heartstopper

Heartstopper

#54

Last Night In Soho

Last Night In Soho

#55

Hot Fuzz

Hot Fuzz

#56

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2

#57

Heartstopper

Heartstopper

#58

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

#59

Outlander

Outlander

#60

Sandman

Sandman

#61

The Fleabag

The Fleabag

#62

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

#63

About Time

About Time

#64

Love Actually

Love Actually

#65

101 Dalmatians

Verified 101 Dalmatians

#66

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

#67

1917

1917

#68

You & Me

You & Me

The first scene above takes place at Telegraph Hill (a lovely spot that overlooks the city from afar).

#69

Interstellar

Interstellar

#70

The Flatshare

The Flatshare

