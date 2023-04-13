Thomas Duke's passion for films and his unique approach to location scouting has earned him a huge following on social media. Through his Instagram account, he captured the imagination of other moviegoers by posting images of iconic scenes from the locations where they were filmed. In doing so, he manages to blur the line between fiction and reality, reminding viewers that the magic of cinema lies in the streets and corners we walk every day.

As the audience grows, Thomas remains committed to his plan to reveal "obvious and unseen" filming locations that are often overlooked. The young film student's adventures took him to different parts of London and beyond, inspiring others to understand the unseen history of cinema.

With that being said, if you'd love to see more of Duke's work, then make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | Facebook