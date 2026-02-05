“Tom Hanks Was Just A Side Character?”: Take This 30-Question Movie Quiz & Find Out
Would Harry Potter hit the same without Hagrid? What about Samwise in LOTR?
We spend so much time talking about the main heroes & leads. But let’s be honest – some of the most memorable moments in movies come from the side characters. The ones who sometimes steal the scene or even carry the whole movie without getting the spotlight.
So this time, it’s all about them. We gathered 30 sidekicks, and it’s your job to recognize them. Can you do it? Let’s start and see! 🎬
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
30
0