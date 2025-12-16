“Think You Know Movies?”: Guess These 30 Famous Films With Just Their Opening Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening scene of any good film is a promise. They hook you in, establish the world and its characters, as well as the movie’s tone, mood, and core themes. They essentially provide you with an impression of what’s going to unfold in the next couple of hours, and let you make the decision: do you trust the promise?

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with 30 iconic and memorable opening scenes, and your job will be to guess what movie they are from. Sounds easy enough? Then let’s dive in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Empty red movie theater seats in a dimly lit cinema, inviting viewers to guess famous films from opening scenes.

Photo credits: Tima Miroshnichenko