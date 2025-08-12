This Final Scene Quiz Will Expose Fake Movie Fans – Score 23/27 To Prove You’re The Real Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all got those movie moments stuck in our heads – but is it the beginning, or the very last scene that you remember most? Endings can be emotional, shocking, or just unforgettable. Sometimes that last scene stays with you more than anything else in the movie.

This quiz is all about those closing moments. You’ll get 27 final scenes, and your job is to guess which movie each one is from.

Well, if you think you’re better with movie beginnings, then try Part 1 and Part 2 of the Opening Movie Scenes quiz, too! 🎬

Let’s see how many endings you actually remember! 🍿

Image credits: Ann H