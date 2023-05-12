Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love
“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

Robert the Otter
Community member

I’m a Singaporean Otter in, erm, Singapore! I work as a data-entry analyst. And I talk about topics about people, relationships, psychology, and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

This comic is dedicated to mothers. Every day, a mother’s love turns hardship into happiness. Thank you.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

Robert the Otter
Robert the Otter
Author, Community member

Just an ordinary otter embracing the Otter Way of Life.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
Community Member
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww i love this comic! i love ALL of ur comics! this one is so sweet :)

