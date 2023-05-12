“Mother Days”: My Heartwarming Comic About A Mother’s Love

I’m a Singaporean Otter in, erm, Singapore! I work as a data-entry analyst. And I talk about topics about people, relationships, psychology, and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

This comic is dedicated to mothers. Every day, a mother’s love turns hardship into happiness. Thank you.

