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Substance dependance recovery is often viewed as a clear turning point, and I mean, why not? It’s a moment when someone begins rebuilding their life after years of struggle. For those who reach long-term sobriety, milestones like anniversaries are commonly seen as proof of resilience and change.

However, recovery does not happen in isolation. While sobriety marks a major personal accomplishment, its effects extend to family members who may have experienced years of instability, hurt, or separation. Today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in this position when he refused to attend his mother’s 15-year sobriety celebration.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes people grow, recover, or turn their lives around, but that doesn’t automatically erase the impact they had on others along the way

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author was removed from his mother as an infant due to her substance dependance, later raised by his grandparents, and they never formed a real relationship

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Years later, his mother achieved 15 years of sobriety and her husband invited the family to a celebration party marking the milestone

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Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He declined the invitation due to prior plans and told his stepfather he does not feel pride or a connection toward his mother because of their past

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Image credits: neededathrowawayyy

This led to a heated exchange where the stepfather accused him of being disrespectful, while the author stood firm on his boundaries and chose not to attend

The OP shared that he was removed from his mother’s care as a baby due to her substance dependance and was raised entirely by his grandparents. His mother also served time in prison and lost her parental rights. While she eventually turned her life around, those early years left a permanent imprint. Years later, his mother set out to celebrate 15 years of sobriety, and her husband planned a large party to honor the occasion.

However, the OP noted that he wouldn’t go because he had made plans prior. So, when he received the invitation, he sent a message to his stepfather letting him know that he wouldn’t be there. When the stepfather asked what was so important, the OP made it clear that he was going out of town, but that didn’t sit well with him.

The OP then further made it clear that he didn’t feel pride for his mother’s recovery neither did he see it as something to celebrate. From his perspective, her sobriety didn’t erase the damage done during his childhood. Despite that, the stepfather urged him to “show up and present a united front”, and the OP insisted that he was going out of town to have a good time for himself.

The stepfather accused him of being a heartless jerk and for letting his mother down instead of celebrating such a huge milestone. He also accused him of dehumanizing her, which left him wondering if he was wrong for making a choice the same way his mother had made her choice years prior.

Image credits: lucigerma / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In situations where an adult child declines to attend a parent’s sobriety celebration, research helps explain why emotions and boundaries can remain complicated long after recovery. According to HelpGuide, children removed from their biological parents due to substance dependance, maltreatment, or neglect may continue to face emotional and psychological challenges even after being placed in stable homes.

Building on this, Ashland Source explains that sobriety itself is a major milestone, but it does not automatically repair family relationships. Reconciliation is described as a separate process that requires rebuilding trust, establishing boundaries, and working through unresolved emotions like fear, resentment, and betrayal.

Similarly, Brazen Hub highlights that adult children of parents with substance dependance often carry lasting trust injuries and trauma-related responses, even when the parent is now sober. These can manifest as reluctance to reconnect or maintain close contact, not necessarily as rejection of the recovery itself, but as a protective response to earlier instability.

Netizens were strongly supportive of the OP, with many agreeing that attending the celebration should not be an obligation given the history. What do you think about this situation? Is the OP justified in keeping distance, or should he have attended the celebration anyway out of respect for recovery? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens emphasized that sobriety, while a major personal achievement, does not erase past harm or automatically require reconciliation