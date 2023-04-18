Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Refuses To Send Her Gifted Daughter To A Better School Because She Doesn’t Have Time To Drive Her
Parenting

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

On the one hand, gifted children have unique academic needs that may not be met in traditional school settings, but on the other, things like money, transportation, and complicated family dynamics can make it difficult for parents to provide their little ones with specialized education. A post on the popular ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit has just sparked a debate about such challenges.

A mom shared that her gifted six-year-old daughter would have to attend a school two towns away to reach her potential, but the woman also added that such a long drive would simply be too much of a hassle for her. After getting into a fight with her husband about it, she turned to the internet, asking for an unbiased opinion on the matter.

This mother recognizes that her gifted 6-year-old daughter would benefit from attending a school with better resources

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

However, the nearest one is two towns away and the mom can’t find a way to drive there every day

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Robert Nagy (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)

Image credits: aitagiftedschool

Most people think the mom should make a bigger effort

Some parents also shared their own similar stories

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Scott T Brynildsen
Scott T Brynildsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

