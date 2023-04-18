Mom Refuses To Send Her Gifted Daughter To A Better School Because She Doesn’t Have Time To Drive Her
On the one hand, gifted children have unique academic needs that may not be met in traditional school settings, but on the other, things like money, transportation, and complicated family dynamics can make it difficult for parents to provide their little ones with specialized education. A post on the popular ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit has just sparked a debate about such challenges.
A mom shared that her gifted six-year-old daughter would have to attend a school two towns away to reach her potential, but the woman also added that such a long drive would simply be too much of a hassle for her. After getting into a fight with her husband about it, she turned to the internet, asking for an unbiased opinion on the matter.
This mother recognizes that her gifted 6-year-old daughter would benefit from attending a school with better resources
However, the nearest one is two towns away and the mom can’t find a way to drive there every day
Image credits: aitagiftedschool
If her daughter is a reader, can't she just continue reading and read college books from home without having an impact on the rest of her family? I was always in gifted classes and would read sections of the library because I'm a curious person. I set my own academic goals but never went to expensive schools. I went to high school for a year, went to college and graduated years before other students, and now I'm a published author. Had I been put into a stuffy school I'd have never been able to have the relationships I have now and I'd have never met my husband. I think the husband should try doing what the mom does daily for two weeks. He needs to have first hand experience to understand why his wife doesn't want to spend that much time in the car with the toddler.
