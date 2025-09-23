Man Gets Poisoned By Family Again, Does A Test And Finds Traces Of Cyanide

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal made by Mom. Not only is it filled with wholesome, comforting ingredients, but it’s also been made with love. Unless, of course, you do something to anger your mom, and she decides to retaliate in a way that could get her locked up.

One man reached out to Reddit for advice after he realized that becoming ill after eating ramen noodles from his mother was no accident. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

This man’s mother never wanted him to move away

Woman with gray hair in a blue jacket looking pensive, reflecting on feelings related to mother poisoned me experience.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

So when he finally did, she decided to make sure that he immediately became ill

Text excerpt from a story titled mother poisoned me about a toxic relationship with a controlling mother.

Family conflict over career choice with mother opposed, expressing concerns about job sustainability and work dislike.

Text describing a personal story of quitting a job due to health and facing hostility from mother and sister.

Text about mother poisoned me story, describing controlling and hostile behavior during job search and interviews.

Text excerpt describing a person relocating for a new programmer job, related to mother-poisoned-me story.

Text describing a hostile mother who gave poisoned styrofoam ramen noodles before the person left home.

Text excerpt about feeling suspicious and cautious to avoid angering those who might sabotage life, related to mother-poisoned-me theme.

Instant cup noodles with dried vegetables on a wooden table, symbolizing mother poisoned me concerns about food safety.

Image credits: Gu Ko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Excerpt from a personal story about mother-poisoned-me, describing food given for a trip and arrival at a hotel room.

Text excerpt describing feeling ill after eating, related to a mother poisoned me story about illness and suspicion.

Text describing feeling weak and light headed while recalling repeated calls from mother reminding to eat ramen noodles.

Text excerpt describing suspicion of being poisoned, with mention of cyanide after online research.

Text excerpt discussing the emotional impact and test results related to the mother-poisoned-me experience.

ChemSee CN-30 cyanide detector test indicating presence of cyanide related to mother-poisoned-me incident.

Image credits: poisonedbymom

Text reading, I guess I am going to have to call the cops, and I will never speak to my family again, referencing mother poisoned me.

Text displaying a thank you message for support and a promise of updates on the mother-poisoned-me story.

Text update mentioning a police visit and evidence discussion related to mother poisoned me concerns in Topeka Kansas.

Image credits: poisonedbymom

Readers were extremely concerned, and the author joined in on the conversation to share more details

Text post discussing calling the cops and hospital if mother-poisoned-me, reflecting on serious family betrayal.

Reddit comment from user poisonedbymom discussing the emotional impact of betrayal by family and staying strong.

Reddit user discusses impact of family issues and possible interference with past employment in mother-poisoned-me context.

Comment discussion from a user sharing their experience and closure related to mother poisoned me accusations online.

Comment discussing cyanide hair follicle testing and its accuracy in cases where mother poisoned me is suspected.

Discussion on hair follicle test reliability and evidence in cases related to mother poisoned me, with dosing info mentioned.

Comment thread with user expressing respect for independence despite family pressure, related to mother-poisoned-me topic.

Comments on a forum discussing life insurance and a mother poisoned me, suggesting possible motives and past threats.

Conversation screenshot showing a user asking if someone was poisoned by a sister, and the original poster confirms mother poisoned me.

Forum discussion about someone suspecting they were poisoned, seeking police report for proof of mother-poisoned-me case.

Reddit conversation showing a user discussing family issues and mentioning being mother poisoned in a text thread.

Commenter expresses sympathy for independence struggle; original poster mentions family’s “crabs in a barrel” mentality related to mother poisoned me.

Later, the man shared an update on his situation

Silhouette of a man making a phone call by a window with rain droplets, conveying a mother poisoned me theme.

Image credits: Heru Dharma/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text describing a person filing a police report and maintaining no contact with family after mother poisoned me incident.

Text describing a personal experience involving the mother poisoned me shared by a software developer in Topeka motel.

Text excerpt discussing motel security measures and suspicion related to mother in a mother-poisoned-me context.

Text excerpt describing a morning routine disrupted by car trouble and a strange encounter at the bus stop related to mother-poisoned-me.

Person in a black hooded outfit approaching a car door while another person keeps a safe distance in a tense moment mother-poisoned-me

Elderly woman with a concerned expression outdoors, illustrating emotions related to mother poisoned me situation.

Image credits: Teona Swift/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text on white background stating a conversation about checking if someone is okay and refusing a hug related to mother-poisoned-me.

Text excerpt discussing a skilled gun owner and gaming experience, related to mother-poisoned-me theme.

Text on white background reading a question about whether to go home after work or somewhere else, related to mother poisoned me.

Text expressing concern about safety in Topeka, requesting .NET development jobs and advice related to mother-poisoned-me.

Image credits: poisonedbymom

Watching a child leave the nest can be difficult for parents to handle

Two women embracing outdoors with flowers in the background, conveying support and emotions related to mother poisoned me.

Image credits: Yasmina Ramirez/Pexels (not the actual photo)

No matter how old you are, your parents will always see you as their baby. Even if you’re married, in medical school or have kids of your own, it’s only natural for parents to want to take care of their children. But there comes a time in most of our lives when we have to leave the nest, and it’s a lot easier to do so when you have the support of Mom and Dad.

According to Urban Institute, the average age for young Americans to move out of their parents’ house during the 2010s was 26. Today, however, more adults are delaying the move to live independently due to high costs of living and low salaries.

But regardless of when someone decides it’s time to fly the coop, parents should be proud that they’ve raised an adult who feels confident going off on their own. After all, having your children live with you forever might become exhausting, and it can really limit your freedom.

When dealing with empty nest syndrome, Dr. Rachel Glik recommends that parents focus on the positives. This can be an extremely emotional time, but it’s also an opportunity to rediscover yourself. So don’t be scared to take up new hobbies, travel or make an effort to make new friends.

You might also be able to build a better relationship with your children when you don’t see them every day. Plus, you’ve now eliminated the conflicts that arise from living together, so your relationship might be even healthier and happier. Meanwhile, you can focus on your marriage and get back to what it was like when it was just the two of you, before having kids.

Clearly, the mother in this story had no idea how to deal with her son moving out and building his own life, so she decided to sabotage him. There was also some discussion in the comments about whether or not the mother had taken out a life insurance policy for her son, which might give her motive to poison him.

Cyanide poisoning is extremely dangerous

Emergency hospital entrance sign on a building exterior, related to urgent care for mother poisoned me incidents.

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But Money.com notes that if you want to take out a life insurance policy on another adult, you must have their consent. So unless the mother created this policy about a decade ago or the author agreed to it and simply forgot, it’s not likely that it exists. Unfortunately, it’s possible that the mother in this story simply tried to poison her son to punish him for moving out.

Medical News Today reports that cyanide poisoning is very dangerous, as it can cause vomiting, dizziness, headache, rapid heart rate, confusion, seizures, cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, hypotension, lung injuries and respiratory failure. In extreme cases, it can even be fatal.

As far as what can cause cyanide poisoning, common sources include fire smoke from residential fires, as well as the burning of wool, silk, rubber, resins or polyurethane. Some people are also exposed to cyanide at work, if they work in gold and silver extraction, plastics and rubber processing, metallurgy, photography, tanning or fumigation.

Cyanide is even found naturally in certain foods, such as cassava root, almonds, apples, flax and lima beans. But the quantities are low enough that we don’t have to worry when consuming them.

Sadly, the author noted that this experience has led to him decide that he won’t be speaking to his family again. But it’s better to lose them than to lose his life. Feel free to share your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here.

Once again, the author clarified some details about his situation

User advice on contacting police and avoiding interaction, discussing mom's work status in a mother-poisoned-me context.

Reddit user poisonedbymom discussing preferred places to live outside Midwest states with family, focusing on coasts and avoiding certain regions.

Commenters discussing possible motives and evidence related to the mother poisoned me situation and life insurance claims.

Meanwhile, concerned readers shared advice and support

Comment advising to move to another motel and get a restraining order as a stalking victim for mother poisoned me situation.

Comment warning about a mother poisoned me situation advises filing restraining order and moving for safety.

Comment advising someone possibly poisoned by mother to change outfit, seek help, report to police, and prioritize safety.

Reddit comment by user rgill7926 praising a post as the most interesting seen in their Reddit career about mother poisoned me.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing filing a restraining order due to creepy stalking related to mother poisoned concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting to visit r/ForHire for job opportunities related to mother poisoned me story.

Comment on a forum advising to speak to employers for advice or safety and inform the hotel about important matters, related to mother-poisoned-me scenario.

Comment expressing concern and urging immediate police involvement in a mother-poisoned-me situation for safety.

Comment advice suggesting to contact police and relocate out of state for safety in a mother poisoned me situation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing narcissistic personality traits linked to mother poisoned me experiences.

Comment advising to seek support from friends or coworkers after a mother poisoned me, emphasizing not being alone.

Comment advising to apply for jobs in another state and cut contact, addressing concerns related to mother-poisoned-me situation.