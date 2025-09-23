Man Gets Poisoned By Family Again, Does A Test And Finds Traces Of Cyanide
There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal made by Mom. Not only is it filled with wholesome, comforting ingredients, but it’s also been made with love. Unless, of course, you do something to anger your mom, and she decides to retaliate in a way that could get her locked up.
One man reached out to Reddit for advice after he realized that becoming ill after eating ramen noodles from his mother was no accident. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.
This man’s mother never wanted him to move away
So when he finally did, she decided to make sure that he immediately became ill
Readers were extremely concerned, and the author joined in on the conversation to share more details
Later, the man shared an update on his situation
Image credits: poisonedbymom
Watching a child leave the nest can be difficult for parents to handle
No matter how old you are, your parents will always see you as their baby. Even if you’re married, in medical school or have kids of your own, it’s only natural for parents to want to take care of their children. But there comes a time in most of our lives when we have to leave the nest, and it’s a lot easier to do so when you have the support of Mom and Dad.
According to Urban Institute, the average age for young Americans to move out of their parents’ house during the 2010s was 26. Today, however, more adults are delaying the move to live independently due to high costs of living and low salaries.
But regardless of when someone decides it’s time to fly the coop, parents should be proud that they’ve raised an adult who feels confident going off on their own. After all, having your children live with you forever might become exhausting, and it can really limit your freedom.
When dealing with empty nest syndrome, Dr. Rachel Glik recommends that parents focus on the positives. This can be an extremely emotional time, but it’s also an opportunity to rediscover yourself. So don’t be scared to take up new hobbies, travel or make an effort to make new friends.
You might also be able to build a better relationship with your children when you don’t see them every day. Plus, you’ve now eliminated the conflicts that arise from living together, so your relationship might be even healthier and happier. Meanwhile, you can focus on your marriage and get back to what it was like when it was just the two of you, before having kids.
Clearly, the mother in this story had no idea how to deal with her son moving out and building his own life, so she decided to sabotage him. There was also some discussion in the comments about whether or not the mother had taken out a life insurance policy for her son, which might give her motive to poison him.
Cyanide poisoning is extremely dangerous
But Money.com notes that if you want to take out a life insurance policy on another adult, you must have their consent. So unless the mother created this policy about a decade ago or the author agreed to it and simply forgot, it’s not likely that it exists. Unfortunately, it’s possible that the mother in this story simply tried to poison her son to punish him for moving out.
Medical News Today reports that cyanide poisoning is very dangerous, as it can cause vomiting, dizziness, headache, rapid heart rate, confusion, seizures, cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, hypotension, lung injuries and respiratory failure. In extreme cases, it can even be fatal.
As far as what can cause cyanide poisoning, common sources include fire smoke from residential fires, as well as the burning of wool, silk, rubber, resins or polyurethane. Some people are also exposed to cyanide at work, if they work in gold and silver extraction, plastics and rubber processing, metallurgy, photography, tanning or fumigation.
Cyanide is even found naturally in certain foods, such as cassava root, almonds, apples, flax and lima beans. But the quantities are low enough that we don’t have to worry when consuming them.
Sadly, the author noted that this experience has led to him decide that he won’t be speaking to his family again. But it’s better to lose them than to lose his life. Feel free to share your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Once again, the author clarified some details about his situation
Meanwhile, concerned readers shared advice and support
It’s weird that OP very briefly mentioned that his sister had poisoned him with cyanide years ago and gave no further explanation. Why would he ever live with her again, let alone eat or drink food that isn’t sealed?
In the post he says that he put it down to an illness he had. So basically he only just realised when he got the same symptoms again.
Because they have been trained to. All narcs are instinctive torturers.
What a weird and scary story. Why would they not want him to work at all? Why would they want to keep him at home, not just his mom but his sister as well?
According to OP's last comment on his account he has moved out of state since his last post. He's doing very well with a nice job, and is in better health.
Control. Narcissistic parents want control. They don't see their children as actual human beings/individuals, but only as things that can please the narcissistic parent and reflect well on the image they have of themselves/project to others. If OP stays home, his mom can say, "Well, MY children love me and WANT to stay living with their parents and take care of their mom and dad once we get old! I'm a GREAT mother!" When the child shows signs of independence and/or escape of the narcissist's clutches, they do everything they can to keep the child in their control. I'm 43 and I was raised by a narcissist. My sister is my mother's clone and turned out just like her, so now there's two of them, lol. Both my sister (49) and I still live at home with our mother, who is 80 and still a completely self-absorbed narcissist. She literally doesn't even think that other people have feelings, dreams, desires, or wants. Only HERS matter. She is, in a way, the only "real person" in her world.
Control. It is not unknown for narcs to mildly poison their victims to keep them sickly and dependent. These are very cruel people who do not believe in children's agency even when they're fully grown. My father tried to run my stock account when I was in my 50s.
SHE'S A PSYCHIATRIC NURSE!!!! Oh lordt! This homicidal nutbag is a psychiatric nurse that despises white women according to OPs comments. That is so F'd up, I am so sorry for the patients that have to be in her care.
Nurses, doctors, cops,politicians and teachers are all overrun with narcs. They looove positions of authority.Load More Replies...
