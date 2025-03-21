Mom Wants To Write To Paper About Daughter’s “Tragic Story Of Shattered Dreams”, Daughter Mortified

ADVERTISEMENT

Most parents mean well, but some can have a hard time letting go once their kids grow up. Striking a balance between caring and interfering can be a challenge, especially if the parents think they always know best.

One woman recently turned to the internet for support after discovering her mom is planning on writing into the newspaper to share her career troubles. Horrified that she might become the object of public pity, she’s not sure how to get her mom to drop it.

Parents don’t always know best, as this unemployed twenty-something is finding out much to her dismay

Image credits: ThisIsEngineering / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After struggling to find a job, her mom has come up with the idea of sharing her tale of woe in the newspaper

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Neither of her parents support her career choice, but she doesn’t want to be the subject of public pity

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She’s tried to explain to her parents that she doesn’t think a letter to the newspaper is the best idea, but her helicopter mom is determined to send one anyway

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In an update to her original post, the woman mentions that she’s since been hired, but her parents still aren’t happy with her new role

In the end, her overbearing mother’s letter never saw the light of day, leaving her to focus on her new job

Some parents just don’t get it. OP is facing an unexpected battle—not with job hunting, but with her own mother. After losing her job, she hit a tough job market and has been struggling to land a new position. Instead of support, her mother has now decided to take things into her own hands by writing a letter to the paper about OP’s “shattered dreams.”

OP tells the community that she’s worked hard to carve out a space in a male-dominated industry and isn’t looking for pity – she’s fought since day one to prove her worth in tech. But after being unexpectedly let go post-sick leave, she’s been stuck in an endless loop of job applications and interviews that go nowhere.

Her parents have never supported her career, insisting that teaching high schoolers is a “safer” path. Instead of encouraging her to keep pushing, they undermine her ambitions and guilt-trip her for not following their preferred career for her. And now, her mother is spending late nights writing a letter to the press about her “shattered dreams”.

Despite numerous attempts to stop her, OP’s mother refuses to budge. She firmly believes that exposing her daughter’s struggles will force companies to give her a job out of pity. If the letter goes public, it could do more harm than good, so OP was left wondering—how do you stop a parent who just won’t take no for an answer?

In an update to her original post, OP explains how the manager that originally let her go made a mistake and has since gone on to move to another company and recommend OP to its owner, who hired her on the spot. Despite this, her parents still think it’s a bad idea, but her mom’s letter never made it public anyway.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Considering her mother was bent on the letter to the press idea, what’s the best way for OP to deal with her in future? We went looking for answers.

In her article for Choosing Therapy, Michelle Risser points out some signs of a controlling mother, including rigid rules and expectations, zero respect for privacy, constant criticism, endless unsolicited advice, and being overly involved in decision making.

In her article for PsychCentral, Marissa Moore writes that coping with overbearing parents can be challenging but suggests a few ways to deal with a helicopter parent, including using ‘I statements’, setting healthy boundaries, limiting what you share, recognizing what is your responsibility and what isn’t, and resorting to family therapy if you’re hitting a brick wall.

We think it’s high time OP sat her parents down for a serious talk about lines in the sand, especially which ones shouldn’t be crossed. After all, at her age she’s perfectly capable of making her own decisions, especially when it comes to her career.

How would you handle the situation if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she’ll ever be able to get through to her mother? Let us know your opinion in the comments!



In the comments, readers expressed their sorrow that the woman had to deal with such controlling parents and urged her to leave home as soon as possible

