“Was That So Bad?”: Mom Asks Her Friend To Babysit While She Has Lunch, Then Goes MIA For Hours

Everyone deserves to take breaks from work. You should have an hour in the middle of the day to enjoy your lunch and decompress, free evenings to focus on your hobbies and weekends to spend with loved ones.

But not all jobs can provide this much flexibility. If you’re a parent, for example, you’re probably never going to get a day off. You can, however, hire a babysitter to get a few hours to yourself, as long as you return to your kids at the agreed upon time. One man recently reached out to Reddit for advice after he had to track down a friend who left her kids in his care for almost an entire day. Below, you’ll find all the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This man agreed to help out a friend by babysitting her kids

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when he still had the children hours after she said she’d be home, he decided that he’d had enough

Image credits: Yakov_Oskanov / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: friendlytap01

Babysitters can be lifesavers for moms and dads

Babysitters can be absolute game changers for parents. As much as mom and dads love their little ones, there are times when they want to be able to go out for a nice dinner and have adult conversations without having to worry about whether or not the restaurant serves chicken tenders. And sometimes, parents just need a few hours to enjoy some silence or run errands by themselves. Their kiddos probably don’t want to be dragged along to every appointment anyway.

According to Kidsit, the average American family spends at least $1,000 on babysitting every year, and a third of parents of young kids hire babysitters once or twice a month. Meanwhile, one in six parents hires a babysitter on a weekly basis.

It’s also important to note that having a babysitter around doesn’t only benefit the parents. Yes, it allows them more flexibility in their schedules, but it can also be great for their children. Having a babysitter is a great opportunity for kids to bond with someone who isn’t a family member, and it’s a wonderful way for them to learn some independence, especially if they haven’t started school yet.

But it’s usually a good idea to hire a professional babysitter, rather than simply calling up a friend or relative. Kidsit notes that this usually leads to less drama, as parents can give specific instructions to someone they’ve hired without worrying about what opinions they may have on the kids’ bedtime or what they’re eating for dinner.

It can also be even safer to hire a babysitter that you only have a professional relationship with because they’ll likely know first aid, have CPR training, know how to use an Epi-Pen and won’t hesitate to reach out to the parents in an emergency.

To keep a babysitter, parents must respect them and their time

When trying to find a sitter who’s a good fit for your family, however, it’s not just about what the parents think of the sitter. It’s also about what they think of the parents. Just like any other job, it’s going to be extremely frustrating if your boss doesn’t let you leave on time, doesn’t pay you fairly and doesn’t communicate clearly with you.

To keep a great babysitter, RaisingChildren.net notes that parents should make sure that they’re comfortable in the house. Give them a thorough tour, and let them know that they’re free to use blankets and pillows, eat snacks from the fridge, use the microwave and TV, etc. Write down any important information and/or phone numbers, and place it on the fridge or somewhere else that’s easily accessible.

Be clear about exactly when you’ll be home and how much you’ll be paying the sitter. And if there are any changes to your plans, communicate them as soon as possible. It’s understandable to get stuck in traffic or held up at a concert every now and then, but this shouldn’t become a habit. And it’s crucial to show your sitter the respect they deserve by letting them know as soon as your ETA changes.

In this particular story, the author was only a friend of the mother. But if he had been a babysitter, he might not have had any way of getting in touch with the mom, leaving him stuck with her children for who knows how long.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think the author made the right call by tracking down his friend? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar babysitting drama, look no further than right here.

Readers assured the man that he did nothing wrong by tracking down the mother, and many noted that this should be the end of their friendship

