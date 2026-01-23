Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Pays For Wedding, Demands To Control What Everyone Wears: “I Do Not Want To Get Married”
Couple discussing wedding attire as mother dictates style while groom refuses marriage plans, seated with laptop.
Couples, Relationships

MIL Pays For Wedding, Demands To Control What Everyone Wears: “I Do Not Want To Get Married”

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are expensive affairs. For reference, the average American wedding costs around $36,000, and for young couples just starting out, that’s a steep price tag. So it’s pretty common for parents to chip in and help cover the costs.

But as one Redditor found out, financial help can sometimes come with strings attached. His future mother-in-law offered to pay for a large chunk of the wedding, and before long, she was trying to control nearly every detail. When she moved on to dictating what he should wear on his own wedding day, he drew a hard line—saying that if she gets to pick his suit, he doesn’t want to get married at all.

That ultimatum didn’t land well with his fiancée. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The groom’s mother-in-law offered to cover a large chunk of the wedding, and with that came a long list of opinions about how things should be done

    Couple discussing wedding plans on a laptop as mother dictates wedding attire and groom contemplates refusal to marry.

    Image credits: Ninthgrid (not the actual photo)

    So he warned his fiancée that if her mom attempted to pick his suit too, he’d call the whole thing off

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about mother dictating wedding attire with groom refusing marriage due to control over his clothing choices.

    Text snippet from a message discussing family paying for rehearsal dinner and honeymoon amid mother dictating wedding attire.

    Woman frustrated as her mother dictates wedding attire, while the groom refuses to proceed with marriage plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing conflict where mother dictates wedding attire, causing groom to refuse marriage over wedding outfit control.

    Text excerpt about groom’s choice of custom-made brown double-breasted suit before mother dictates wedding attire refusal.

    Text about groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire and bespoke suit preview shared with fiancée.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Groom dressed in a brown suit, portraying confidence amid mother dictating wedding attire and refusing marriage conflict.

    Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing mother dictating wedding attire while groom refuses marriage over the decision.

    Text on a white background stating a mother dictates wedding attire by rejecting the groom's suit color choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage choice, highlighting conflict over groom's suit.

    Groom wearing a stylish pink suit, standing confidently against a plain background, highlighting wedding attire choices.

    Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)

    Text showing groom refusing wedding attire suggested by mother, highlighting tension as mother dictates wedding attire.

    Text excerpt showing groom refuses marriage if mother dictates wedding attire, sparking conflict about opinions and wedding plans.

    Image source: FancyDude-ThrowRA

    Readers unanimously sided with the author, saying his wedding outfit should be his choice

    Online discussion about mother dictating wedding attire as groom refuses marriage over pink color choice.

    Groom refuses marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting conflict over control and family dynamics.

    Comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire causing groom to refuse marriage, highlighting family conflict and consequences.

    Comment text on a forum about mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage advice.

    Commenter cinekat responding to a post about a mother dictating wedding attire as the groom refuses marriage.

    Comment on groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting conflict and wedding attire choice.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to avoid marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage.

    Comment discussing wedding attire conflict as mother dictates groom’s choices, leading to refusal of marriage.

    Mother dictates wedding attire for groom who firmly refuses marriage, highlighting family conflict over wedding plans.

    Comment text stating if the fiancée does not stand up for herself she won't stand up for you, relating to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage.

    Reddit comment discussing a groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire control conflict.

    Comment on forum discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage, highlighting family conflict and relationship tension.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage with potential marital conflicts.

    Comment discussing the groom refusing marriage over mother dictating wedding attire and concerns about overbearing family influence.

    Comment discussing a mother dictating wedding attire causing the groom to refuse marriage, warning about future control.

    Comment text on a digital screen discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire.

    Mother dictates wedding attire to groom who refuses marriage, depicted with tense interaction and formal clothing choices.

    Comment describing groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting tension in wedding planning.

    Comment discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire and control issues.

    Text advice on mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage due to control over decisions and finances.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating refusal to proceed with the wedding due to mother dictating attire.

    Comment discussing how a mother dictates wedding attire and the groom refuses to accept control over the marriage plans.

    Comment on a post about mother dictating wedding attire, with the groom refusing marriage, expressing preference for courthouse wedding.

    Commenter explains groom refuses marriage after mother dictates wedding attire, urging him to stand his ground now.

    Comment on a forum about a mother dictating wedding attire, with the groom refusing marriage in response.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage over outfit choice.

    Comment about groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire in online discussion thread.

    Commenter advises groom to refuse marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, emphasizing control issues in the relationship.

    Comment discussing groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire and control over wedding decisions.

    Comment expressing advice to run from a relationship where the mother dictates wedding attire and the groom refuses marriage.

    Comment advising against marriage as mother dictates wedding attire and groom refuses to agree, highlighting family control concerns.

    Comment text on a social media post about mother dictating wedding attire causing groom to refuse marriage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a future scenario related to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusal.

    Comment on social media post discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage, highlighting future mother-in-law influence concerns.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    relationship
    wedding

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to ask this suit wise , are you white or darker skinned, cos that brown suit on dark skin is STUNNING 👍but what the fresh hell is the pink one 🤮🤮it’s vile lmao. Personally I would cancel the wedding , the mil is a freaking nightmare , and your fiancée is a spineless wimp ! she should stand up for you end off! If you insist on marrying in to this lunatic family lol ,tell mil ok ok I,ll wear the pink ffs , then as she clearly won’t be with you of a morning while your getting ready , rock up to the church in that stunning brown one , wear WHAT YOU WANT ,n tell your wife to do the same , she can go choose her own ,make out she’s wearing what her mother wants ,but rock up in her own choice , update plz

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to ask this suit wise , are you white or darker skinned, cos that brown suit on dark skin is STUNNING 👍but what the fresh hell is the pink one 🤮🤮it’s vile lmao. Personally I would cancel the wedding , the mil is a freaking nightmare , and your fiancée is a spineless wimp ! she should stand up for you end off! If you insist on marrying in to this lunatic family lol ,tell mil ok ok I,ll wear the pink ffs , then as she clearly won’t be with you of a morning while your getting ready , rock up to the church in that stunning brown one , wear WHAT YOU WANT ,n tell your wife to do the same , she can go choose her own ,make out she’s wearing what her mother wants ,but rock up in her own choice , update plz

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT