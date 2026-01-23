MIL Pays For Wedding, Demands To Control What Everyone Wears: “I Do Not Want To Get Married”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are expensive affairs. For reference, the average American wedding costs around $36,000, and for young couples just starting out, that’s a steep price tag. So it’s pretty common for parents to chip in and help cover the costs.

But as one Redditor found out, financial help can sometimes come with strings attached. His future mother-in-law offered to pay for a large chunk of the wedding, and before long, she was trying to control nearly every detail. When she moved on to dictating what he should wear on his own wedding day, he drew a hard line—saying that if she gets to pick his suit, he doesn’t want to get married at all.

That ultimatum didn’t land well with his fiancée. Read the full story below.

The groom’s mother-in-law offered to cover a large chunk of the wedding, and with that came a long list of opinions about how things should be done

Couple discussing wedding plans on a laptop as mother dictates wedding attire and groom contemplates refusal to marry.

Image credits: Ninthgrid (not the actual photo)

So he warned his fiancée that if her mom attempted to pick his suit too, he’d call the whole thing off

Text excerpt about mother dictating wedding attire with groom refusing marriage due to control over his clothing choices.

Text snippet from a message discussing family paying for rehearsal dinner and honeymoon amid mother dictating wedding attire.

Woman frustrated as her mother dictates wedding attire, while the groom refuses to proceed with marriage plans.

Text describing conflict where mother dictates wedding attire, causing groom to refuse marriage over wedding outfit control.

Text excerpt about groom’s choice of custom-made brown double-breasted suit before mother dictates wedding attire refusal.

Text about groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire and bespoke suit preview shared with fiancée.

Groom dressed in a brown suit, portraying confidence amid mother dictating wedding attire and refusing marriage conflict.

Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing mother dictating wedding attire while groom refuses marriage over the decision.

Text on a white background stating a mother dictates wedding attire by rejecting the groom's suit color choice.

Text excerpt about mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage choice, highlighting conflict over groom's suit.

Groom wearing a stylish pink suit, standing confidently against a plain background, highlighting wedding attire choices.

Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)

Text showing groom refusing wedding attire suggested by mother, highlighting tension as mother dictates wedding attire.

Text excerpt showing groom refuses marriage if mother dictates wedding attire, sparking conflict about opinions and wedding plans.

Image source: FancyDude-ThrowRA

Readers unanimously sided with the author, saying his wedding outfit should be his choice

Online discussion about mother dictating wedding attire as groom refuses marriage over pink color choice.

Groom refuses marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting conflict over control and family dynamics.

Comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire causing groom to refuse marriage, highlighting family conflict and consequences.

Comment text on a forum about mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage advice.

Commenter cinekat responding to a post about a mother dictating wedding attire as the groom refuses marriage.

Comment on groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting conflict and wedding attire choice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to avoid marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage.

Comment discussing wedding attire conflict as mother dictates groom’s choices, leading to refusal of marriage.

Mother dictates wedding attire for groom who firmly refuses marriage, highlighting family conflict over wedding plans.

Comment text stating if the fiancée does not stand up for herself she won't stand up for you, relating to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage.

Reddit comment discussing a groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire control conflict.

Comment on forum discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage, highlighting family conflict and relationship tension.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage with potential marital conflicts.

Comment discussing the groom refusing marriage over mother dictating wedding attire and concerns about overbearing family influence.

Comment discussing a mother dictating wedding attire causing the groom to refuse marriage, warning about future control.

Comment text on a digital screen discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire.

Mother dictates wedding attire to groom who refuses marriage, depicted with tense interaction and formal clothing choices.

Comment describing groom refusing marriage after mother dictates wedding attire, highlighting tension in wedding planning.

Comment discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire and control issues.

Text advice on mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage due to control over decisions and finances.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating refusal to proceed with the wedding due to mother dictating attire.

Comment discussing how a mother dictates wedding attire and the groom refuses to accept control over the marriage plans.

Comment on a post about mother dictating wedding attire, with the groom refusing marriage, expressing preference for courthouse wedding.

Commenter explains groom refuses marriage after mother dictates wedding attire, urging him to stand his ground now.

Comment on a forum about a mother dictating wedding attire, with the groom refusing marriage in response.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a groom refusing marriage due to mother dictating wedding attire.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage over outfit choice.

Comment about groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire in online discussion thread.

Commenter advises groom to refuse marriage as mother dictates wedding attire, emphasizing control issues in the relationship.

Comment discussing groom refusing marriage as mother dictates wedding attire and control over wedding decisions.

Comment expressing advice to run from a relationship where the mother dictates wedding attire and the groom refuses marriage.

Comment advising against marriage as mother dictates wedding attire and groom refuses to agree, highlighting family control concerns.

Comment text on a social media post about mother dictating wedding attire causing groom to refuse marriage.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a future scenario related to mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusal.

Comment on social media post discussing mother dictating wedding attire and groom refusing marriage, highlighting future mother-in-law influence concerns.