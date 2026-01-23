MIL Pays For Wedding, Demands To Control What Everyone Wears: “I Do Not Want To Get Married”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Weddings are expensive affairs. For reference, the average American wedding costs around $36,000, and for young couples just starting out, that’s a steep price tag. So it’s pretty common for parents to chip in and help cover the costs.
But as one Redditor found out, financial help can sometimes come with strings attached. His future mother-in-law offered to pay for a large chunk of the wedding, and before long, she was trying to control nearly every detail. When she moved on to dictating what he should wear on his own wedding day, he drew a hard line—saying that if she gets to pick his suit, he doesn’t want to get married at all.
That ultimatum didn’t land well with his fiancée. Read the full story below.
RELATED:
The groom’s mother-in-law offered to cover a large chunk of the wedding, and with that came a long list of opinions about how things should be done
Couple discussing wedding plans on a laptop as mother dictates wedding attire and groom contemplates refusal to marry.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
1