Your wedding day is the kind of thing you want to remember forever. And the easiest way to relive it is through photos, which is why people care so much about getting good ones.

But to be memorable, photos don’t always have to be good. In fact, they can be pretty much the opposite.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of hilariously awkward wedding pictures that are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons—scroll down and see which ones make you laugh out loud.

#1

We Got Our Wedding Photos Back

Bride and groom making funny faces and awkward poses during their wedding photos and cake cutting moments.

izzy_bizzy325 Report

    #2

    Cirque Du Wedding

    Bride and groom posing awkwardly on large balls with two performers in yellow body suits on stage, awkward wedding photos.

    In 1995, my husband and I eloped to Las Vegas to get married. Cirque du Soleil was just starting in Vegas at the time. Since we had a quick wedding and not many photos, we decided to get this epic wedding photo taken at our hotel. I do not regret a thing.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #3

    A Wedding Photo Of Our Very Big (And Very Small) Day

    Man smiling while holding a tiny bride illusion in his hands in one of the most awkward wedding photos.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #4

    This Was Always My Favorite Photo From Their Wedding Because It’s Just So Cornball. You Have To Give Credit To The Photographer For The Picture Of My Dad In The TV

    Bride in a vintage wedding dress looking at a groom’s face on an old TV in an awkward wedding photo moment.

    This was years before Photoshop, so I’m not sure how the heck he pulled this trick off.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    salttypepper
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium

    Professionals still had their tricks

    #5

    My Photographer Told Me To Stand In The Tub And Give A “Sassy” Pose. Not Sure Why We Thought This Was A Good Idea

    Bride in full wedding dress standing inside a bathtub in a modern bathroom in an awkward wedding photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #6

    This Is A Picture Of My Wife On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Certain How She Got Her Leg To Do That But Needless To Say She Is Quite Flexible

    Bride in a vintage wedding dress and gloves posing awkwardly with a bouquet in an awkward wedding photo setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #7

    Run! It's Bridezilla!

    Bride's giant head edited above groomsmen in a forest, creating humorous and awkward wedding photo moment.

    Pikaburu Report

    #8

    Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day

    Bride with a shocked expression hiding behind groom holding a plate of nachos in awkward wedding photos outdoors.

    atoadmin Report

    #9

    My Sister And Her New Husband Fell Off A Swing While Taking Their Wedding Photos, It Turned Out To Be My Favourite Part

    Bride and groom in wedding attire falling off a swing, capturing an awkward wedding photo moment outdoors.

    wearebladers Report

    #10

    My Mates Wedding Picture With His Groomsmen Is Hilarious

    Five groomsmen in suits posing awkwardly outdoors in a staged sequence, capturing funny awkward wedding photo moments.

    kittyfodder Report

    #11

    Wedding Photo Of The Year Goes To

    Group of groomsmen in suits running away from a large T-Rex, an awkward wedding photo with humorous effect.

    dancingcheesepuff Report

    #12

    Married My Best Buddy Mitchell This Weekend. In Addition To Some Nice Wedding Photos, We Also Asked Our Photographer To Take Some Awkward Ones

    Couple posing in awkward wedding photos outdoors with mountains and lake in the background, highlighting awkward wedding photo moments.

    hunterathome Report

    #13

    My Wife And I On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Quite Sure What The Photographer Was Trying To Get With This One

    Bride and groom lying awkwardly on grass in a wedding photo capturing a memorable awkward wedding moment outside a building.

    Team Awkward Report

    salttypepper
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium

    I like it actually

    #14

    And They Tell People They Met At A Wedding

    Bride holding bouquet looks surprised as two groomsmen kiss while other groomsmen watch in awkward wedding photo.

    Team Awkward Report

    #15

    Originally, There Were More In Her Bridal Party, But They Wouldn’t Fit In The Tub

    Bride and bridesmaids in red dresses posing awkwardly in a bathroom setting for awkward wedding photos.

    Team Awkward Report

    salttypepper
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium

    More then 8 in her bridal party wow

    #16

    This Picture Is Of My Sister-In-Law’s Wedding. Her 4-Year-Old Son, The Ring Bearer Lying On The Floor In The Middle Of The Frame

    Young boy lying on the floor during a formal wedding ceremony, creating an awkward wedding photo moment.

    He was originally sitting by the pastor and the flower girl, but then he stood up and pretended to die (in dramatic fashion with more sound effects). The kid’s foot was banging steadily on the hollow, wooden stairs, and the sound was reverberating throughout the small church. I’m so glad I had my camera ready.

    Team Awkward Report

    #17

    My Parents Were Married In 1981 And My Mom Wanted A Picture Of Her Looking Down At Her Bouquet With A Double-Exposure Of My Dad’s Head Floating Above Her Like She Was Thinking Of Him

    Bride holding a smashed bouquet with groom's face in it, featuring awkward wedding photo moments and funny expressions.

    Mom cried when she saw the resulting photo, but we all laugh over it now.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #18

    Gimme Some Sugar

    Groom awkwardly kissing an older woman in a church setting, capturing a funny awkward wedding photo moment.

    This is a picture from our wedding day. After the ceremony, we dismissed the pews and when my new husband leaned down to kiss my Grandma on the cheek, I think he got a little more than he bargained for!

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #19

    This Is A Wedding Photo Of The Extended Family – And A Couple Of Unintentional Bystanders Who Didn’t Bother Getting Out Of The Shot

    Group posing for a wedding photo by the water while two people sunbathe in the foreground in awkward wedding photos.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    Premium

    Why would you choose to take a picture with people sunbathing in the four ground… just move down a bit

    #20

    Awkwardly Photobombing My Dad's Wedding Photo

    Awkward wedding photo showing a bride and groom leaning in to kiss while a teenage boy in a tuxedo looks uncomfortable nearby.

    echooffzack Report

    #21

    Welcome To Our Wedding

    Wedding party in formal attire posing inside and beside a row of portable toilets in an awkward wedding photo.

    storytimesover Report

    #22

    My Friends Got Their Wedding Pictures Back. The Photographer Had A Little Fun

    Bride and groom posing with a young boy, creating one of the awkward wedding photos that are so bad they’re good.

    anastasiabeverhousen Report

    #23

    Attended A Wedding Yesterday. Tried To Grab A Picture Of The Bride And Groom. The Result Was Not Disappointing

    Couple in traditional attire poses awkwardly for wedding photo under arched walkway with passerby in the background.

    r_dawson_25 Report

    #24

    Awkward Photo Trend

    Bride and groom posing in awkward wedding photos outside on grass with playful and unusual expressions and stances.

    villagecreeklanding Report

    #25

    This Is My Mom And Stepdad’s Wedding Featuring The Classic 1985 Photographer That Just Learned A New Photoshop Skill

    Oversized bride and groom looming humorously over their awkward wedding photo in a church ceremony setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #26

    This Was Me And My Brother At Our Aunt’s Wedding. His Pants Were Too Big For Him, But We Thought He’d Be Okay. Of Course, His Pants Came Down At The Altar

    Bride and groom with wedding party caught in an awkward moment on church steps in funny wedding photos.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #27

    My Parents On Their Wedding Day. Apparently The Photographer Thought This Was A Great Idea

    Bride and groom kissing awkwardly with another bride and man reaching out in humorous wedding photos.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #28

    This Is My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1975. She Was Always On His Mind Then And She Still Is Today. This Year They Celebrated Their 46th Anniversary

    Bride in vintage dress with veil inside silhouette of groom's profile in awkward wedding photo creative double exposure.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #29

    A Trashy Wedding

    Bride and groom posing with muscular groomsmen and women in black dresses in an awkward wedding photo moment.

    Snitsie Report

    #30

    Bride And Groom Releasing Doves Of Peace On Their Special Day

    Man in suit and woman in leafy dress tossing raw chickens into the air in awkward wedding photo moment.

    Thejaeti Report

    salttypepper
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium

    They look more like chickens of chaos

    #31

    A Wedding Portrait

    Man in suit appears to hold bride with angel wings in awkward wedding photo with surreal cloudy background.

    platypuspuppie Report

    #32

    Wedding In Russia

    Bride sitting in a wedding dress held by groomsmen outdoors, surrounded by sparkling light effects, awkward wedding photo moment.

    brewsterandy Report

    #33

    Normal Wedding In Russia

    Man in a suit appears to lift a decorated wedding car with a bride inside in awkward wedding photos.

    pgmts Report

    #34

    Sharing Our Favorite Wedding Photos. Here’s Mine, 9 Years Ago

    Bride in wedding dress holding groom’s hand as he lifts his kilt, capturing an awkward wedding photo moment outdoors.

    Rosssquared2011 Report

    #35

    Not Sure What Our Wedding Photographer Was Thinking. 1989, My Mom And Dad Hovering Above The Church (And They Were Alive At The Time)

    Reflection of elderly couple over crowded wedding ceremony inside church, an awkward wedding photo capturing a unique moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #36

    My Mom’s Friend Dressed As A Clown For My Parents’ Wedding Day. Nobody Knows Why

    Bride in a vintage wedding dress standing next to a person in a colorful costume in a kitchen, awkward wedding photo moment

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #37

    Reach Out And Touch

    Bride in wedding dress holding bouquet by window while person outside creates an awkward wedding photo moment.

    I photographed my sister-in-law’s wedding. I knew the window overlooked a part of the hotel’s roof, but I didn’t notice the workers until after I snapped a few pictures. When I got home and downloaded all the pictures, I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw this.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #38

    My Best Friend And I Had A Photoshoot At A Friends Wedding. This Was My Favorite

    Man in blue shirt awkwardly falling on grass near pond with trees in background, capturing awkward wedding photo moment

    invalid_credentials Report

    #39

    You May Now Pinch The Bride

    Man in cowboy hat playfully pulling bride's dress outdoors, creating one of the awkward wedding photos with humor.

    Team Awkward Report

    #40

    The Photographer Had A Great Idea For My Sister’s Wedding Pics. My Sister Is The Bride & I Am The Bridesmaid On The Right

    Groom sitting awkwardly on the floor surrounded by bridesmaids in maroon dresses and a bride in a vintage white gown.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #41

    Hot Topic Wedding

    Bride and groom with groomsmen in skull makeup and bridesmaids in black dresses with red devil horns at an awkward wedding photo.

    whylieimhigh Report

    #42

    The Wedding Squat Spot

    Three people posing awkwardly at a wedding, including a bride and two men in suits, captured in an awkward wedding photo.

    snowwhitenoir Report

    #43

    Facebook Gold From My Hometown In Romania

    Bride and groom riding in a decorated combine harvester, creating an awkward wedding photo moment.

    siricy Report

    #44

    Russian Wedding Pictures, With Pigeons

    Bride and groom in white outfits surrounded by pigeons in a waterfront setting, a humorous awkward wedding photo moment.

    thepanichand Report

    #45

    Decided To Levitate At My Wedding

    Bride, groom, and wedding party awkwardly jumping mid-air on a golf course in a humorous wedding photo.

    zoltan41 Report

    #46

    Photographer At My Friend's Wedding Took The Perfect Picture

    Bride in a pink dress accidentally spraying champagne on groom in a suit, one of the awkward wedding photos caught in action.

    ericcmcc Report

    #47

    This Is Pretty Much The Only Full Length Image Of Us From Our Wedding

    Bride and groom with groomsmen in kilts posing awkwardly next to a woman and child holding a heart-shaped balloon.

    L1nkDark Report

    #48

    My Friend Took This Picture At My Brothers Wedding

    Couples and wedding party on beach at sunset creating love sign with sparklers in awkward wedding photos.

    flip_master09 Report

    #49

    Carrett Holding Conner In Awkward Pose, But Wedding Edition

    Bride in white gown and veil and two groomsmen lifting another in a tuxedo in awkward wedding photos outdoors.

    csj440 Report

    #50

    My Dad Got Remarried In 2004 When I Was 16 And My Sister Was 12. This Was Our Attire

    Bride and groom smiling with two guests in gothic outfits at an awkward wedding photo with contrasting styles.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #51

    Love Bites

    Little girl awkwardly grabbing woman’s dress at a wedding, capturing one of the most awkward wedding photos moments.

    I’m about 2 or 3 in this photo. We were at a family friend’s wedding. Apparently my mom was having fun dancing and not paying attention to me. I bit her in the butt, legend has it that I drew blood.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #52

    Our Wedding Was Held Over Thanksgiving At My Grandparents Church And They Wanted To Keep The Festive Decor In Place For Our Ceremony

    Bride and groom awkwardly posing behind fall leaves, creating one of the most memorable awkward wedding photos in autumn setting.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #53

    1980. El Segundo, California. My Grandmother And Her Fourth Husband On Their Wedding Day

    Double exposure wedding photo showing a bride in a hat and a groom's close-up face, an awkward wedding photo example.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #54

    My Aunt’s Wedding Pictures With Her Bridesmaids And Flower Girl

    Bride and bridesmaids in mismatched outfits and unusual hairstyles posing in a vintage awkward wedding photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #55

    My Then-Three-Year-Old Son Was Completely Over With All The Pictures, So He Looked For His Nearest Escape. My Frustration Is Pretty Evident

    Bride and groom kissing at church wedding surrounded by bridal party in an awkward wedding photo with a person bent under the bride.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #56

    This Was Taken At My Mom’s Wedding. Her Best Friend’s Brother Is On The Left And My Tipsy Uncle Is On The Right

    Four people posing awkwardly indoors in a vintage setting, illustrating awkward wedding photos with unintentional humor.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #57

    An Everyday Wedding Picture

    Bride and groom posing awkwardly near a pool with dolphins jumping, creating an unusual wedding photo moment.

    gravity_is_right Report

    #58

    Couple Paid For Harry Potter Themed Wedding Complete With Photoshopped Photo Shoot

    Two brides in wedding dresses pretending to cast spells with green flames in an awkward wedding photo.

    I think, although I’m not sure, that this is a fire on the flue network...

    MoogleFFVii Report

    #59

    I Don't Know. I Think This Is The Best Wedding Picture Ever

    Group of wedding guests and bridal party posing awkwardly with bouquets in a funny and awkward wedding photo moment.

    dharmastation Report

    #60

    This Is The Aftermath Of The Standard Wedding Party Picture Where The Photographer Instructs Everyone To Jump Simultaneously With Arms Linked

    Wedding party in formal attire posing on grass with some awkward and playful moments in awkward wedding photos.

    I’m the frazzled bride, and that’s my friend/bridesmaid Jennifer laid flat out on the ground. There may have been way too much alcohol in the bridal suite that day. This is before the reception.

    Team Awkward Report

    #61

    I’m The Bride And These Are My Two Sisters. The Photographer Asked My Sisters To Give Me A Kiss And Well, This Is How It Turned Out

    Bride in wedding dress striking a funny pose while bridesmaids lean in, creating an awkward wedding photo moment outdoors.

    Team Awkward Report

    #62

    It’s Our Wedding Day, And This Shot Was A Popular Pose In The Late 80s. Judging By My Expression Either My New Hubby Farted Or I’ve Just Realized What I’ve Done

    Bride and groom sitting awkwardly in the backseat of a car, captured in an awkward wedding photo moment.

    Team Awkward Report

    #63

    I’m Not Sure What The Photographer Was Thinking When He Posed Me And Dad Like This

    Bride in a wedding dress with birdcage veil holding a colorful bouquet, posing awkwardly with an older man in a suit outdoors.

    Team Awkward Report

    #64

    Got Married In A Movie Theatre. Gave Guests Popcorn To Throw Instead Of Rice. Knowing My Friends, I Should Have Expected This

    Bride and groom walking down the aisle smiling as guests throw confetti in this awkward wedding photo moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    This Cringeworthy Shot Was Taken At My Uncle’s Wedding

    Four men in tuxedos posing awkwardly on the floor in a church, a classic example of awkward wedding photos.

    I’m on the far right, then my dad, grandfather, and uncle and for some reason, the photographer had us try to look intimidating. Well, I’m a photographer now and do a much better job preparing my subjects for a wedding photo.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #66

    During Our Wedding Vows, While My Husband Promised To Love My Kids As His Own, My Kids Were Whisper-Screaming At Each Other The Whole Time

    Young boy in tuxedo making an awkward face during wedding ceremony with bride, groom, and children present outdoors.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #67

    My Bridesmaid Was Fixing My Dress And The Rest Of Our Party Seemed Very Concerned About It

    Group of wedding guests and bridal party awkwardly posing outside with bride in white dress holding bouquet in awkward wedding photo

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #68

    Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas

    Bride in white wedding dress holding flowers with groom in casual jacket posing outside near a tree awkward wedding photo

    CrocodileTeeth Report

    #69

    The Exact Moment My Sister Did A Face Plant At My Wedding

    Bride and groom in awkward wedding photo reacting with surprise while sitting at a wooden table inside a vehicle.

    bretcher Report

    #70

    A Picture Of Me On My Wedding Day In The Middle Of A Blizzard

    Bride and groom stand with bridesmaids in snowy outdoor setting, creating awkward wedding photo moment.

    Reznic007 Report

    #71

    This Is Me And My Bridesmaids. Contrary To This Picture, I Very Much Enjoy Their Company

    Bride in a white dress facing two bridesmaids in red dresses, awkward wedding photo with unusual poses against a dark backdrop.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #72

    My Parents’ Family Wedding Picture And My Nana Wasn’t Too Happy. I Can Only Imagine The Photos That Didn’t Make The Album If This Was The Best

    Vintage awkward wedding photo with bride, groom, family members posing with serious and unusual expressions.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #73

    So I Went To My Friends Wedding A Little Under The Influence

    Bride and groom smiling at wedding while awkward guest makes a funny face in a group wedding photo.

    cc971172 Report

