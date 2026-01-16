Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of hilariously awkward wedding pictures that are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons—scroll down and see which ones make you laugh out loud.

But to be memorable, photos don’t always have to be good. In fact, they can be pretty much the opposite.

Your wedding day is the kind of thing you want to remember forever. And the easiest way to relive it is through photos , which is why people care so much about getting good ones.

#1 We Got Our Wedding Photos Back

#2 Cirque Du Wedding In 1995, my husband and I eloped to Las Vegas to get married. Cirque du Soleil was just starting in Vegas at the time. Since we had a quick wedding and not many photos, we decided to get this epic wedding photo taken at our hotel. I do not regret a thing.

#3 A Wedding Photo Of Our Very Big (And Very Small) Day

#4 This Was Always My Favorite Photo From Their Wedding Because It’s Just So Cornball. You Have To Give Credit To The Photographer For The Picture Of My Dad In The TV This was years before Photoshop, so I’m not sure how the heck he pulled this trick off.



#5 My Photographer Told Me To Stand In The Tub And Give A “Sassy” Pose. Not Sure Why We Thought This Was A Good Idea

#6 This Is A Picture Of My Wife On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Certain How She Got Her Leg To Do That But Needless To Say She Is Quite Flexible

#8 Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day

#9 My Sister And Her New Husband Fell Off A Swing While Taking Their Wedding Photos, It Turned Out To Be My Favourite Part

#10 My Mates Wedding Picture With His Groomsmen Is Hilarious

#11 Wedding Photo Of The Year Goes To

#12 Married My Best Buddy Mitchell This Weekend. In Addition To Some Nice Wedding Photos, We Also Asked Our Photographer To Take Some Awkward Ones

#13 My Wife And I On Our Wedding Day. I’m Not Quite Sure What The Photographer Was Trying To Get With This One

#14 And They Tell People They Met At A Wedding

#15 Originally, There Were More In Her Bridal Party, But They Wouldn’t Fit In The Tub

#16 This Picture Is Of My Sister-In-Law’s Wedding. Her 4-Year-Old Son, The Ring Bearer Lying On The Floor In The Middle Of The Frame He was originally sitting by the pastor and the flower girl, but then he stood up and pretended to die (in dramatic fashion with more sound effects). The kid’s foot was banging steadily on the hollow, wooden stairs, and the sound was reverberating throughout the small church. I’m so glad I had my camera ready.

#17 My Parents Were Married In 1981 And My Mom Wanted A Picture Of Her Looking Down At Her Bouquet With A Double-Exposure Of My Dad’s Head Floating Above Her Like She Was Thinking Of Him Mom cried when she saw the resulting photo, but we all laugh over it now.

#18 Gimme Some Sugar This is a picture from our wedding day. After the ceremony, we dismissed the pews and when my new husband leaned down to kiss my Grandma on the cheek, I think he got a little more than he bargained for!

#19 This Is A Wedding Photo Of The Extended Family – And A Couple Of Unintentional Bystanders Who Didn’t Bother Getting Out Of The Shot

#20 Awkwardly Photobombing My Dad's Wedding Photo

#21 Welcome To Our Wedding

#22 My Friends Got Their Wedding Pictures Back. The Photographer Had A Little Fun

#23 Attended A Wedding Yesterday. Tried To Grab A Picture Of The Bride And Groom. The Result Was Not Disappointing

#24 Awkward Photo Trend

#25 This Is My Mom And Stepdad’s Wedding Featuring The Classic 1985 Photographer That Just Learned A New Photoshop Skill

#26 This Was Me And My Brother At Our Aunt’s Wedding. His Pants Were Too Big For Him, But We Thought He’d Be Okay. Of Course, His Pants Came Down At The Altar

#27 My Parents On Their Wedding Day. Apparently The Photographer Thought This Was A Great Idea

#28 This Is My Parents On Their Wedding Day In 1975. She Was Always On His Mind Then And She Still Is Today. This Year They Celebrated Their 46th Anniversary

#29 A Trashy Wedding

#30 Bride And Groom Releasing Doves Of Peace On Their Special Day

#31 A Wedding Portrait

#32 Wedding In Russia

#33 Normal Wedding In Russia

#34 Sharing Our Favorite Wedding Photos. Here’s Mine, 9 Years Ago

#35 Not Sure What Our Wedding Photographer Was Thinking. 1989, My Mom And Dad Hovering Above The Church (And They Were Alive At The Time)

#36 My Mom’s Friend Dressed As A Clown For My Parents’ Wedding Day. Nobody Knows Why

#37 Reach Out And Touch I photographed my sister-in-law’s wedding. I knew the window overlooked a part of the hotel’s roof, but I didn’t notice the workers until after I snapped a few pictures. When I got home and downloaded all the pictures, I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw this.

#38 My Best Friend And I Had A Photoshoot At A Friends Wedding. This Was My Favorite

#39 You May Now Pinch The Bride

#40 The Photographer Had A Great Idea For My Sister’s Wedding Pics. My Sister Is The Bride & I Am The Bridesmaid On The Right

#41 Hot Topic Wedding

#42 The Wedding Squat Spot

#43 Facebook Gold From My Hometown In Romania

#44 Russian Wedding Pictures, With Pigeons

#45 Decided To Levitate At My Wedding

#46 Photographer At My Friend's Wedding Took The Perfect Picture

#47 This Is Pretty Much The Only Full Length Image Of Us From Our Wedding

#48 My Friend Took This Picture At My Brothers Wedding

#49 Carrett Holding Conner In Awkward Pose, But Wedding Edition

#50 My Dad Got Remarried In 2004 When I Was 16 And My Sister Was 12. This Was Our Attire

#51 Love Bites I’m about 2 or 3 in this photo. We were at a family friend’s wedding. Apparently my mom was having fun dancing and not paying attention to me. I bit her in the butt, legend has it that I drew blood.

#52 Our Wedding Was Held Over Thanksgiving At My Grandparents Church And They Wanted To Keep The Festive Decor In Place For Our Ceremony

#53 1980. El Segundo, California. My Grandmother And Her Fourth Husband On Their Wedding Day

#54 My Aunt’s Wedding Pictures With Her Bridesmaids And Flower Girl

#55 My Then-Three-Year-Old Son Was Completely Over With All The Pictures, So He Looked For His Nearest Escape. My Frustration Is Pretty Evident

#56 This Was Taken At My Mom’s Wedding. Her Best Friend’s Brother Is On The Left And My Tipsy Uncle Is On The Right

#57 An Everyday Wedding Picture

#58 Couple Paid For Harry Potter Themed Wedding Complete With Photoshopped Photo Shoot I think, although I’m not sure, that this is a fire on the flue network...



#59 I Don't Know. I Think This Is The Best Wedding Picture Ever

#60 This Is The Aftermath Of The Standard Wedding Party Picture Where The Photographer Instructs Everyone To Jump Simultaneously With Arms Linked I’m the frazzled bride, and that’s my friend/bridesmaid Jennifer laid flat out on the ground. There may have been way too much alcohol in the bridal suite that day. This is before the reception.

#61 I’m The Bride And These Are My Two Sisters. The Photographer Asked My Sisters To Give Me A Kiss And Well, This Is How It Turned Out

#62 It’s Our Wedding Day, And This Shot Was A Popular Pose In The Late 80s. Judging By My Expression Either My New Hubby Farted Or I’ve Just Realized What I’ve Done

#63 I’m Not Sure What The Photographer Was Thinking When He Posed Me And Dad Like This

#64 Got Married In A Movie Theatre. Gave Guests Popcorn To Throw Instead Of Rice. Knowing My Friends, I Should Have Expected This

#65 This Cringeworthy Shot Was Taken At My Uncle’s Wedding I’m on the far right, then my dad, grandfather, and uncle and for some reason, the photographer had us try to look intimidating. Well, I’m a photographer now and do a much better job preparing my subjects for a wedding photo.

#66 During Our Wedding Vows, While My Husband Promised To Love My Kids As His Own, My Kids Were Whisper-Screaming At Each Other The Whole Time

#67 My Bridesmaid Was Fixing My Dress And The Rest Of Our Party Seemed Very Concerned About It

#68 Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas

#69 The Exact Moment My Sister Did A Face Plant At My Wedding

#70 A Picture Of Me On My Wedding Day In The Middle Of A Blizzard

#71 This Is Me And My Bridesmaids. Contrary To This Picture, I Very Much Enjoy Their Company

#72 My Parents’ Family Wedding Picture And My Nana Wasn’t Too Happy. I Can Only Imagine The Photos That Didn’t Make The Album If This Was The Best

#73 So I Went To My Friends Wedding A Little Under The Influence