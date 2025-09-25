ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the results of the 40th edition of the FdB Wedding Awards.

This round marks a very special milestone in our history: 10 years celebrating creativity, storytelling, and excellence in wedding photography.

Hundreds of photographers from around the world submitted their work, sharing unique moments of love, light, and connection. Once again, less than 10% of the entries have been awarded, highlighting the extraordinary level of talent in our community.

For this round, we had the honor of welcoming an international jury of outstanding photographers:

Bettina Vass (Iceland) – Known for her bold use of natural light and the ability to turn landscapes into cinematic backdrops for intimate emotions.

Hollie Rosa Mateer (United Kingdom) – A documentary wedding photographer whose images are filled with authenticity, humor, and a genuine sense of humanity.

Alcides A.G. Photography (Panama) – Celebrated for vibrant storytelling and emotional depth, capturing weddings with the warmth and rhythm of Latin America.

Their unique perspectives and expertise shaped the selection of the winning images in this edition.

And now, all eyes turn to the final round of the year, where the annual champions will be decided. Among the prizes awaits an unforgettable journey to Lake Como, Italy — one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Congratulations to all the winners of Round 40, and thank you for being part of this incredible community!

