29 Stunning Wedding Photos From The 40th FdB Wedding Awards
Welcome to the results of the 40th edition of the FdB Wedding Awards.
This round marks a very special milestone in our history: 10 years celebrating creativity, storytelling, and excellence in wedding photography.
Hundreds of photographers from around the world submitted their work, sharing unique moments of love, light, and connection. Once again, less than 10% of the entries have been awarded, highlighting the extraordinary level of talent in our community.
For this round, we had the honor of welcoming an international jury of outstanding photographers:
Bettina Vass (Iceland) – Known for her bold use of natural light and the ability to turn landscapes into cinematic backdrops for intimate emotions.
Hollie Rosa Mateer (United Kingdom) – A documentary wedding photographer whose images are filled with authenticity, humor, and a genuine sense of humanity.
Alcides A.G. Photography (Panama) – Celebrated for vibrant storytelling and emotional depth, capturing weddings with the warmth and rhythm of Latin America.
Their unique perspectives and expertise shaped the selection of the winning images in this edition.
And now, all eyes turn to the final round of the year, where the annual champions will be decided. Among the prizes awaits an unforgettable journey to Lake Como, Italy — one of the world’s most romantic destinations.
Congratulations to all the winners of Round 40, and thank you for being part of this incredible community!
More info: fotografos-de-boda.net | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The Bride’s Best Friend Approves The Big Day — Paws And All
Photo by Carmelo Ucchino
Even On Their Wedding Day, The Cat Steals The Spotlight
Photo by David Arbus
Surrounded By A Galaxy Of Lights, They Walk Into Forever Hand In Hand
Photo by Adriano Perelli
Forget The First Dance — These Two Went Straight For The First Dive
Photo by Miguel Ángel Muniesa
Mirror, Mirror In My Hand, Please Don’t Reveal My Wedding Jitters
Photo by Franco Raineri
Sweaty Shirts, Strong Cocktails — The Real Wedding Survival Kit
Photo by Goran Kris
When The Veil Says Mysterious, But Your Face Says Fabulous
Photo by Letizia Di Candia
When Chairs Start Flying, You Know It’s A Legendary Wedding
Photo by Santiago Moldes
Tiny Humans, Giant Love — Proof That Romance Makes The World Look Small
Photo by Roberto Abril
Love Reflected In Fragments — A Thousand Silhouettes, One Story
Photo by David de Loro
Proof That A Hug Is The Best Wedding Accessory
Photo by Gaetano Pipitone
Grandma Just Turned The Wedding Into A Rock Concert
Photo by Ignacio Cano
Veils That Double As Wings: Now That’s Bridal Multitasking
Photo by José Ignacio Ruiz
Confetti, Sunglasses, And Pure Chaos: Wedding Goals Unlocked
Photo by Pablo Banterla
A Sip Of Sunshine Under The Bluest Sky
Photo by Davu Novoa
Sisterhood, Laughter, And A Toast To The Bride — A Renaissance Of Joy
Photo by Fabio Schiazza
The Cake Is Ready, The Phone Is Out — Because Memories Deserve To Be Saved Twice
Photo by Federica Ariemma
When The Groom Said “Throw Me A Party,” They Took It Literally
Photo by Manu Cecilia
Half The Photo Screams Romance, The Other Half Screams Album Cover
Photo by Manu Sánchez
That Veil Has Better Dance Moves Than Most Guests
Photo by Matteo Lomonte
The Groomsmen Lift Isn’t Official Until Someone Sees Your Bare Feet
Photo by Raul Gori
When Friendship Lifts You Higher Than Gravity Ever Could
Photo by Alberto Ramírez
A Burst Of Color, A Mask, And The Taste Of Celebration
Photo by David Copado
Love So Big They Needed Their Own Water Tank
Photo by Fernando Espejo Nieto
When Your Wedding Portraits Look Like A ’90s Pop Album Cover
Photo by Gabriel Monsalve
Bridesmaids, Heels, And A Toddler With Plans Of Her Own
Photo by Gustavo Pinela
Walking Into Marriage Like Two Silhouettes In A Soap Opera Intro
Photo by Pedro Álvarez
Cake? Champagne? Nope — This Is A Full-Scale Fireworks Show
Photo by Simona Cancelli
When Life Gives You Blue Walls, Wear A Red Dress And Outshine The Cat
Photo by Francisco Álvarez