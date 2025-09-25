ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the results of the 40th edition of the FdB Wedding Awards.

This round marks a very special milestone in our history: 10 years celebrating creativity, storytelling, and excellence in wedding photography.

Hundreds of photographers from around the world submitted their work, sharing unique moments of love, light, and connection. Once again, less than 10% of the entries have been awarded, highlighting the extraordinary level of talent in our community.

For this round, we had the honor of welcoming an international jury of outstanding photographers:

Bettina Vass (Iceland) – Known for her bold use of natural light and the ability to turn landscapes into cinematic backdrops for intimate emotions.

Hollie Rosa Mateer (United Kingdom) – A documentary wedding photographer whose images are filled with authenticity, humor, and a genuine sense of humanity.

Alcides A.G. Photography (Panama) – Celebrated for vibrant storytelling and emotional depth, capturing weddings with the warmth and rhythm of Latin America.

Their unique perspectives and expertise shaped the selection of the winning images in this edition.

And now, all eyes turn to the final round of the year, where the annual champions will be decided. Among the prizes awaits an unforgettable journey to Lake Como, Italy — one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Congratulations to all the winners of Round 40, and thank you for being part of this incredible community!

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

The Bride’s Best Friend Approves The Big Day — Paws And All

The Bride's Best Friend Approves The Big Day — Paws And All

Photo by Carmelo Ucchino

    #2

    Even On Their Wedding Day, The Cat Steals The Spotlight

    Even On Their Wedding Day, The Cat Steals The Spotlight

    Photo by David Arbus

    #3

    Surrounded By A Galaxy Of Lights, They Walk Into Forever Hand In Hand

    Surrounded By A Galaxy Of Lights, They Walk Into Forever Hand In Hand

    Photo by Adriano Perelli

    #4

    Forget The First Dance — These Two Went Straight For The First Dive

    Forget The First Dance — These Two Went Straight For The First Dive

    Photo by Miguel Ángel Muniesa

    #5

    Mirror, Mirror In My Hand, Please Don’t Reveal My Wedding Jitters

    Mirror, Mirror In My Hand, Please Don't Reveal My Wedding Jitters

    Photo by Franco Raineri

    #6

    Sweaty Shirts, Strong Cocktails — The Real Wedding Survival Kit

    Sweaty Shirts, Strong Cocktails — The Real Wedding Survival Kit

    Photo by Goran Kris

    #7

    When The Veil Says Mysterious, But Your Face Says Fabulous

    When The Veil Says Mysterious, But Your Face Says Fabulous

    Photo by Letizia Di Candia

    #8

    When Chairs Start Flying, You Know It’s A Legendary Wedding

    When Chairs Start Flying, You Know It's A Legendary Wedding

    Photo by Santiago Moldes

    #9

    Tiny Humans, Giant Love — Proof That Romance Makes The World Look Small

    Tiny Humans, Giant Love — Proof That Romance Makes The World Look Small

    Photo by Roberto Abril

    #10

    Love Reflected In Fragments — A Thousand Silhouettes, One Story

    Love Reflected In Fragments — A Thousand Silhouettes, One Story

    Photo by David de Loro

    #11

    Proof That A Hug Is The Best Wedding Accessory

    Proof That A Hug Is The Best Wedding Accessory

    Photo by Gaetano Pipitone

    #12

    Grandma Just Turned The Wedding Into A Rock Concert

    Grandma Just Turned The Wedding Into A Rock Concert

    Photo by Ignacio Cano

    #13

    Veils That Double As Wings: Now That’s Bridal Multitasking

    Veils That Double As Wings: Now That's Bridal Multitasking

    Photo by José Ignacio Ruiz

    #14

    Confetti, Sunglasses, And Pure Chaos: Wedding Goals Unlocked

    Confetti, Sunglasses, And Pure Chaos: Wedding Goals Unlocked

    Photo by Pablo Banterla

    #15

    A Sip Of Sunshine Under The Bluest Sky

    A Sip Of Sunshine Under The Bluest Sky

    Photo by Davu Novoa

    #16

    Sisterhood, Laughter, And A Toast To The Bride — A Renaissance Of Joy

    Sisterhood, Laughter, And A Toast To The Bride — A Renaissance Of Joy

    Photo by Fabio Schiazza

    #17

    The Cake Is Ready, The Phone Is Out — Because Memories Deserve To Be Saved Twice

    The Cake Is Ready, The Phone Is Out — Because Memories Deserve To Be Saved Twice

    Photo by Federica Ariemma

    #18

    When The Groom Said “Throw Me A Party,” They Took It Literally

    When The Groom Said "Throw Me A Party," They Took It Literally

    Photo by Manu Cecilia

    #19

    Half The Photo Screams Romance, The Other Half Screams Album Cover

    Half The Photo Screams Romance, The Other Half Screams Album Cover

    Photo by Manu Sánchez

    #20

    That Veil Has Better Dance Moves Than Most Guests

    That Veil Has Better Dance Moves Than Most Guests

    Photo by Matteo Lomonte

    #21

    The Groomsmen Lift Isn’t Official Until Someone Sees Your Bare Feet

    The Groomsmen Lift Isn't Official Until Someone Sees Your Bare Feet

    Photo by Raul Gori

    #22

    When Friendship Lifts You Higher Than Gravity Ever Could

    When Friendship Lifts You Higher Than Gravity Ever Could

    Photo by Alberto Ramírez

    #23

    A Burst Of Color, A Mask, And The Taste Of Celebration

    A Burst Of Color, A Mask, And The Taste Of Celebration

    Photo by David Copado

    #24

    Love So Big They Needed Their Own Water Tank

    Love So Big They Needed Their Own Water Tank

    Photo by Fernando Espejo Nieto

    #25

    When Your Wedding Portraits Look Like A ’90s Pop Album Cover

    When Your Wedding Portraits Look Like A '90s Pop Album Cover

    Photo by Gabriel Monsalve

    #26

    Bridesmaids, Heels, And A Toddler With Plans Of Her Own

    Bridesmaids, Heels, And A Toddler With Plans Of Her Own

    Photo by Gustavo Pinela

    #27

    Walking Into Marriage Like Two Silhouettes In A Soap Opera Intro

    Walking Into Marriage Like Two Silhouettes In A Soap Opera Intro

    Photo by Pedro Álvarez

    #28

    Cake? Champagne? Nope — This Is A Full-Scale Fireworks Show

    Cake? Champagne? Nope — This Is A Full-Scale Fireworks Show

    Photo by Simona Cancelli

    #29

    When Life Gives You Blue Walls, Wear A Red Dress And Outshine The Cat

    When Life Gives You Blue Walls, Wear A Red Dress And Outshine The Cat

    Photo by Francisco Álvarez

