Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Weeks Before Horrifying Video Surfaced, ‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Warned ABC About Taylor Frankie Paul
Cast of Mormon Wives posing together at an event, dressed in stylish evening attire and displaying joyful expressions.
Entertainment

Weeks Before Horrifying Video Surfaced, ‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Warned ABC About Taylor Frankie Paul

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
0

26

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Frankie Paul, the star of TheSecret Lives of Mormon Wives, was set to be this season’s star on Hulu’s The Bachelorette.

However, ABC pulled the plug days before its Sunday premiere after a video surfaced of a 2023 domestic as*ault incident involving Paul and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen.

According to subsequent reports, cast members of Mormon Wives expressed concern to ABC executives about Paul during a Zoom call.

Highlights
  • ABC canceled the latest season of The Bachelorette after a video of Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2023 domestic altercation with then-partner Dakota Mortensen was released.
  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates of Paul reportedly warned ABC executives about her conduct a week earlier.
  • The released footage showed Paul hurling metal chairs at Mortensen, one of which allegedly hit her daughter.

The meeting took place after a spokesperson for the Draper Police Department in Utah said there is an open domestic as*ault investigation involving Paul and Mortensen.

RELATED:

    Taylor Frankie Paul’s Mormon Wives co-stars found her conduct “distressing”

    Smiling woman with long hair wearing a pale dress at a media event for Mormon Wives cast and Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On March 7, Mormon Wives cast members voiced their worries over the show’s reputation and the future of their careers in light of the continued allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul.

    A source shared an audio recording of the call with NBC News and said that the Zoom meeting’s objective was to reassure the cast that ABC cared about their safety and mental health amid the situation.

    One cast member confessed on the call that they were not comfortable filming alongside Paul while the latter was being investigated, according to the source.

    Cast members of Mormon Wives posing together at an event, dressed stylishly and smiling for the camera.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    “It’s a dangerous situation, it’s a sad situation, and we don’t know how to navigate it, because Taylor is our friend,” they said, as per the recording.

    Several others said Paul’s behavior in certain video recordings was “distressing” and “upsetting,” but did not share the content of said videos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There were three Disney executives at the meeting, including Rob Mills, the Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television. Mills allegedly refused to inquire or know further details about Paul’s conduct.

    Couple smiling outdoors in a scenic landscape, related to Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: dakota_mortensen/Instagram

    When one cast member asked if he knew Paul had hurt a child, Mills said that it wasn’t right for them to get into it. However, he emphasized that the company was “never going to hide anything that is wrong for the sake of business.”

    One cast member said it was “concerning” that the brass did not seem to want to know what was in the videos.

    “The production company engaged a seasoned law firm to conduct an investigation of the competing and conflicting allegations that Taylor and Dakota had toward one another,” the source revealed, “and it would have been inappropriate to engage in a dialogue regarding an ongoing investigation.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Ashley criticizing Taylor Frankie Paul and mentioning Mormon Wives cast warnings about ABC before video surfaced.

    Image credits: AshleyRum31

    Tweet from Raja Kumar emphasizing urgency and justice related to Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: hindu9Obc

    However, Disney did release a statement confirming the decision not to move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette in light of the newly released video, and said that their focus was on supporting the family.

    Work on Mormon Wives was reportedly halted after the revelation as well. A source told PEOPLE that until the network resolved the “pretty serious stuff” with Paul, filming would not resume.

    Taylor Frankie Paul allegedly hurt her daughter, Indy, in the leaked video

    Woman smiling on a couch wearing an embroidered dress, related to Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2023, Paul was charged with as*ault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

    It stemmed from a dispute involving Mortensen, separate from the ongoing investigation, and was featured in the season one storyline of Mormon Wives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Court records indicate that Paul pleaded guilty in abeyance to an aggravated as*ault charge in August 2025, and the other four charges were dismissed with prejudice. She was placed on three years’ probation, which would end in August 2026.

    On March 19, TMZ published a video that appeared to be a recording of the altercation that led to the 2023 arrest.

    Tweet by Kaitlyn Marie reacting emotionally to a warning about Taylor Frankie Paul from Mormon Wives cast.

    Image credits: kaitlynmariee_d

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing emotional reactions to Mormon Wives cast and Taylor Frankie Paul controversy before ABC warning.

    Image credits: brainonbravo

    The video, which does not reveal what led to the fight, showed Paul shoving and kicking Mortensen as he repeatedly said, “Let me go.”

    Mortensen, who was filming the video with difficulty, said: “This is called physical ab*se. Your daughter is right here.”

    Paul also threw multiple bar stools at Mortensen, one of which seemingly hit her daughter, Indy, now eight years old, in the head. The child, who was seated nearby on a sofa, could be heard crying.

    “Your daughter just got hit in the head by a metal chair,” Mortensen told Paul.

    Cast members of Mormon Wives posing together in stylish dresses backstage at an event before the Taylor Frankie Paul video incident.

    Image credits: justjessiiii/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    TMZ claimed that this video was viewed by the officers who arrested Paul and later used by prosecutors in the case against her in court.

    Paul shares a two-year-old son, Ever, with Mortensen. They reconciled after the 2023 incident, but broke up definitively in December 2024.

    She also has another son, Ocean, with ex-husband Tate Paul, who is the father of Indy.

    Taylor Frankie Paul issued a statement after the release of the video

    Cast of Mormon Wives posing together outdoors at night, wearing blue jackets and smiling for a group selfie.

    Image credits: _justjessiiii/Instagram

    A representative for Taylor Frankie Paul shared a statement with media outlets after TMZ released the video.

    “It’s sad to see the latest installment of [Mortensen’s] never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child,” the representative said. “Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Mormon Wives cast warnings about Taylor Frankie Paul before video surfaced.

    Image credits: RaquelVivienne

    Family enjoying a crowded concert event, with a woman holding a child and two kids raising their arms in excitement.

    Image credits: taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A source told Entertainment Weekly that Mortensen was not behind the leak of the video, and his priority is the safety of their son, Ever.

    Mortensen himself spoke with PEOPLE after the leak: “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation.

    Couple posing indoors with the Mormon wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul before video surfaced.

    Image credits: dakota_mortensen/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny,” he added. “I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

    Two days before the video was published, Mortensen filed for a protective order in Utah over a new alleged incident from February, according to TMZ.

    “TOXIC. Her children will suffer.” Netizens were alarmed after Taylor Frankie Paul’s video was released

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing warning about Taylor Frankie Paul from Mormon Wives cast.

    Image credits: Fan22Fever

    Tweet from Amanda expressing frustration with Mormon Wives cast decision to stop filming before Taylor Frankie Paul video surfaced.

    Image credits: 1201amanda

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing ABC and issues related to Mormon Wives cast warnings about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: JohnHPiette

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply warning about Taylor Frankie Paul from Mormon Wives cast before ABC video surfaced, discussing family impact.

    Image credits: Moxie25

    Social media comment warning about Taylor Frankie Paul needing an intervention before video surfaced related to Mormon Wives cast.

    Image credits: NextTopMD

    Tweet from Catherine McGivern commenting on alarming behavior involving children, related to Mormon Wives cast warning ABC.

    Image credits: marticat55

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Mormon Wives cast and their warning to ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Image credits: Maclo0701

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User Boomer replying on Twitter about Mormon Wives cast warning ABC over Taylor Frankie Paul controversy.

    Image credits: DBx4547

    Social media comment discussing concerns about Taylor Frankie Paul and removal from Mormon Wives show on ABC.

    Image credits: kellyello65

    Tweet expressing frustration about Taylor Frankie Paul’s spotlight on Mormon Wives amid behind-the-scenes warnings to ABC.

    Image credits: STERE0HYPES

    Social media comment discussing the Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul before video surfaced.

    Image credits: jhit956

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul arrest before video surfaced.

    Image credits: OneEyedAndy

    Comment by Sean Cook discussing the alarming video and concerns about Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Facebook comment about brutal video involving Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Comment from Sharon Barnes Sippel stating she needs mental health help, related to Mormon Wives cast warnings about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Manny Alicandro criticizing ABC for their handling of Mormon Wives cast warnings about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Mormon Wives cast warning ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul.

    Facebook comment by Shelley Watts Stevenson criticizing The Bachelor franchise's morals and character in recent years.

    Comment from Melissa Mills criticizing ABC's vetting process related to Mormon Wives cast and Taylor Frankie Paul controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about Taylor Frankie Paul from Mormon Wives cast before ABC video surfaced.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    26

    0

    26

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT