Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul? All About The Bachelorette Star Whose Leaked Video Sparked Major Scandal

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Taylor Frankie Paul has been at the center of several scandals, but her latest may be the biggest yet.

The 31-year-old reality TV star has made headlines this week due to her complicated relationship with ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

On Monday (March 16), reports emerged that Paul was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident. A few days later, on March 19, a leaked video of Paul surfaced online, adding further fuel to the scandal.

Highlights A leaked video intensifies scrutiny around Taylor Frankie Paul’s alleged domestic violence case.

Past charges and a turbulent relationship timeline resurface as the scandal deepens.

ABC cancels The Bachelorette season 22 amid escalating controversy and public backlash.

Here is everything to know about the controversial figure who was set to lead The Bachelorette season 22.

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Taylor Frankie Paul rose to fame before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

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Taylor Frankie Paul first gained recognition with her online presence. Born and raised in Utah, she became a prominent MomTok influencer, creating content about family life within the Mormon community.

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Her social media popularity eventually led to her rise in reality television with the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In September 2025, ABC announced that she would lead the twenty-second season of The Bachelorette.

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She married Tate Paul in 2016, and they share two children. However, in 2022, Paul announced their separation. The 31-year-old then dated Dakota Mortensen, but the couple split in 2024, shortly after their son was born.

Paul was filming the show’s fifth season when she reportedly came under investigation for an alleged domestic violence incident. As a result, production on the fifth season was temporarily halted.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversy and leaked video explained

Image credits: Disney/ABC

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According to the Draper City Police Department (DCPD), Paul and Mortensen have been under investigation in relation to a domestic violence incident since late February 2026.

In 2023, Paul was arrested following a physical altercation with Mortensen. She faced multiple charges, including aggravated assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and criminal mischief.

During the incident, Paul allegedly injured her 5-year-old daughter with a metal chair.

Image credits: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

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On March 19, TMZ posted a leaked video from the incident, showing her kicking Mortensen and throwing chairs at him in the presence of her daughter.

After her initial arrest, Paul eventually pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault. She was released on a three-year probation, and the remaining charges were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

ABC cancels Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette

Image credits: Disney/ABC

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After reports surfaced that the DCPD was investigating Paul, it was speculated that ABC would pull the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday, sources close to the production told The Sun that canceling the season would result in financial losses for the network. The scandal was described as an “unprecedented” situation that sent ABC into full crisis mode.

Despite this, the network still intended to meet the March 22 premiere date with Paul attending several press events to promote the new season over the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc)

After the leaked video drew online scrutiny, the network announced it had decided to scrap the Paul-led season. ABC’s parent company, Disney, released a statement announcing the cancellation.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney noted.

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The Bachelorette is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.