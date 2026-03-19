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“Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy
Woman in red dress holding a book with stained glass roses in background, depicting Bachelorette controversy fears by ABC.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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A new season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere this weekend on ABC

Just days before its season 22 debut, the hit reality series was hit with fresh controversy after its lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, faced serious allegations with potential legal consequences

On March 16, reports surfaced that Paul was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The Draper City Police Department confirmed the pair is under investigation. 

Highlights
  • ABC is reportedly in “crisis mode” after The Bachelorette lead Taylor Frankie Paul became embroiled in a new controversy.
  • The network is facing internal turmoil, emergency meetings, and potential financial fallout tied to the situation.
  • The scandal has raised serious concerns about the franchise’s future, with sources claiming it could be on its last legs.

The allegations quickly sparked calls to cancel her season of The Bachelorette.

RELATED:

    ABC is reportedly in ‘crisis mode” after the Taylor Frankie Paul controversy

    “Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

    Image credits: Disney/ABC

    The Bachelorette now faces an uncertain future after Paul’s recent controversy. 

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    On Wednesday, a source told The Sun how ABC is handling the “unprecedented” situation behind the scenes. They revealed that the network executives were furious with Paul.

    “ABC is in full crisis mode. This is (a) worst-case scenario and has completely blindsided the network on every level,” they said. 

    The source shared that several emergency meetings were held throughout the week, with Paul attending some.

    “Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

    Image credits: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

    According to the insider, the network was unhappy that Paul failed to uphold contractual ethics and standards. 

    They added that while ABC is unlikely to take legal action, Paul could still be held financially liable for brand damage.

    “What they will most likely do, if anything, is withhold future payments she’s owed,” they revealed. 

    Will ABC cancel Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette?

    “Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

    Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

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    When the allegations against her surfaced, Paul was filming season 5 of her other reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Production was later halted after the news of her domestic violence investigation broke. 

    Fans have called for similar action regarding Paul’s involvement with The Bachelorette

    However, the network reportedly had no backup plan, leaving it with little choice but to move forward with the new season, and it is still set to premiere on Sunday, March 22.

    “Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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    “Even if it will still cost them to air it, it will be a lot pricier to not air it at all,” they said.

    ABC reportedly views the situation as an “embarrassing stain” on the franchise. Paul’s presence could impact ratings and the bottom line, potentially threatening the show’s future.

    “Many feel this is the last nail in the coffin for the already dying franchise,” the source claimed.

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    What has Taylor Frankie Paul said about recent allegations?

    “Last Nail In The Coffin”: ABC Fears End Of The Bachelorette After Latest Controversy

    Image credits: Disney/ABC

    Amid the ongoing investigation involving her and Mortensen, Paul has been on a press tour to promote the upcoming season. 

    During a March 18 appearance on Good Morning America, Paul addressed the allegations against her. She described the situation as a “heavy time” but said she remains focused on her family.

    “It’s been stressful, to be honest,” she confessed. 

    Paul was previously arrested in 2023 following a physical altercation with Mortensen. She was accused of hitting him in front of her children and allegedly injuring her 5-year-old daughter with a metal chair.

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    The reality star was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and criminal mischief. Six months later, she accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault, while the remaining charges were dismissed. 

    The Bachelorette is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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