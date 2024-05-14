Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Won’t Pick Up My Clothes”: Guy Is Very Upset Jobless Girlfriend Won’t Do More Housework
Couples, Relationships

“She Won’t Pick Up My Clothes”: Guy Is Very Upset Jobless Girlfriend Won’t Do More Housework

Having certain expectations—especially unrealistic or unfair ones—can be seriously detrimental in a relationship. For example, expecting one partner to always cover the bill can lead to fights, as can expecting your significant other to do more around the house without having mutually agreed to it.

The latter is what happened to this redditor’s girlfriend. The netizen wanted her to take on a larger chunk of the chores now that she was unemployed and “living her best life”, but she didn’t think it was fair.

Expecting your partner to clean up after you might lead to some troublesome situations

Image credits: 1footage / Envato (not the actual photo)

This man hoped that his girlfriend would do more chores now that she’s unemployed

Image credits: nikolast1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aggravating_Ad_7905

Fellow netizens unanimously agreed that the redditor was the jerk in the situation

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she was a stay-at-home-partner, she should be doing all the chores, but she's not. She's a hard-working and studying doctor with 2 months off before she begins her next phase of employment. She's allowed to have a little break (she doesn't even really have that, as she's still doing her part of the chores). It's in the USA, god knows she's not going to have another break until she dies at 79.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
jessicasarmiento avatar
E.V.
E.V.
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a SAHM and my hubby works in a high stress engineering field. He gets home and still does some chores and helps with our 5 yo, sometimes even makes his own dinner when I don't feel like making it. The OP wants a maid, not a partner.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
winterwidow87 avatar
winterwidow87
winterwidow87
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"My girlfriend is in between jobs and still contributes financially AND by doing the majority of the housework, aita for wanting her to become my maid and secretary because i am bitter she gets a well deserved break (even though she's still studying to prepare for her new job)?" Yes you're the a*****e and a massive one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
