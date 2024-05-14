“She Won’t Pick Up My Clothes”: Guy Is Very Upset Jobless Girlfriend Won’t Do More Housework

ADVERTISEMENT

Having certain expectations—especially unrealistic or unfair ones—can be seriously detrimental in a relationship. For example, expecting one partner to always cover the bill can lead to fights, as can expecting your significant other to do more around the house without having mutually agreed to it.

The latter is what happened to this redditor’s girlfriend. The netizen wanted her to take on a larger chunk of the chores now that she was unemployed and “living her best life”, but she didn’t think it was fair.

Expecting your partner to clean up after you might lead to some troublesome situations

Share icon

Image credits: 1footage / Envato (not the actual photo)

This man hoped that his girlfriend would do more chores now that she’s unemployed

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nikolast1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aggravating_Ad_7905

Fellow netizens unanimously agreed that the redditor was the jerk in the situation

ADVERTISEMENT