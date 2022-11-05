Far more of your friends have a profound interest in true crime, conspiracy theories, and disturbing real-life tales than you’d think. Behind the gentle smiles and innocuous small-talk lie busy minds and guarded hearts that have a deep-rooted fascination with mystery, disturbing topics, and the darker aspects of what it means to be a human being.

That’s where the ‘Con Spiracy’ Instagram page comes in. Part of a massively popular brand, the page showcases some of the most bizarre and disturbing things that have happened (or are rumored to have been true). We’re featuring some of the most entrancing morbid facts that the creator of the project has shared with his fans.

Scroll down if you want to be spooked, dear Pandas. Upvote the facts that unsettled you the most, and share your honest thoughts about them in the comments. Yes, sometimes, real life is far more frightening than the movies we watch and the books we read: you won't be able to look at some things the same way after this article.

Connor, the founder of 'Con Spiracy,' was kind enough to tell Bored Panda all about the inspiration behind the social media project, what kind of morbid content resonates the most with his audience, as well as why people are so fascinated with the weird and deeply dark aspects of humankind.

"As conscious beings, we cannot simply ignore the negative aspects of history and everyday life. Not all roses are red; there are dark realities beyond those familiar to us, and while some prefer to turn their heads away, many of us can’t help but look, and I think it’s important to look. This morbid curiosity exists within all of us in some form or another, and I think that embracing it makes us more interesting and understanding as collective individuals." Read on for the full interview.

Amy
Amy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lions, tigers and bears, oh my!

"I grew up in a part of Connecticut that’s always been filled with a dark and mysterious allure. Whether it was Ed and Loraine Warren’s paranormal museum right down the road, local urban legends like the cannibalistic melon heads, or the dozens of abandoned mental hospitals in the area, the morbid curiosity was inescapable for me, and I found myself naturally drawn to it," Connor, the creator of the 'Con Spiracy' project, shared with Bored Panda.

"Once I randomly decided to present my passion to the world and discovered there was an audience that shared my fascination, it became an instant obsession for me. Not only could I explore my interests, but I now had the ability to evoke these experiences and feelings of “holy s***, WTF?!” in other people, and that’s a really awesome feeling."
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Hey Frank, you're not so bad for a wolf. Yeah, well you're pretty cool for a bear, Tony." Bffs

View More Replies... View more comments
a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
Community Member
1 hour ago

ah! harpies are always very interesting mythological creatures, not matter how they've been adapted in all the different stories ^^

According to the founder of 'Con Spiracy,' there's "no true formula" to the stories and facts that he chooses to share with his audience.

"If something makes my jaw drop or gives me goosebumps, I know thousands of others will likely feel the same way. From my experience, I think the most resonating content is that which seems so alien to people: stories of the past and present involving people or situations that we simply cannot fathom going through ourselves. Lobotomies, genocides, inbreeding, serial killers, torture methods, you name it," he mentioned some of the darkest, most disturbing topics.

"They all seem so incredibly difficult to comprehend, but real people, good or bad, have found themselves in these very real scenarios time and time again. There is something about the most inconceivable aspects of life, history, and human nature that appears to be the most captivating to people."
Enothor
Enothor
Community Member
1 hour ago

beautiful torment

View more comments
YA NA
YA NA
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah need more info!

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Wow such fast thinking kids!

Connor noted that, "in a strange way, learning about these dark facts and stories in a comfortable setting allows us to turn something negative into a thrilling experience."

It's not necessarily about 'enjoying' morbid content, so much as being drawn to it. "Perhaps it allows us to appreciate the safe and secure lifestyles we are accustomed to, which we would otherwise take for granted. I personally believe it’s important to be aware of all aspects of the human condition: some bright and beautiful, others dark and horrific," he told Bored Panda.

The ‘Con Spiracy’ brand features a wide range of weird and morbid facts alongside conspiracies, and has a huge following online. On TikTok alone, the project has a jaw-dropping 4.3 million followers.

Add to that the 121k YouTube subscribers, nearly 80k Instagram fans, 43k followers on Facebook, as well as the whopping 1.3 million people who follow the Twitter account, and you’ve got a major powerhouse when it comes to spooky content. Content that's both completely real and deeply steeped in guesswork. We'll be focusing on the former today.
Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Must resist urge to clone her

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Karma..

Orbital
Orbital
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited)

Explosive realization, I'll walk myself out.

People are huge fans of the more unsavory aspects of humankind. And Bored Panda found out why during a couple of interviews earlier. For instance, during our chat with Lyndsey Williams, who shares true crime memes on Instagram, we learned that the genre is extremely popular with women.

"My audience is 96% women which I find extremely interesting! I can't speak for everyone, but in my opinion, the reason I and so many other women are so drawn to the genre is that we can almost get into the mind of the perpetrator. How can I avoid people like the perp, and how did the victim get caught in a situation where such a heinous crime was committed and what can I do so that this never happens to me? It has honestly made me much more cautious and aware of my surroundings," Lyndsey told us earlier what makes the genre so appealing.

Meanwhile, psychologist Lee Chambers told Bored Panda that our fascination with true crime and disturbing stories is intrinsically tied to our evolutionary survival instincts.

"When considering why the darker side of humanity and entertainment are so compelling, we have to first look at our evolutionary journey as human beings. For the majority of our existence, we were prey and always hyperaware of threats to our safety, which created a negativity bias that we are drawn towards," he said
Nunya Bidness
Nunya Bidness
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Why is there a flying saucer in the background

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago

All aboard the Snapper Express...well, maybe not express.

badger
badger
Community Member
1 hour ago

it's good to have hobbies :)

"But in today's safe and often sanitized world, we are rarely threatened significantly, and the ability to explore evil, frightening and gruesome entertainment is one of the few ways we can visit this part of humanity while remaining safe and comfortable,” Lee told Bored Panda during an interview, earlier.
Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is so sad.

SarBow
SarBow
Community Member
18 minutes ago

There's a great episode of Human Planet on the Bajau people!

Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't see how this is 'morbid' or creepy. ?

“There is a level of novelty to it, it removes boredom quickly, and it helps us to discover our emotional limits while understanding the minds of those who go beyond social norms and potentially gaining knowledge of how we might avoid being victims ourselves. They also offer closure, with many stories ending with the mystery being solved, and the criminal being brought to a level of justice," the psychology expert noted why these stories are so compelling.
Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I love nature. We humans think we know so much, and we really, really don't.

Peeka_Mimi
Peeka_Mimi
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I was homeless for 5 years it's awful.

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Legend!!

What’s more, many people even find true crime and similar stories comforting: all of the evil things we see and hear about are far removed from us; they’re happening to someone else, not us.

"It can take us on an emotional rollercoaster, have us trying to solve the puzzle and test our fear in a controlled way. The permission to explore evil is powerful, as we so rarely get the chance elsewhere, and in itself, it is healthy and normal in moderation," Lee told Bored Panda.
Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago

More like a crocodon't...

Chloe Hagoort
Chloe Hagoort
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is such a dangerous condition. Imagine putting your hand on a hot element, and getting third degree burns without realizing!

Your Average Panda
Your Average Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago

Not sure how this is morbid - that's so cool!

That’s not to say that consuming this sort of content is without its own particular brand of consequences. We need moderate how much we’re exposed to such stories. Otherwise, it can numb us emotionally, and affect our lives in a profoundly negative way.
Community Member
26 minutes ago

A YouTuber called "wendigoon" has a super good video on this topic, I recommend checking it out

MetaMaxNL
MetaMaxNL
Community Member
31 minutes ago

this not morbid

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
7 minutes ago

There's two types of crocodiles in this world. This one and the one who terrorized an entire village eating livestock and people 😳

"The challenge we face is the fact that consuming too much of this can desensitize us, and cause us to become less empathetic to the suffering of others, more fearful of our own environment, and potentially be more likely to use aggression ourselves. It can also cause us to be triggered by our own previous adverse experiences, make it harder to manage our own emotional balance, and increase our stress levels, so moderating our consumption is something we should have front of mind, even when we get embroiled in the latest series that is pulling us in."
Enothor
Enothor
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Humans are a terrible species all around. I am a cat, luckily.

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Some men on drugs beat their wives. This guy just becomes a hero. Guess it shows what kind of a person you are inside.

badger
badger
Community Member
1 hour ago

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonestown

Which of these facts shocked you the most, Pandas? Were there any that you were actually aware of before reading this article? Do you have any other completely true morbid facts to share with the crowd? Share your thoughts and insights in the comments.
Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor Joe. Hope he had the greatest tasting ice cream that ever existed :(

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That would be a hell of a coffee table.

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
1 hour ago

Run, Lucy...I think Lenny's been taking steroids again...

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Cooool !!! I'd love to watch lightening show of that 😍

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Smart! :D

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Reminds me to be kind to people. We never know what others are going through or what something as small as a smile could mean 🥺

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Shoot, my kids couldn't even find a toliet paper roll when I was stranded in the bathroom.

Enothor
Enothor
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I’m an American. I dislike America. I’m not a fan of most of the inner workings of this rat-infested place. I will do my best to help the ones who don’t abuse it and spend the rest of the time trying to find a way out

Nunya Bidness
Nunya Bidness
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Ouch

Glee Ennui
Glee Ennui
Community Member
58 minutes ago

“Perhaps?”

DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Poor person

Enothor
Enothor
Community Member
16 minutes ago

How have I missed this for so long? I am complete now

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Yay? (:

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
1 minute ago

Lol he helped the customers first. I dunno he kinda seems like a good guy you know? Such a peaceful way to steal from a mega corporation that cares so little for its workforce.

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Why am I expecting to see that giant crocodile from above in here? 👀😂

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
6 minutes ago

We come in peace ✌️

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
4 minutes ago

And I now officially have a least favorite moth 👍

Sardonyx_3
Sardonyx_3
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hate how I'm reading/looking at the pictures RIGHT BEFORE BED

MetaMaxNL
MetaMaxNL
Community Member
23 minutes ago

little more info would be nice.. what were they

West Hermans
West Hermans
Community Member
46 minutes ago

That would not have been possible. Because Alton was a man. His wife Willie is the one who fell into the well and gave birth to their son. The seven-pound, nine-ounce Franklin Woodrow Emile Jourdan had been under water about twenty minutes before being rescued and did not start breathing until being brought above the surface. The Jourdans also had another son, two-year-old Jack, who was born prematurely after Willie tripped while walking.

Melissa
Melissa
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd like to hear this forbidden narwhal sound, but only when I'm on my deathbed.

AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
4 minutes ago

It certainly would have been spectacular

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
53 minutes ago

"Feed me, Seymour, I'm hungry!"

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Bit off more than it can chew

M. William Bell
M. William Bell
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Fifty Cent’s slightly less-famous Uncle Wenseslao.

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

What happened to him?

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
9 minutes ago

And everyone is crying about how the block chain is waisting so much energy like bro there's other stuff happening like cryogenics 🖐️

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Not gonna lie, that'd probably be me in that situation.

Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
5 minutes ago

This is impressive! It would take me quite a few more....

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
1 minute ago

Great, he disturbed a wild animal for a photo :/

Kris
Kris
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I love crows 😍

DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
1 minute ago

And typical of humans to treat this majestic animal like some circus attraction

MetaMaxNL
MetaMaxNL
Community Member
3 minutes ago

that;s gonna be one hell of a Friday

