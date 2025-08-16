ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to another moral dilemmas poll, where we pick your brain a little by placing you in situations that demand certain calls to action. Do you truly know how you’d react if a friend did this or that, or a coworker said this and that about you?

This poll throws you into 23 compromising scenarios where morals clash with reality. There’s no score, no judgment, and certainly no hypocrisy here. Just the cold, hard truth about how you really think and act when no one’s watching.

Which begs the question: What do you do when there’s no clear right answer?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You’re having dinner with your partner’s family for the first time. Everything is going well until their parents casually make a racist comment, and everyone else at the table either laughs or says nothing.

Plate of biscuits on a table with blurred background, illustrating the moral dilemma poll concept for reflection.

Craig Adderley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
mel-c-jmail avatar
Mel in Georgia
Mel in Georgia
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh, not a racist comment, but a political one. I called it out and my husband's aunt called me stupid. Very awkward, but no regrets.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    You find a wallet on the sidewalk with $200 in cash and a photo ID inside. It’s late, no one’s around, and returning it would take time and effort.

    Brown leather wallet on wooden surface holding cash and multiple cards, illustrating the moral dilemma poll concept.

    Lukas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep it until the next work day to either drop it off at the right adress or the police or try to reach the owner, if that is possible.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    You’re reversing in a parking lot and accidentally bump into a parked car, leaving a small dent. No one sees you, and there are no cameras near by

    Close-up of a classic car front grill and shiny wheel rim, representing a moral dilemma poll concept visually.

    Mike Norris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    You work at your best friend’s father’s law firm and regard him in a fatherly manner as well. One day, he hits on you out of the blue.

    Wooden judge gavel on a dark surface next to black folders, symbolizing moral dilemma and problem-solving concepts.

    Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he hits on a 69 year old man, he's got way bigger problems. 😅

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Your boss publicly praises you for a project, but deep down, you know a colleague did most of the work on it. Saying something would risk not getting that bonus you need for a down payment on your new apartment…

    Two people in business suits shaking hands during a moral dilemma poll discussion in an office setting

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not buying an appartment, if I can‘t affort it without stealing.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    You’re added to a group chat where explicit photos of your ex are being shared without their consent. No one else seems to have an issue with it.

    Three people gathered around a table debating a moral dilemma poll on a smartphone, with coffee and a laptop nearby.

    Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    A friend confesses they’ve been cheating on their partner and are torn about what to do. You’re also friends with their partner.

    Two yellow emojis, one grimacing and one skeptical, representing moral dilemma poll emotions.

    Bored Panda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    camipotter avatar
    cj
    cj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you can encourage your friend to make the right choice without losing them. if they are a good friend they should value your opinion especially on something so blatantly wrong

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    You discover your favorite clothing brand uses child labor in its factories, but you see the most amazing jacket on sale that you’ve been searching for for ages.

    Hand holding a miniature shopping cart against a white background illustrating the moral dilemma concept.

    Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So 50% of the people taking this quiz are saying they were knowingly enable child labour? That’s a harrowing thought.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    You’re invited to a close friend’s wedding, but you can’t afford a gift - not even something small.

    Blank white card lying on an open envelope with a moral dilemma poll theme and soft natural lighting background.

    Cup of Couple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk to them openly. They are my friends. They already know I‘m not rich. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    During a late-night Uber ride, you notice the driver’s eyelids drooping and their head bobbing against the wheel - they’re clearly fighting sleep.

    Close-up of a perforated leather steering wheel in a car with a blurred speedometer in the background, moral dilemma concept.

    Malte Luk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Your best friend is launching a small business and asks you to promote it online. You really don’t like their product and fear that reviewing something positively when you feel anything but will ruin your credibility and reputation with your audience

    Close-up of the word startup printed in bold black letters on a textured beige background, focusing on moral dilemma concepts.

    Eva Bronzini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    You meet up with your friend for an afternoon walk. Their hyperactive dog, excited to meet you, ruins your designer jacket. Your friend jokes, “Haha, he does that to everyone he meets! So funny.” They move on, petting and cooing at their dog

    Small dog running on green grass field, holding a ball in its mouth, illustrating playful moral dilemma concept.

    Matthias Zomer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't think designer jackets are a sensible option when walking dogs.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    You’re visiting someone’s house and their kid breaks something valuable - but the parents assume you did it.

    Broken white ceramic plate on wooden floor symbolizing moral dilemma in am I the problem poll concept

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Your phone rings in a dark theater during a quiet, emotional scene. You thought it was on silent, so you hadn’t bothered to double-check. Everyone turns to look, and some are even cussing you out for the disturbance

    Audience sitting in a dark theater watching a presentation, relating to the moral dilemma poll topic.

    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about silencing the phone as quickly as possible and ignore the angry glances?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    You see someone shoplifting baby formula at your friend’s family-owned convenience store, which is going through a hard time financially. The person stealing looks desperate, not malicious.

    Yellow scoop filled with powdered formula beside a baby bottle on a light blue surface, exploring moral dilemma poll concept.

    Towfiqu Barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    You’re in a war-torn country, hiding and protecting a group of civilians. One of the civilians' babies starts crying - loudly. The enemy is closing in quickly. If they hear the baby, everyone could die

    Dark stormy clouds filling the sky, symbolizing moral dilemma and question of am I the problem.

    Yazzie’s Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    You’re offered a dream job with an amazing salary and health benefits, but it’s at a company whose ethics you don’t agree with.

    Two people discussing a moral dilemma poll questionnaire on a clipboard at a small round table.

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would take the job so I'm not unemployed but keep searching for another job.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    You accidentally knock over and break a vase in a store. No one sees it happen.

    Broken patterned ceramic vase on a wooden surface, symbolizing reflection in moral dilemma and am I the problem concept.

    Beyzaa Yurtkuran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the vase merchandise or just decoration? If it’s merchandise, I’d check the price tag before deciding. If it’s just decorative, it’s probably really cheap.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    You come across a significant sum of money that was left by a deceased relative. They’ve been estranged from you for years, and no one else has claimed it.

    Metal briefcase filled with stacks of US dollars, illustrating a moral dilemma poll about am I the problem concept.

    Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does it happen? Do you just find it in their house? How much is it? How many family members do I have? How close were they to the late family member?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    You overhear something at work that could help a friend land a big opportunity - but you’re under NDA.

    Two women in white dresses, one whispering a secret to the other, illustrating a moral dilemma poll concept.

    Cottonbro Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    You see a mega celebrity after a night out, and they’re in a compromising, possibly career-damaging situation.

    Two hands exchanging a ten dollar bill, illustrating a moral dilemma poll about am I the problem questions.

    Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Compromising” suggests cheating on a spouse or something. That I would probably ignore. On the other hand if I saw a celebrity a*****t someone or worse, i’m going to the cops, not the tabloids.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A pandemic has wiped out 90% of the population. You’ve managed to find shelter and supplies, but a coughing stranger shows up at your door with their child - begging you to let them in.

    Hands wearing gloves hold a globe with a medical mask, symbolizing moral dilemma poll and global responsibility questions.

    Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    camipotter avatar
    cj
    cj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the kid can come and I'll help it but if it's a good parent they should know the best thing they can do for their kid is to stay away if they're sick. give parent help from a distance until they get better or die. if so much of the world is dead what is there to live for besides helping others

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    A friend submits a copied assignment and brags to you about how they got away with it. It would affect the class rankings and hurt your final score.

    Classroom with backpacks on chairs and open notebooks on desks, setting for a moral dilemma poll or quiz.

    Katerina Holmes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would it affect MY final score? This does not make sense to me.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!