“Am I The Problem?”: Take This 23-Question Moral Dilemma Poll
Welcome back to another moral dilemmas poll, where we pick your brain a little by placing you in situations that demand certain calls to action. Do you truly know how you’d react if a friend did this or that, or a coworker said this and that about you?
This poll throws you into 23 compromising scenarios where morals clash with reality. There’s no score, no judgment, and certainly no hypocrisy here. Just the cold, hard truth about how you really think and act when no one’s watching.
Which begs the question: What do you do when there’s no clear right answer?
You’re having dinner with your partner’s family for the first time. Everything is going well until their parents casually make a racist comment, and everyone else at the table either laughs or says nothing.
Ugh, not a racist comment, but a political one. I called it out and my husband's aunt called me stupid. Very awkward, but no regrets.
You find a wallet on the sidewalk with $200 in cash and a photo ID inside. It’s late, no one’s around, and returning it would take time and effort.
Keep it until the next work day to either drop it off at the right adress or the police or try to reach the owner, if that is possible.
You’re reversing in a parking lot and accidentally bump into a parked car, leaving a small dent. No one sees you, and there are no cameras near by
You work at your best friend’s father’s law firm and regard him in a fatherly manner as well. One day, he hits on you out of the blue.
Your boss publicly praises you for a project, but deep down, you know a colleague did most of the work on it. Saying something would risk not getting that bonus you need for a down payment on your new apartment…
I am not buying an appartment, if I can‘t affort it without stealing.
You’re added to a group chat where explicit photos of your ex are being shared without their consent. No one else seems to have an issue with it.
A friend confesses they’ve been cheating on their partner and are torn about what to do. You’re also friends with their partner.
You discover your favorite clothing brand uses child labor in its factories, but you see the most amazing jacket on sale that you’ve been searching for for ages.
You’re invited to a close friend’s wedding, but you can’t afford a gift - not even something small.
Talk to them openly. They are my friends. They already know I‘m not rich. 🙄
During a late-night Uber ride, you notice the driver’s eyelids drooping and their head bobbing against the wheel - they’re clearly fighting sleep.
Dumb question lol This isn't a moral dilemma; it's common sense.
Your best friend is launching a small business and asks you to promote it online. You really don’t like their product and fear that reviewing something positively when you feel anything but will ruin your credibility and reputation with your audience
You meet up with your friend for an afternoon walk. Their hyperactive dog, excited to meet you, ruins your designer jacket. Your friend jokes, “Haha, he does that to everyone he meets! So funny.” They move on, petting and cooing at their dog
You’re visiting someone’s house and their kid breaks something valuable - but the parents assume you did it.
Your phone rings in a dark theater during a quiet, emotional scene. You thought it was on silent, so you hadn’t bothered to double-check. Everyone turns to look, and some are even cussing you out for the disturbance
How about silencing the phone as quickly as possible and ignore the angry glances?
You see someone shoplifting baby formula at your friend’s family-owned convenience store, which is going through a hard time financially. The person stealing looks desperate, not malicious.
You’re in a war-torn country, hiding and protecting a group of civilians. One of the civilians' babies starts crying - loudly. The enemy is closing in quickly. If they hear the baby, everyone could die
You’re offered a dream job with an amazing salary and health benefits, but it’s at a company whose ethics you don’t agree with.
You accidentally knock over and break a vase in a store. No one sees it happen.
Is the vase merchandise or just decoration? If it’s merchandise, I’d check the price tag before deciding. If it’s just decorative, it’s probably really cheap.
You come across a significant sum of money that was left by a deceased relative. They’ve been estranged from you for years, and no one else has claimed it.
How does it happen? Do you just find it in their house? How much is it? How many family members do I have? How close were they to the late family member?
You overhear something at work that could help a friend land a big opportunity - but you’re under NDA.
You see a mega celebrity after a night out, and they’re in a compromising, possibly career-damaging situation.
“Compromising” suggests cheating on a spouse or something. That I would probably ignore. On the other hand if I saw a celebrity a*****t someone or worse, i’m going to the cops, not the tabloids.
A pandemic has wiped out 90% of the population. You’ve managed to find shelter and supplies, but a coughing stranger shows up at your door with their child - begging you to let them in.
the kid can come and I'll help it but if it's a good parent they should know the best thing they can do for their kid is to stay away if they're sick. give parent help from a distance until they get better or die. if so much of the world is dead what is there to live for besides helping others
A friend submits a copied assignment and brags to you about how they got away with it. It would affect the class rankings and hurt your final score.
How would it affect MY final score? This does not make sense to me.
Each question reveals the aggregate answer totals once you have submitted your answer.Load More Replies...
There are usually more than two choices one can handle different situations, this poll was... biased ;/
I replied with the majority on all but one question. Two were unanswerable (plague and crying baby) and one had two options but I chose a third (turn down friend's dad, but leave it at that). But on all others I was with the majority. Lots of good people out there! Note that on the one question where I differed (the shoplifter), another commenter had a much better alternative, which was to pay for the formula. Wish I'd thought of that, good for them.
