Mom Tries To Force Bride-To-Be To Include Sister’s Unruly Kids At Her Wedding, Gets Uninvited Fast
Wedding planning is a lot like frontline combat, if you think about it. You’ve got to direct the troops – planners, guests, and vendors, decide on complex logistics – can’t put Aunt May next to Aunt Floris, and go to war over the most arbitrary of things.
One bride a month out from her wedding turned to an online community to share how she got stuck in a warzone with her mom and sister because she didn’t want any kids at her big day, including her sister’s. Then netizens weighed in and things got dramatic.
Some days, like your wedding, should just be all about you, but some folks will always want to be the main character
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One woman, with an autistic daughter, was getting married to her long-term partner, and the couple had decided no kids under 16 would be allowed, other than their daughter
Image credits: Halinskyi Maksym / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When her mom found out, she claimed it would be unfair not to invite her sister’s kids to the wedding too, and suggested her autistic daughter stay at home instead
Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The woman told her mom that her sister’s kids are a nightmare, but her mom kept pressuring the point until she snapped, cursed at her mom, and ranted about it online
Image credits: siskidsthrowaway
The woman’s partner joked they should just uninvite her mom and sister, but when she did, her mom exploded, so now she’s gone no-contact with both of them, and has no regrets
With her wedding just a month away, the original poster (OP) thought plans were settled for the perfect day. She and her fiancé Dean have been together 11 years and have a five-year old daughter, Ella, who has high-functioning autism. Ella is quiet, polite, and mature, and the couple always planned for her to attend as a guest, without any debate.
But things unraveled when her mother casually asked about childcare, assuming Ella wouldn’t attend since the OP’s sister couldn’t bring her own kids. The sister claims her seven-year-old twins are autistic, but specialists say otherwise. But their frequent tantrums and destructive behavior have already gotten them banned from birthdays.
OP stood firm, explaining that Ella was the only exception because she’s their child. Her mother pushed back, suggesting Ella stay home to spare the twins’ feelings or that rules be changed. Frustration boiled over and OP snapped, accusing her mom of favoritism and refusing to sacrifice her own child’s joy on the big day.
In an explosive update to her original post, OP says she ultimately disinvited both her mom and sister, locked down vendors with passwords, and even planned security. When her mother declared she’d disown her, OP called her bluff, blocked them both, and told friends the truth. Fortunately, pretty much everyone’s on her side.
If you’re being honest, if someone started messing with your wedding planning, even if they were family, you’d probably waste no time telling them where to shove it, just like OP did. What is it about wedding planning that brings out the worst in people, though? We went digging for clues.
Image credits: bokodi / Freepik (not the actual photo)
“Weddings give way to heightened emotions because there are so many dreams and expectations, from the engaged couple to their family and friends, that sometimes collide and create conflict,” says Beverley Andre, in an interview for Brides.
According to Andre, everyone involved wants their thoughts and opinions considered, so there’s this spike in pressure to make the ‘best’ choice, so no one is upset or offended. Which can kinda knock the joy out of the whole supposedly happy process.
The pros over at Psychology Today say that, when bridal parties scrap over venues, menus, and colors, the actual point of the disagreement can quickly become less about the centerpieces and more about who has the power to make the decision about them. Sounds ripe for drama, right?
So, how do you cope with pushy family? Well, wedding experts, Firmly Rooted Events suggest changing the topic, asking them questions, blaming your planner (they can take the hit, trust us), and not being afraid to speak your mind when it comes to boundaries.
We’d say OP and her husband-to-be handled the situation perfectly. Who needs toxic family around on a day that’s meant to be about pure love? You can skip us with that noise.
What’s your take? Should OP have bent the rules for her nightmare niblings, or was putting her foot down and going no-contact the smartest move? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers urged the original poster to stay true to her boundaries and agreed she wasn’t the jerk in the situation at all
Who needs people like that in your life. I say good riddance.
Their wedding, their rules. If you don't like the rules, don't go to the wedding. It's a very simple concept.
