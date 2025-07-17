Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Demands Baby Get A More Christian Name, Mom Feels Very Uncomfortable: "Between Her And God"
Young woman looking uncomfortable while older woman in yellow discusses baby name and Christian beliefs.
Family, Relationships

MIL Demands Baby Get A More Christian Name, Mom Feels Very Uncomfortable: "Between Her And God"

Choosing a baby’s name is one of the first big decisions new parents make, and they expect others, especially family, to respect that choice. However, not everyone can stay in their lane.

Mumsnet user Bobcomp recently shared a story that struck a nerve with thousands. After a simple christening ceremony for her two-month-old, the woman discovered her deeply religious mother-in-law had gone behind her back. The lady arranged for a local priest to perform a second, “proper” blessing, and planned to use a different name she deemed more suitable for the baby. The fallout was immediate.

    A mother-in-law, just like any other relative, can be either supportive or overbearing

    Image credits: bearfotos (no the actual image)

    But as this woman’s experience shows, you need boundaries

    Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Josh Applegate (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Bobcomp

    As the woman’s story went viral, she joined the discussion in it the comment section

    Ultimately, the woman decided to speak to the priest

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    diddylavanza avatar
    Daniela Lavanza
    Daniela Lavanza
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Sorry, OP, but your MIL is stupid. I am catholic, and I couldn't care less about people's name. Does she really think that's what God cares for? BTW she forgot that all saint's names were by definition not catholic from the start. Even funnier, many have pagan roots. Bearing a saint's name doesn't magically makes you a doppelganger of this saint, you're still a specific human being and will be judged according to what YOU are. Last but not least, Jesus says to love everyone and she manages to annoy her own family in his name? Tell her to f*** off on behalf of a respectful believer.

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Are you sure about the doppelganger thing? I love shapeshifters. ;-)

    ian_56 avatar
    wobbly jelly
    wobbly jelly
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Ours was more funny - we get 6 weeks to register birth and choose a name etc (although in Uk small print allowed you to change up to a year). Mom wanted to meet the baby before naming - that's fine and easy to be put off names - we tried one and then heard there were 5 of those born in same hospital - so no this went on - we'd get weekly cards from my mum to "baby no name.." as 6 weeks approached I was in office and told by my manager "you've a day off tomorrow" - why - "get you baby registered and named" - each midwife / health visitor had a different name for baby - in end a name was agreed on and registered. Oddly for 2nd name was chosen and agreed in advance

