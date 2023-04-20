Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can’t Afford A Taxi
30points
Parenting58 minutes ago

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can’t Afford A Taxi

Justinas Keturka and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Parenting can be tough, and sometimes it takes a village to get through it. But that doesn’t mean moms and dads are entitled to exploit their acquaintances.

A recent post on Mumsnet has sparked a conversation about boundaries and balancing your own needs with those of others. Its author, who is a mom herself to a 2.5-year-old and due to give birth next month, has been helping her neighbor with her kids whenever there was an emergency, however, the lady has now asked for a more significant commitment, which has left the poster feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do.

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Image credits: nadzeyakolabava (not the actual photo)

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Image credits: sloomstudio (not the actual photo)

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Image credits: www.mumsnet.com

As the post went viral, people shared their take on the peculiar situation

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can't Afford A Taxi

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's s suggestion: What about NO!!! Smh...!!!

0
0points
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just ask: Are you crazy?

0
0points
reply
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's s suggestion: What about NO!!! Smh...!!!

0
0points
reply
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just ask: Are you crazy?

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda