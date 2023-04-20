Mom Expects Neighbor To Drive Her Son To And From School Every Day Because She Can’t Afford A Taxi

Parenting can be tough, and sometimes it takes a village to get through it. But that doesn’t mean moms and dads are entitled to exploit their acquaintances.

A recent post on Mumsnet has sparked a conversation about boundaries and balancing your own needs with those of others. Its author, who is a mom herself to a 2.5-year-old and due to give birth next month, has been helping her neighbor with her kids whenever there was an emergency, however, the lady has now asked for a more significant commitment, which has left the poster feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do.

Image credits: nadzeyakolabava (not the actual photo)

Image credits: sloomstudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: www.mumsnet.com

As the post went viral, people shared their take on the peculiar situation