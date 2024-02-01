UPS Lost Her 15-Year-Old Son’s Ashes And Customer Service Only Offered Her $135

A shipping service did the unthinkable and lost a package that was so valuable that no amount of money (especially not $135) could fix it: a person’s ashes.
Tangenika Lee, from Metro Atlanta, Georgia, USA, said she shipped her 15-year-old son’s ashes from a local United Parcel Service (UPS) store to a family member, but the package never made it.
WBS-TV Channel 2 located Tangenika in Hiram, Georgia, on Tuesday (January 30), where she said that she was now feeling like she had lost her child, Deontray, all over again.
Deontray died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020 at the age of 15, WBS-TV reported. In early January, Tangenika sent his ashes to her sister, who makes customized cremation urns, in Connecticut, USA.
Image credits: WSB TV Atlanta
Image credits: WSB TV Atlanta
Weeks passed, and the ashes reportedly never arrived to Tangenika’s sister. Deontray’s remains were supposed to be at his aunt’s house by January 10.
The grieving mother reportedly said that UPS’ corporate customer service sent her a bewildering $135 check to compensate her for the loss of her son’s ashes. Unsurprisingly, it is a check Tangenika said she refused to cash.
Tangenika reportedly said she had shipped Deontray’s ashes from the UPS store in Hiram, along with some gifts. She had even informed UPS workers what was in the wooden box.
Image credits: Tangenika S Lee
When the ashes failed to arrive, the disconcerted mom went back to the UPS store to ask what happened. She said the police were also there.
Tangenika recalled: “They went back into the store, and they pulled cameras from January 8th, and they told me that the package had actually left their facility. There was nothing they could do about it. I just lost it, [and I] started crying.”
Tangenika reportedly said the ashes were last tracked to a distribution center in Connecticut. She subsequently said she planned to go there herself to look for her son’s remains.
Image credits: WSB TV Atlanta
She said: “If you ask me, it’s just like a repeating nightmare. I cremated him because I had not seen him in seven whole years.
“So, I cremated him so that he could be right here with me, and we could travel together and do things together – and he ain’t here.”
Image credits: WSB TV Atlanta
UPS reached out to WBS-TV and said that “with the time constraints, we had to investigate, [and] we found the content of the package was declared by the customer as ‘clothes.’ UPS does not accept shipments of human remains.”
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, and our heartfelt thoughts are with them during this time. Unfortunately, the package was lost.”
UPS’s official website lists “human remains, fetal remains, human body parts, human embryos or components thereof” as prohibited items.
People were divided regarding UPS and Tangenika’s responsibility
As a DHL parcel delivery driver and a mother and a customer: I don't understand that mother (from all three POVs) and have zero empathy for her shedding crocodile tears. She *knew* that UPS doesn't ship remains (guess why?!) and *lied* ("clothes"). Come on 🙄. Common sense tells you to let a burial company do the job or drive the ashes yourself (if it's really important to you).
Yep. This so much. The whole scenario makes no sense. Clearly she was being cheap about her child's remains for some reason. And she cared that little about it why are we to believe she suddenly cares?
“I cremated him because I had not seen him in seven whole years.“ Parents who care about their kids don’t go seven years seeing them. There’s a reason she didn’t have custody of him and I’m guessing it’s due to decisions she made without considering how it would affect her kid.
I would never go that long without seeing my beautiful daughter, and I don't expect she would EVER want that either!
Or, like my first boss at my delivery company told me in the very first hour: "S**t happens. If you have something important, deliver it yourself. It happened to him that a letter with documents got lost, between his DHL delivery base to another, delivered via DHL, containing DHL workers' social insuranve info. He: "It is supposed to never happen, but happens to 5 out 1.000 parcels. It's life. Trucks have accidents and burn down at the highway, stuff gets lost or stolen or dumped by workers, dogs chew stuff up...."
Aaand, to put some hope for mankind back into this sad thread, one story from *my* delivery company, told by "our Leia Organa", Mrs Oppermann, a tiny petite Force Of Nature™️ commanding parcels of three federal states in Germany, in front of 500 postal workers: She got a call on a Saturday afternoon: A distressed man waited for a yet undelivered parcel which he had tracked to be "still at her base"(350miles away from him!). It was a casket needed for his child's burial on Sunday 11a.m. So, two calls later, the boss of base and his 2nd in charge voluntarily sifted through each and every parcel there. "They called me some hours later that they've found it." Then a second call: "we forgot to ask, may we take one of our private cars instead of a DHL truck? We need traffic news radio and an A/C and travel through the night sharing." She approved. "The third call was at 4 a.m., that the parcel was delivered."
It's unfortunate that the package was lost, but it happens. What does she want them to do?
I for one want all American corporations to at minimum have the same quality as equivalent companies in my country. Being a non-American in discussions like this is like being gaslighted, because I’ve seen better quality with my own eyes but y’all keep insisting it’s impossible.Load More Replies...
