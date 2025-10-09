Mom Vents About Daughter Getting Bullied For Her Clothes, And Several Brands Step Up To Help Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing that their child is being bullied at school over their “clothes, shoes, and backpack” is heartbreaking for any parent.

On September 18, the mother of an 11-year-old shared her daughter’s experience in a TikTok video, recounting the bullying she faced.

The story quickly went viral, with many social media users relating to the ordeal and sharing their own experiences growing up.

Highlights Amanda Disley, a working mom, revealed that her 11-year-old daughter was being bullied at school for wearing Walmart clothes.

She shared a TikTok video showing herself spending her entire day’s earnings to buy new clothes for her daughter.

Several major brands, including Target, SHEIN, and Burlington, sent gift cards to support the family after the story went viral.

“My heart breaks for this child and her mother,” expressed one sympathetic netizen.

“Same happened to me and my sisters. It was hard however we survived it,” wrote one social media user.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Amanda Disley was “hurt” to learn that her pre-teen daughter was being bullied at school

Woman with tattooed arms and nose ring sitting in a car, sharing her story about daughter getting bullied for clothes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

In the one-minute clip, Amanda asked users for advice on choosing more appropriate clothes for her child to help prevent bullying.

Her daughter, nicknamed Chewy, was being teased by bullies because “her clothes were from Walmart.”

Amanda, a working mom of four, learned about her child being bullied after the school notified her about Chewy’s frequent visits to the nurse’s office.

When she took her for a medical examination, Chewy revealed that she was being bullied because of her clothes.

Woman in a car venting about her daughter getting bullied for clothes as several brands step up to help her.

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

Disley shared in the clip, “Yesterday we found out that my daughter’s been getting bullied at school for her clothes, her backpack, her shoes…”

Amanda emphasized that her family’s financial situation was difficult.

She was caring for her “autistic brother,” and her husband “got hurt when the school clothes were due,” so she had to use the money to “pay the mortgage and all the bills.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of four shared in a TikTok video that her daughter was being bullied for wearing Walmart clothes

Justice brand clothing display featuring colorful hoodies and sweatshirts supporting kids’ clothes bullying awareness.

Share icon

Image credits: Walmart

“Mind you, I did the best I could. I have four kids,” she added.

In an interview with People magazine, she explained that her daughter initially did not tell her about the bullying because she knew her mom had already spent money on clothes at the start of the year and couldn’t afford more.

In the video, she was seen shopping at Target, trying to find new clothes to help Chewy feel confident at school, using a $10-off-$40 deal and her entire day’s earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman venting about daughter getting bullied for clothes while shopping as several brands offer support and help

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she could not buy the Birkenstocks her daughter wanted, as they were out of her budget. Instead, she went to Shoe Depot and got a pair of Hey Dude sneakers.

“This is actually pretty good if you’re a struggling mom like me.”

Various clothing items including shirts and jeans laid out, highlighting mom’s vent about daughter being bullied for clothes.

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

Comment from Kaisha Pearl saying kids are really mean these days, related to daughter getting bullied for her clothes.

Comment from Cheryl Ann expressing sadness about bullying continuing in 2025, related to daughter getting bullied for her clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption of the post read, “I hope she likes them I didn’t have time to pick her up I been working all day and night.”

“I remember getting bullied because my clothes weren’t ‘name brand.’ I got hand me down Nike shoes once and a mean girl wanted to know how I could afford those,” recalled one netizen.

Amanda is a working mom and she spent her entire day’s earnings to buy new clothes for Chewy

The mother told the outlet how she consoled her daughter and talked to her about the bullying experience.

She shared, “I explained to her that she is amazing and there is nothing wrong with liking the things she likes, and she does not have to change for anyone.”

Amanda also added that, despite the terrible experience at school, Chewy felt “comfortable” and “loves all the same stuff” she got from Walmart.

ADVERTISEMENT

New clothes and accessories from brands helping a girl bullied for her style after mom's vent goes viral.

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

As the video garnered thousands of views and comments filled with similar stories, several big-name brands stepped in to help the struggling girl.

Within just days of the video being posted, Target sent the family a $100 gift card, SHEIN sent $50, and Burlington offered $100.

The mother and daughter took a day off from work and school, respectively, for a mother-daughter shopping spree to pick out new wardrobe pieces for the 11-year-old.

Target, SHEIN, and Burlington all offered generous gift cards so the child could pick out new clothes

Mom and daughter hugging in a shoe store as brands step up to help with bullying over clothes.

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

“She had an amazing day. It felt so good to say yes, and not the normal ‘not today, maybe next time.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The wardrobe change, however, was reportedly not enough, as the bullies continued to pick on Chewy.

In light of this, Amanda offered to transfer her daughter to another school.

However, the young girl refused, saying she “wanted to stay,” began “talking to new girls,” and even expressed her desire to try out for the school’s volleyball team and marching band.

One social media user wrote, “Lemme find out my kid bullied someone for wearing Walmart clothes. I’ll tank every piece of name brand clothing out of their closet and their new wardrobe would be from Walmart.”

Mom venting about daughter getting bullied for her clothes while brands step up to support and help her confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok

Another commented, “The same kids who bully others for their clothes, will be the same kids that grow up prioritizing the wrong things in life seeking internal validation in materialistic things and vain people alike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another reason why schools are failing. If schools taught & enforced Kindness, Respect and Empathy our children would be healthier, happier and safer in the future.”

Amanda also involved the school’s administrators to tackle the issue, and they planned to open an investigation into the matter

Teen girl bullied at school for her clothes covering head while classmates throw paper balls in classroom.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels

Comment by Debbie Kish Fagan venting about bullying related to clothes and advocating for uniforms to ensure all kids are the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the bullying persisted and even “got worse,” Amanda recently approached the school authorities to address the situation and provide a resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of late September, the school administration informed the mother that they planned to remove the bullies from the class and formally open a bullying investigation.

The approach worked, as the bullying finally stopped, with “zero incidents and no calls home.”

Students in blue school uniforms walking outside on a field, highlighting bullying related to clothes and support from brands.

Share icon

Image credits: Bo Peng / Unsplash

Disley concluded the interview with a thoughtful message to parents on how to better guide their children and help them understand that bullying is wrong.

“Our kids do not have a choice on what us parents can afford. We do our best,” she said.

“I would ask [parents] to explain to them how it could make someone feel to be picked on and to feel about themselves for things they cannot control.”

“Kids can be so mean. My heart breaks for this child and her mother,” expressed one sympathetic user online

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment saying no child should be bullied, relating to daughter getting bullied for her clothes.

Share icon

Comment from user One And Only Ari expressing support for daughter facing bullying over her clothes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post where a mom vents about her daughter getting bullied for her clothes, sparking brand support.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom vents about daughter getting bullied for her clothes in a social media comment on school uniforms and kids' behavior.

Share icon

Online comment discussing bullying over clothes, supporting a daughter facing cruelty at school for her clothing choices.

Share icon

Comment on social media by Quan about parents responding to bullying over daughter's clothes, highlighting support from brands.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a mom venting on daughter getting bullied for her clothes and encouraging confidence despite bullying.

Share icon

Comment on social media post about a mom venting her daughter getting bullied for her clothes with brands offering help.

Share icon

Social media comment reacting to a mom venting about daughter getting bullied for her clothes, with brands offering support.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from mom venting about daughter being bullied for her clothes and the support from several clothing brands

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting to shop at thrift stores to support a daughter being bullied for her clothes.

Share icon

Social media comment showing support for daughter getting bullied for her clothes, with brands stepping up to help.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a mom venting about daughter getting bullied for her clothes and brands stepping up to help.

Share icon

Comment praising mom for supporting daughter facing bullying over her clothes, with brands offering help and alternatives.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on mom venting about daughter getting bullied for clothes, highlighting support from clothing brands.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a mom venting about her daughter getting bullied for her clothes, emphasizing kindness and parenting responsibility.

Share icon