Mom Vents About Daughter Getting Bullied For Her Clothes, And Several Brands Step Up To Help Her
Hearing that their child is being bullied at school over their “clothes, shoes, and backpack” is heartbreaking for any parent.
On September 18, the mother of an 11-year-old shared her daughter’s experience in a TikTok video, recounting the bullying she faced.
The story quickly went viral, with many social media users relating to the ordeal and sharing their own experiences growing up.
- Amanda Disley, a working mom, revealed that her 11-year-old daughter was being bullied at school for wearing Walmart clothes.
- She shared a TikTok video showing herself spending her entire day’s earnings to buy new clothes for her daughter.
- Several major brands, including Target, SHEIN, and Burlington, sent gift cards to support the family after the story went viral.
- “My heart breaks for this child and her mother,” expressed one sympathetic netizen.
“Same happened to me and my sisters. It was hard however we survived it,” wrote one social media user.
Amanda Disley was “hurt” to learn that her pre-teen daughter was being bullied at school
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
In the one-minute clip, Amanda asked users for advice on choosing more appropriate clothes for her child to help prevent bullying.
Her daughter, nicknamed Chewy, was being teased by bullies because “her clothes were from Walmart.”
Amanda, a working mom of four, learned about her child being bullied after the school notified her about Chewy’s frequent visits to the nurse’s office.
When she took her for a medical examination, Chewy revealed that she was being bullied because of her clothes.
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
Disley shared in the clip, “Yesterday we found out that my daughter’s been getting bullied at school for her clothes, her backpack, her shoes…”
Amanda emphasized that her family’s financial situation was difficult.
She was caring for her “autistic brother,” and her husband “got hurt when the school clothes were due,” so she had to use the money to “pay the mortgage and all the bills.”
The mother of four shared in a TikTok video that her daughter was being bullied for wearing Walmart clothes
Image credits: Walmart
“Mind you, I did the best I could. I have four kids,” she added.
In an interview with People magazine, she explained that her daughter initially did not tell her about the bullying because she knew her mom had already spent money on clothes at the start of the year and couldn’t afford more.
In the video, she was seen shopping at Target, trying to find new clothes to help Chewy feel confident at school, using a $10-off-$40 deal and her entire day’s earnings.
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
However, she could not buy the Birkenstocks her daughter wanted, as they were out of her budget. Instead, she went to Shoe Depot and got a pair of Hey Dude sneakers.
“This is actually pretty good if you’re a struggling mom like me.”
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
The caption of the post read, “I hope she likes them I didn’t have time to pick her up I been working all day and night.”
“I remember getting bullied because my clothes weren’t ‘name brand.’ I got hand me down Nike shoes once and a mean girl wanted to know how I could afford those,” recalled one netizen.
Amanda is a working mom and she spent her entire day’s earnings to buy new clothes for Chewy
@chasingthedreamamanda I hope she likes them I didn’t have time to pick her up I been working all day and night #instacart#bullyingawareness#middleschool#clothes#target♬ original sound – Amandahustles
The mother told the outlet how she consoled her daughter and talked to her about the bullying experience.
She shared, “I explained to her that she is amazing and there is nothing wrong with liking the things she likes, and she does not have to change for anyone.”
Amanda also added that, despite the terrible experience at school, Chewy felt “comfortable” and “loves all the same stuff” she got from Walmart.
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
As the video garnered thousands of views and comments filled with similar stories, several big-name brands stepped in to help the struggling girl.
Within just days of the video being posted, Target sent the family a $100 gift card, SHEIN sent $50, and Burlington offered $100.
The mother and daughter took a day off from work and school, respectively, for a mother-daughter shopping spree to pick out new wardrobe pieces for the 11-year-old.
Target, SHEIN, and Burlington all offered generous gift cards so the child could pick out new clothes
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
“She had an amazing day. It felt so good to say yes, and not the normal ‘not today, maybe next time.'”
The wardrobe change, however, was reportedly not enough, as the bullies continued to pick on Chewy.
In light of this, Amanda offered to transfer her daughter to another school.
However, the young girl refused, saying she “wanted to stay,” began “talking to new girls,” and even expressed her desire to try out for the school’s volleyball team and marching band.
@chasingthedreamamanda Words can’t explain how good it felt just to be able to say YES YOU CAN GET THAT my oldest daughter is doing her hair we can’t watch mean girls tonight we got home to late but deff tomorrow night🥹🫶🏽 #bullyingawareness#middleschool#clothes#daughter#shopping♬ original sound – Amandahustles
One social media user wrote, “Lemme find out my kid bullied someone for wearing Walmart clothes. I’ll tank every piece of name brand clothing out of their closet and their new wardrobe would be from Walmart.”
Image credits: chasingthedreamamanda / TikTok
Another commented, “The same kids who bully others for their clothes, will be the same kids that grow up prioritizing the wrong things in life seeking internal validation in materialistic things and vain people alike.”
“Another reason why schools are failing. If schools taught & enforced Kindness, Respect and Empathy our children would be healthier, happier and safer in the future.”
Amanda also involved the school’s administrators to tackle the issue, and they planned to open an investigation into the matter
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels
As the bullying persisted and even “got worse,” Amanda recently approached the school authorities to address the situation and provide a resolution.
As of late September, the school administration informed the mother that they planned to remove the bullies from the class and formally open a bullying investigation.
The approach worked, as the bullying finally stopped, with “zero incidents and no calls home.”
Image credits: Bo Peng / Unsplash
Disley concluded the interview with a thoughtful message to parents on how to better guide their children and help them understand that bullying is wrong.
“Our kids do not have a choice on what us parents can afford. We do our best,” she said.
@chasingthedreamamanda I hope the parents do their part 🫶🏽#bullyingawareness#middleschool#daughter#bully#momsoftiktok♬ original sound – Amandahustles
“I would ask [parents] to explain to them how it could make someone feel to be picked on and to feel about themselves for things they cannot control.”
“Kids can be so mean. My heart breaks for this child and her mother,” expressed one sympathetic user online
It's not the kids. A bully learns that behavior from home, or it does not get addressed at home as being a***e and hurtful. It's always the parents that either encourage or do not care.
in the uk we have school uniforms to stop all this nonsense about being judged because of designer clothes...
And as you can tell by the article... its not about clothes. I was a kid and raised quite a few. If kids are bullying/picking, they are picking at that child/person in specific and they will find a new reason. As adults its easy to see that when people are mad, sad or jealous, they often times try to make you feel the same way. If everyone feels as s****y as them...then they are just normal and their own issues are minimized. Im glad the little girl has what she likes but my thoughts went straight to her siblings and the fact moms unable to provide those same things. I definitely think uniforms are ideal for many reasons but idt thatd even slow bullies.
Offsetting your downvote, however, I don't agree. Bullies pick ANYTHING, from stationary to hair or complements, to make a judgement on a kid's economic means. The only thing that works is name and shame them, social judgement and of course separate them from the bullied. It's astonishing that after all these years the victims still have to change schools but the perpetrators are rewarded with staying.
