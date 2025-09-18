“My Mom’s Old Boss Is Having An Absolute Meltdown Because She Quit, And The Reason Is Just Golden”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regret is a powerful emotion. More often than not, many of us only realize the value of something or someone after they are gone. It’s a feeling that hits hard for some people, which can lead to immense frustration, even a meltdown.

That is precisely what happened to an employer who had been mistreating one of his staff members for years through unjust pay. The employee eventually landed a much better job offer, prompting her to send her notice of resignation.

It’s safe to say the boss didn’t take it too well, as he quickly realized his ill-advised decisions.

RELATED:

Some employees, unfortunately, deal with an unfair boss

Smiling woman carrying a box of office items, depicting a quitting moment with a golden reason behind it.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman was overworked and underpaid for years, until she found a better job offer

Underpaid employee quits, causing her old boss to have an absolute meltdown over unfair treatment and salary issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a job search and hiring process, highlighting experience over degree in a regional competitor.

Text describing a salary increase from $60,000 to $110,000 nearly doubling pay with real benefits causing a meltdown after quitting.

Old boss having a meltdown over quitting, making frantic calls and empty promises that were clearly garbage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressed man having a meltdown at work while woman looks frustrated during a tense office meeting with laptops and charts.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Her boss made desperate attempts to have her stay, but it was too late

Text excerpt showing a desperate boss offering to beat new company’s salary after employee’s golden resignation.

Text excerpt expressing frustration about undervaluing an employee, highlighting a workplace meltdown after quitting.

Image credits: davidsa691

ADVERTISEMENT

A toxic work culture can immediately cause a spike in a company’s resignation rates

Stressed man in office showing meltdown after employee quit, highlighting intense work emotions and challenging boss situations.

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that a toxic workplace can adversely affect any employee’s morale. But in 2021, it was the primary cause for the Great Resignation, which saw more than 24 million Americans leaving their jobs.

According to a 2022 report by MIT Sloan Management Review, the leading elements of a toxic work culture involved employees feeling disrespected, along with their boss’s unethical behavior.

The company’s failure to recognize an employee’s performance has also been an issue. The report adds that high-performing staffers tend to resent the lack of recognition, which includes financial compensation for their work.

Salary gripes have also been a problem for a while now. A 2014 survey by SHRM revealed that 28% of employees quit their jobs due to unjust pay, while 38% leave because of inadequate benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main issue here is the employer, who, by all accounts, refused to grant the woman the salary she deserves for the work she put in. And when dealing with an unfair boss, leadership advisor Margie Warrell, PhD, advises identifying their prime motivations.

In an article for Forbes, Warrell urges asking yourself questions like, “What does he care about?” or “How does he measure success?” She also emphasized the importance of speaking up rather than sweeping the problem under the rug to avoid an awkward conversation.

But if all else fails, and jumping ship is the only option, Warrell encourages doing ample research.

“Sometimes, in our desperation to escape a toxic work environment, we fail to take notice of the warning signs that the new job we’re taking will only be worse,” she wrote.

According to the author, their mom spoke up and asked for a raise, which was immediately denied. Fortunately, a much better offer landed on her lap, which allowed her to turn the tables and reject her boss’s desperate counteroffer.

People in the comments lauded the woman’s actions

Screenshot of a supportive Reddit comment expressing happiness for Mom’s new role after quitting her old boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment describing a meltdown from an old boss after an employee quit for a golden opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment about quitting a job and rejecting counteroffers related to mom’s old boss meltdown and golden reason.

Comment discussing a career growth story and the boss’s meltdown after quitting a long-term job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a comment discussing an old boss having a meltdown because she quit, suggesting asking for a new Porsche to reconsider.

Comment discussing an older worker’s worth and her old boss having a meltdown after she quit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a Reddit comment explaining the negotiation demand that caused mom’s old boss to have a meltdown after she quit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment highlighting a boss's meltdown after employee quits, showing respect and support for the mom’s old boss situation.

Comment on Reddit discussing a mom’s old boss having a meltdown after she quit for a golden reason.

A screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing small minded business owners and emotional intelligence in a business context.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment praising someone for helping their mom’s old boss handle a meltdown after she quit for golden reasons.

Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a manager meltdown after an employee quit over pay issues and unfair treatment.

Screenshot of a supportive online comment congratulating someone after their mom’s old boss had a meltdown because she quit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment criticizing small companies, sparking an absolute meltdown over quitting for golden reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing frustration about corporate work environment after quitting, showing a boss's meltdown and the golden reason behind it.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a woman’s decision to quit, highlighting a meltdown involving her old boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a discussion about a boss having a meltdown after an employee quits, mentioning back pay owed.

Comment expressing support for quitting mom’s old boss meltdown and warning about toxic employers sabotaging employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing why my mom’s old boss is having a meltdown after she quit, highlighting golden reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details of the story emerged, explaining the last straw that drove the woman to finally quit

Text excerpt from a story about a boss having a meltdown after his employee quit for golden reasons.

Share icon

Text about a mom’s old boss having a meltdown after she quit due to unfair job responsibilities and lack of a raise.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background expressing gratitude for encouragement and positive words that made a huge difference.