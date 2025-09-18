“My Mom’s Old Boss Is Having An Absolute Meltdown Because She Quit, And The Reason Is Just Golden”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Regret is a powerful emotion. More often than not, many of us only realize the value of something or someone after they are gone. It’s a feeling that hits hard for some people, which can lead to immense frustration, even a meltdown.
That is precisely what happened to an employer who had been mistreating one of his staff members for years through unjust pay. The employee eventually landed a much better job offer, prompting her to send her notice of resignation.
It’s safe to say the boss didn’t take it too well, as he quickly realized his ill-advised decisions.
Some employees, unfortunately, deal with an unfair boss
Smiling woman carrying a box of office items, depicting a quitting moment with a golden reason behind it.
It’s no secret that a toxic workplace can adversely affect any employee’s morale. But in 2021, it was the primary cause for the Great Resignation, which saw more than 24 million Americans leaving their jobs.
According to a 2022 report by MIT Sloan Management Review, the leading elements of a toxic work culture involved employees feeling disrespected, along with their boss’s unethical behavior.
The company’s failure to recognize an employee’s performance has also been an issue. The report adds that high-performing staffers tend to resent the lack of recognition, which includes financial compensation for their work.
Salary gripes have also been a problem for a while now. A 2014 survey by SHRM revealed that 28% of employees quit their jobs due to unjust pay, while 38% leave because of inadequate benefits.
The main issue here is the employer, who, by all accounts, refused to grant the woman the salary she deserves for the work she put in. And when dealing with an unfair boss, leadership advisor Margie Warrell, PhD, advises identifying their prime motivations.
In an article for Forbes, Warrell urges asking yourself questions like, “What does he care about?” or “How does he measure success?” She also emphasized the importance of speaking up rather than sweeping the problem under the rug to avoid an awkward conversation.
But if all else fails, and jumping ship is the only option, Warrell encourages doing ample research.
“Sometimes, in our desperation to escape a toxic work environment, we fail to take notice of the warning signs that the new job we’re taking will only be worse,” she wrote.
According to the author, their mom spoke up and asked for a raise, which was immediately denied. Fortunately, a much better offer landed on her lap, which allowed her to turn the tables and reject her boss’s desperate counteroffer.
People in the comments lauded the woman’s actions
Screenshot of a supportive Reddit comment expressing happiness for Mom’s new role after quitting her old boss.
Screenshot of a comment describing a meltdown from an old boss after an employee quit for a golden opportunity.
Reddit comment about quitting a job and rejecting counteroffers related to mom’s old boss meltdown and golden reason.
Comment discussing a career growth story and the boss’s meltdown after quitting a long-term job.
Text of a comment discussing an old boss having a meltdown because she quit, suggesting asking for a new Porsche to reconsider.
Comment discussing an older worker’s worth and her old boss having a meltdown after she quit.
Text from a Reddit comment explaining the negotiation demand that caused mom’s old boss to have a meltdown after she quit.
Comment highlighting a boss's meltdown after employee quits, showing respect and support for the mom’s old boss situation.
Comment on Reddit discussing a mom’s old boss having a meltdown after she quit for a golden reason.
A screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing small minded business owners and emotional intelligence in a business context.
Reddit comment praising someone for helping their mom’s old boss handle a meltdown after she quit for golden reasons.
Screenshot of a Reddit post describing a manager meltdown after an employee quit over pay issues and unfair treatment.
Screenshot of a supportive online comment congratulating someone after their mom’s old boss had a meltdown because she quit.
Reddit comment criticizing small companies, sparking an absolute meltdown over quitting for golden reasons.
Comment expressing frustration about corporate work environment after quitting, showing a boss's meltdown and the golden reason behind it.
Screenshot of an online comment praising a woman’s decision to quit, highlighting a meltdown involving her old boss.
Screenshot of a discussion about a boss having a meltdown after an employee quits, mentioning back pay owed.
Comment expressing support for quitting mom’s old boss meltdown and warning about toxic employers sabotaging employees.
Comment discussing why my mom’s old boss is having a meltdown after she quit, highlighting golden reason.
More details of the story emerged, explaining the last straw that drove the woman to finally quit
Text excerpt from a story about a boss having a meltdown after his employee quit for golden reasons.
Text about a mom’s old boss having a meltdown after she quit due to unfair job responsibilities and lack of a raise.
Text on a white background expressing gratitude for encouragement and positive words that made a huge difference.
