Viral “Mom On The Run” Who Teaches UK Expats To Claim Benefits Says She’s Imprisoned In Thailand

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis Matthews, a mother who allegedly claimed UK benefits while living in Thailand, says she has been arrested for overstaying her visa.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in Lancashire, is known for her content about life in Thailand and for advising fellow Brits on claiming publicly funded benefits while living abroad.

In one video, Ellis stated that she has been diagnosed with “around six mental disorders” and receives “around £2,300 per month undisputable [SIC] money, and that pays for my lifestyle out here in Thailand.

Highlights Ellis Matthews, a British content creator, was arrested in Thailand for overstaying her visa.

Ellis says she claims £2,300/month in UK benefits while living in Thailand.

A GoFundMe was launched to support Ellis, though some question her story.

People Also Ask Can British nationals claim benefits while living in Thailand? On its official site, the UK government does not list Thailand as one of the countries with which it has social security agreements.

Are phones allowed in jail in Thailand? No, the UK government site notes that prisoners in Thailand are not given access to mobile phones while in their cells.

“I picked up my Disability Living Allowance today, and I’ve been doing so for the past four years of not living in the UK,” she added.

RELATED:

Share icon Ellis Matthews, a 32-year-old British mother, claims she was arrested in Thailand for overstaying her visa



Image credits: mumontheruninasia

“Without in-house treatment, without me being put into a hospital for a minimum of one year, my prognosis is quite poor; therefore, I need ongoing treatment costs to be met by the NHS by the taxpayer, thank you very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Health Service (NHS) is the publicly funded healthcare system in the United Kingdom.

The mom claims that her “rent and bills” are funded “by the British benefits system.”

Ellis is known for sharing videos where she explains how she claims UK benefits while living abroad in Thailand



Her latest posts show her in what appears to be a prison. Ellis, who goes by @MumOnTheRunInAsia online, claims that Thai authorities raided her home and put her behind bars.

“I don’t care what happens to me, but please pray for my son,” she wrote over a video recorded from a prison cell.

Some people believe the videos are merely a stunt to gain online popularity. “Omg, all these comments 😂 of you think she’s in jail with her child and her phone, then you believe pigs fly 😂,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: “Phone in prison? Nah hun.”

She says she receives around £2,300 per month, which covers her lifestyle and bills

Share icon

Image credits: Judge Rinder

Others expressed concern for the content creator’s well-being. “Stay strong; you will be somewhere safe again soon! ❤️❤️❤️,” another person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That looks vile. Thailand police don’t mess about. I’ll pray for you,” added someone else.

A separate user wrote: “They are in a detention centre in Bangkok til she pays her flights and overstay fines. Considering she’s broke she won’t be out anytime soon.”

A GoFundMe page was created to support Ellis



According to the UK government’s official website, British citizens living overseas “may still be able to claim some benefits.” The site says, “What you’re entitled to depends on where you’re going and how long for.”

Thailand is not listed as one of the countries that has social security agreements with the UK.

Regarding how long British nationals can stay there, the Thai embassy notes that they can stay for three months on a tourist visa, which may be extended by another month.

Those who overstay their visa will be fined (£11.40) for each day.

The UK government notes that, if you are detained in Thailand, “your personal belongings are likely to be stored in a locker and you will not have access to them whilst in your cell, including your mobile phone. You will be provided with food and water but no bedding is provided. Depending on location, police cells can be overcrowded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Online reactions are divided, with some viewers skeptical of her situation and others expressing concern for her well-being

Share icon

Image credits: mumontheruninasia

A GoFundMe page was created to support Ellis following her alleged legal troubles. The page’s description reads: “Keeping it short but will update. Funds needed to support Mum On the Run and Cairo.”

The fundraiser was launched “without her permission and at the request of others.”

Others questioned her story and urged people to disregard the GoFundMe page. “Ellis is fed, watered, and sheltered whilst detained in the detention center. Cairo is being cared for and doesn’t need any money donated.”

Ellis said she “ran away” from the UK while pregnant with her son, Cairo, who is now three years old.

Share icon

Image credits: mumontheruninasia

The mom reportedly has other children who live in the UK, who she said are “not part of [her] life,” and she considers them “surrogacies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, the Lancashire Telegraph reported that Ellis was caught driving under the influence. She failed a roadside swipe test, and a blood sample revealed the presence of illicit substances in her system.

She was fined £200 with £85 costs and banned from driving for three years.

In one of her videos, Ellis says she has multiple mental health disorders and receives Disability Living Allowance



Before leaving the UK, she appeared on the court show Judge Rinder. On the reality show, the former charity worker said she’d been awarded £6 million after a case was brought to local authorities for negligence.

Ellis said that as a child, while her mother was in jail, she was placed in 130 different homes and attended numerous schools.

“The case was brought to them for negligence and damages and failure to provide a safe environment,” she said.

“Sending all my love to you and Cairo,” one of Ellis’ followers wrote

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT