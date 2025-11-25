Father-In-Law Treats DIL Like Dirt, Hubby Whines When She Bans Them From Her Home
Let’s be real: getting married is pretty much a package deal. You get to spend your life with your person, but your in-laws are going to be part of the ride, at least for a while anyway. This can make things awkward, especially if they think their kid could’ve done better than you.
One woman turned to an online community to share how, after one insult too many, she finally went no-contact with her parents-in-law. 7 months later she feels great about it, but her hubby is all kinds of torn up, so now she’s wondering if keeping the door shut is unreasonable.
More info: Mumsnet
Getting married is great and all, but the love of your life comes with in-laws you might not always see eye-to-eye with
Image credits: muqddas65 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One woman’s in-laws thought her husband could’ve done better, and weren’t shy about letting her know
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her father-in-law has always been especially insulting, but things came to a head when he lost it at her and her husband during a visit
Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Fed up with his behavior, the woman grabbed her car keys and left, ultimately cutting off all contact for seven months
Image credits: ARTcreator_98 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She’s banned her in-laws from coming to the family home, although she still lets them see the kids, but only under supervision
Image credits: amispeakingintongues
While the woman admitted to feeling great about it, her husband has begged her to make peace, so she’s turned to an online community to ask if she’s being unreasonable
After seven months of no contact, the original poster (OP) finally feels the kind of relief you can physically breathe. Her in-laws are still allowed to see her kids, but only with supervision, all because one explosive incident proved she couldn’t trust them.
It all started with a boiling-hot cup of tea placed inches behind her toddlers. When OP gently warned her kids to be careful, her father-in-law snapped, mocking her parenting before erupting again when her husband simply moved the scalding drink. His tirade about how kids should just “avoid danger” left her stunned. Moments later, she grabbed her keys, fled to the car, and burst into tears from the shock of it all.
You see, this wasn’t an isolated incident. For over a decade, her in-laws insisted she wasn’t “good enough” for their son, never offering genuine warmth despite her constant efforts at hosting, cooking, listening, and visiting. Instead, she faced quiet disdain that slowly ground down her self-worth. This last explosion was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Now her husband is stuck in the emotional crossfire. His parents refuse to apologize yet pressure him to “fix” everything by convincing OP to abandon her boundaries. They’re withholding affection to manipulate him and, although he disagrees with them, he still feels torn. He wants peace, but OP wants safety, and at least a little respect.
Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)
To be honest, it sounds like OP is on the right path. Laying down the law is possibly the only way her in-laws will get the reality check they so badly need. Can you really blame her? So, what’s the deal with going no-contact anyway? We went looking for answers.
In her article for Newsweek, Sophie Lloyd writes that therapists believe that splits in families are becoming more common. A study in 1997 found that 7% of adult children had cut ties with their mother and 27% with their father.
In 2020, research by sociologist Karl Pillemar concluded that 1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families; that’s roughly 67 million people. Relationship therapist Simone Bose says that the top reasons why adult children cut off their parents include toxic behavior, a lack of support, and failure to empathize.
The folks over at SimplyPsychology say that many estranged adult children wrestle with feelings of guilt after ending an unhealthy parent relationship. There’s also the fact that cultural beliefs like “blood is thicker than water” often enable bad behavior to be excused.
We’d say OP should stick to her boundaries and hold out for an apology, as tough as it may be. Yes, it’ll put her husband in an awkward situation, but he really should be sticking up for her anyway, if only for the sake of the kids.
What’s your take? Is OP doing the right thing, or should she cave for her husband’s wellbeing? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers were divided, with some claiming the original poster was not being unreasonable, while others suggested she reconsider her stance on the issue
Partner could benefit by professional coaching on boundaries and look at why mother's being upset bothers them so. Kids shouldn't be in a house with people who don't value their safety.
