Father-In-Law Treats DIL Like Dirt, Hubby Whines When She Bans Them From Her Home

Let’s be real: getting married is pretty much a package deal. You get to spend your life with your person, but your in-laws are going to be part of the ride, at least for a while anyway. This can make things awkward, especially if they think their kid could’ve done better than you.

One woman turned to an online community to share how, after one insult too many, she finally went no-contact with her parents-in-law. 7 months later she feels great about it, but her hubby is all kinds of torn up, so now she’s wondering if keeping the door shut is unreasonable.

Getting married is great and all, but the love of your life comes with in-laws you might not always see eye-to-eye with

One woman’s in-laws thought her husband could’ve done better, and weren’t shy about letting her know

Text post showing someone saying they have gone no contact with father-in-law and feel great after 7 months of relief

Excerpt discussing a daughter-in-law banning father-in-law and husband from her home due to trust issues.

Text describing father-in-law treating daughter-in-law badly causing conflict and husband upset after she bans them from home.

Text from an online post showing a quote about a father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and being banned from her home.

Text excerpt showing a person describing being taken aback by a father-in-law treating daughter-in-law like dirt and ignoring rude behavior.

Text on a plain background reading 30 secs later, my partner walked in, saw the hot tea, illustrating a family conflict story.

Older man and woman sitting apart on a couch looking upset, illustrating father-in-law treats DIL like dirt conflict.

Her father-in-law has always been especially insulting, but things came to a head when he lost it at her and her husband during a visit

Text excerpt showing a father-in-law’s angry outburst toward daughter-in-law involving children’s behavior and home rules.

Text excerpt discussing a father-in-law's harsh behavior and family conflict involving protection of children and estrangement.

Text excerpt describing a daughter-in-law’s emotional reaction after being mistreated by father-in-law and banned from the home.

Text image showing a statement about feeling not good enough for their son over 10 years ago in a family conflict context.

Text discussing how father-in-law treats DIL like dirt and the husband complains after she bans them from her home.

Text about father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and husband upset after ban from home.

Baby sitting on the floor with mother smiling nearby in bright home, relating to father-in-law treats DIL like dirt situation.

Fed up with his behavior, the woman grabbed her car keys and left, ultimately cutting off all contact for seven months

Text image with the phrase expressing emotional exhaustion from family issues involving father-in-law and daughter-in-law conflict.

Text excerpt discussing family conflict where father-in-law treats daughter-in-law poorly and husband reacts defensively.

Text excerpt discussing father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and husband's upset reaction to being banned from home.

Text on a white background stating a husband wants his wife to forgive his father so they can visit the house again.

Text excerpt discussing setting boundaries due to father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and husband's reaction.

Woman stressed at home, frustrated by father-in-law treating daughter-in-law unfairly, husband upset over her ban decisions.

She’s banned her in-laws from coming to the family home, although she still lets them see the kids, but only under supervision

Screenshot of a text message discussing underhanded behavior and family conflict involving father-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Text on a plain white background discussing a personal conflict involving a father-in-law treating his daughter-in-law poorly.

Text excerpt about father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and husband upset when she bans them from home.

Text image showing a person expressing confusion about why the father-in-law treats DIL poorly and causes family conflict.

Text comment about father-in-law treating daughter-in-law poorly and home boundary trial period discussion.

Text saying they hate feeling out of control or being judged, highlighting father-in-law treats DIL like dirt conflict.

While the woman admitted to feeling great about it, her husband has begged her to make peace, so she’s turned to an online community to ask if she’s being unreasonable

After seven months of no contact, the original poster (OP) finally feels the kind of relief you can physically breathe. Her in-laws are still allowed to see her kids, but only with supervision, all because one explosive incident proved she couldn’t trust them.

It all started with a boiling-hot cup of tea placed inches behind her toddlers. When OP gently warned her kids to be careful, her father-in-law snapped, mocking her parenting before erupting again when her husband simply moved the scalding drink. His tirade about how kids should just “avoid danger” left her stunned. Moments later, she grabbed her keys, fled to the car, and burst into tears from the shock of it all.

You see, this wasn’t an isolated incident. For over a decade, her in-laws insisted she wasn’t “good enough” for their son, never offering genuine warmth despite her constant efforts at hosting, cooking, listening, and visiting. Instead, she faced quiet disdain that slowly ground down her self-worth. This last explosion was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Now her husband is stuck in the emotional crossfire. His parents refuse to apologize yet pressure him to “fix” everything by convincing OP to abandon her boundaries. They’re withholding affection to manipulate him and, although he disagrees with them, he still feels torn. He wants peace, but OP wants safety, and at least a little respect.

Husband stressed and covering face while wife comforts him, reflecting father-in-law treating DIL poorly issues.

To be honest, it sounds like OP is on the right path. Laying down the law is possibly the only way her in-laws will get the reality check they so badly need. Can you really blame her? So, what’s the deal with going no-contact anyway? We went looking for answers.

In her article for Newsweek, Sophie Lloyd writes that therapists believe that splits in families are becoming more common. A study in 1997 found that 7% of adult children had cut ties with their mother and 27% with their father.

In 2020, research by sociologist Karl Pillemar concluded that 1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families; that’s roughly 67 million people. Relationship therapist Simone Bose says that the top reasons why adult children cut off their parents include toxic behavior, a lack of support, and failure to empathize.

The folks over at SimplyPsychology say that many estranged adult children wrestle with feelings of guilt after ending an unhealthy parent relationship. There’s also the fact that cultural beliefs like “blood is thicker than water” often enable bad behavior to be excused.

We’d say OP should stick to her boundaries and hold out for an apology, as tough as it may be. Yes, it’ll put her husband in an awkward situation, but he really should be sticking up for her anyway, if only for the sake of the kids.

What’s your take? Is OP doing the right thing, or should she cave for her husband’s wellbeing? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers were divided, with some claiming the original poster was not being unreasonable, while others suggested she reconsider her stance on the issue

Text comment about father-in-law treating daughter-in-law badly and banning them from home causes husband to complain.

Comment expressing distrust of in-laws and concerns about their negative influence on children when unsupervised at home.

Comment discussing father-in-law disrespecting daughter-in-law and husband’s reaction to her banning them from home.

Screenshot of online comment discussing parenting advice amid conflict with father-in-law and daughter-in-law boundaries in family dynamics.

Comment advising to prioritize daughter-in-law’s safety over father-in-law treating her poorly and husband’s complaints.

Comment discussing harsh father-in-law behavior and setting boundaries to protect oneself and family from manipulation and unkindness.

Comment from secondtimelucky87 describing being treated with disdain by in-laws and deciding never to see them again.