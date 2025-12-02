Viral Homeschool Clip Raises Eyebrows, People Question Parenting Choices
Every parent has their own way of raising their kids. Some swear by public school, others go the private route, and then there are the families who embrace homeschooling.
But for one mom, things got a little complicated when she shared a glimpse of how she teaches her kids at home. Instead of support, she was hit with online criticism: everything from a “lack of routine” to “no proper structure.” Keep scrolling to see how the whole situation unfolded.
A mom posted a video showing what homeschooling looks like in her home
Image credits: themodernmompreneur
Image credits: themodernmompreneur
Image credits: themodernmompreneur
Image credits: themodernmompreneur
Image credits: themodernmompreneur
You can watch the full viral clip here:
@themodernmompreneur♬ original sound – 🍒🪩Whitney|WFH/SAHM of 4|🪩🍒
She later replied to viewers, explaining her child’s age and offering more context about the situation
The number of children being homeschooled has increased significantly in recent years
Homeschooling has exploded in popularity over the past few years, especially after the pandemic pushed kids into online learning. What started as a temporary solution quickly became a long-term choice for families craving flexibility. Suddenly, classrooms weren’t just buildings; they were wherever learning could happen.
Back in 2019, around 2.5 million kids in the U.S. were homeschooled. Today, nearly 4 million are learning at home. Families realized traditional schools weren’t the only way to learn math, science, or history. Homeschooling gave them the chance to choose when, where, and how their kids learned. Slow learners could take their time, fast learners could zoom ahead. Parents found new ways to connect with their kids while teaching. And the numbers keep climbing year after year.
Homeschooling is all about customizing the learning experience. Parents can craft their own curriculum or pick pre-made programs that fit their child’s style. Lessons can be fun, flexible, and hands-on. Parents can pause a lesson for a spontaneous experiment or a field trip. Every day can feel different, exciting, and personalized. It’s not just about schoolwork; it’s about making learning a whole-life experience.
The trend isn’t just in the U.S. In the UK, 2024 stats show about 111,700 children are homeschooled, a jump of 20 percent from the year before. Parents are increasingly opting out of mainstream schools for many reasons. Some want more creative freedom, others seek a safer environment for their children. Homeschooling allows families to align lessons with their values and lifestyle. It’s schooling, but on their own terms.
For some families, homeschooling is a deliberate lifestyle choice. About 23 percent leave traditional schools for philosophical, religious, or personal reasons. They prefer less focus on exams and more on life skills and values. They might build lessons around art, sports, or family traditions.
Other families choose homeschooling out of necessity. Around 13 percent do it because schools didn’t meet their needs: bullying, lack of support, or unmet special education needs. Fourteen percent say mental health is a major reason for homeschooling. At home, kids can feel safe, supported, and heard. Parents can respond quickly to struggles and help build confidence. For many, this switch makes school not only more effective but also less stressful.
Academic performance isn’t compromised either. Studies show homeschooled kids often match or exceed their peers in tests and grades. One-on-one attention, flexible pacing, and focused lessons give them an edge. Kids can dive deeper into subjects they love and get extra help where needed. Learning becomes immersive, practical, and memorable. And most kids enjoy the process rather than just endure it.
Homeschooling comes with its own set of challenges that families must navigate every day
That said, homeschooling isn’t always a walk in the park. Parents are constantly juggling multiple roles: teacher, caregiver, chef, and sometimes even IT support when the Wi-Fi acts up. Planning lessons takes time and energy, and not every parent has a ready-made curriculum at their fingertips. Hands-on projects like science experiments, art, or music can be tricky to set up without school labs or specialized materials.
Kids get restless, siblings fight, and distractions are everywhere, making focus a challenge. Some lessons require patience that feels infinite, and some days don’t go as planned at all. On top of that, parents often worry whether their child is keeping up academically or socially. It’s a full-time job wrapped inside another full-time job, requiring creativity, flexibility, and a huge sense of humor to survive and thrive.
In this particular case, it seemed like the mother had found her own way to teach and guide her kids at home. She created a routine that worked for her family and shared a glimpse of it online. But many people online weren’t too happy with her methods. Some criticized her approach, while others defended her right to choose what works best for her children. Homeschooling can be messy, creative, and completely different from traditional schooling, and that’s okay. What do you think about homeschooling: do you see it as a fun, flexible option or a challenging path?
Many people criticized the fact that the child was still using a pacifier
The mom faced backlash for what viewers called a too laid-back approach to homeschooling
Some users defended her, saying she wasn’t doing anything wrong
The mom also shared her own thoughts and philosophy on homeschooling
Image credits: hemodernmompreneur
If you homeschool your kid(s) and you don't have an advanced degree in multiple subjects, you're just raising your kid(s) to be as ignorant as you are. The reason we created professional teachers and professionalized schools is because the amount of stuff you need to know to be a functional adult in society is more than two parents have time to teach you in a day, especially when they are also working and/or managing a household. You can use a preset curriculum, but if your education isn't top-notch, you won't be able to tell if it's any good. Then again, if you're the kind of person who states as though it's a fact that the world is "evil," you aren't actually interested in educating your kid(s), you just want to indoctrinate them into being good little obedient Christians. They'll get by in the world because there are an endless number of right-wing billionaire-funded wingnut welfare jobs out there for true believers with good credentials.
Back in the day before most people went to professionalized schools, people tended to go into the same profession as their same-s*x parent, so if your dad was a miner, you would be a miner too, and if your mother was a seamstress, you'd be a seamstress too. That was a good system when pretty much everyone worked subsistence jobs, but these days, it's the express route to ending any pretensions you might have towards social mobility, which, come to think of it, is probably why the modern right wing *wants* ordinary people to homeschool, and *wants* ordinary people to tell their kids college is a scam and a waste of money and doesn't teach anything worth knowing -- while not telling their kids the same. Class mobility is the *antithesis* of what they want.Load More Replies...
If you homeschool your kid(s) and you don't have an advanced degree in multiple subjects, you're just raising your kid(s) to be as ignorant as you are. The reason we created professional teachers and professionalized schools is because the amount of stuff you need to know to be a functional adult in society is more than two parents have time to teach you in a day, especially when they are also working and/or managing a household. You can use a preset curriculum, but if your education isn't top-notch, you won't be able to tell if it's any good. Then again, if you're the kind of person who states as though it's a fact that the world is "evil," you aren't actually interested in educating your kid(s), you just want to indoctrinate them into being good little obedient Christians. They'll get by in the world because there are an endless number of right-wing billionaire-funded wingnut welfare jobs out there for true believers with good credentials.
Back in the day before most people went to professionalized schools, people tended to go into the same profession as their same-s*x parent, so if your dad was a miner, you would be a miner too, and if your mother was a seamstress, you'd be a seamstress too. That was a good system when pretty much everyone worked subsistence jobs, but these days, it's the express route to ending any pretensions you might have towards social mobility, which, come to think of it, is probably why the modern right wing *wants* ordinary people to homeschool, and *wants* ordinary people to tell their kids college is a scam and a waste of money and doesn't teach anything worth knowing -- while not telling their kids the same. Class mobility is the *antithesis* of what they want.Load More Replies...
29
4