“I’m Not A Regular Mom, I’m A Cool Mom”: 115 Neat Mom Memes That Sum Up The Absurdity And Hilarity Of Raising Kids
Parenting has always been hard. All the meal planning, cooking, clothing, coordinating—the list goes on, but you get the idea. Thankfully, there are plenty of rewarding moments, too.
The Instagram account 'Neat Mom' perfectly captures both the highs and lows of this lifelong journey. As you might've seen from our first publication on this light-hearted online project, its feed is basically the epitome of the phrase "That's funny because it's true."
So continue scrolling to immerse yourself in the laughs and giggles that come from raising kids!
Proper ratio is on package. Add reading same, make appropriate amount!
Quiet most of the day and the min my phone rings ill hell breaks loose 🙈
I have a pack of resistors. When my kid falls asleep, I open them and put them in line with the speaker. Still makes noise, just very little noise :) The toys that is. Unfortunately no way to add resistors to kids yet.
Well "namaste" or something that sounded a bit like that between burps, screams, smiles and dropped rattles
Ask me in the morning (after I research it on the Internet).
After that, it's time for a light nappetizer before the main course
Only having one phone and it's in the living room... The horror.
Why would you do that? I would be upset too, if you destroying a perfect scale.
The BEST sleep I ever got was when my oldest was a toddler and I was in the hospital for two days.
It's the duty of all parents to embarrass their kids. It's a subtle but just revenge for lack of sleep in their early years :)
With an ten-minute ad break every eight minutes on commercial television these days that isn't a problem any more.