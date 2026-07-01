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Parents are supposed to be their child’s biggest support, and they should always try to be in their kid’s corner. Unfortunately, reality isn’t always that simple, and sometimes young folks might get insulted, shamed, or criticized by their own family members.

This is what an 18-year-old experienced after months of tailoring a dress for her prom, only to have her mom call it “meme-able.” All the teen wanted was to look like a princess, but instead, after hearing that, she wondered if she should even go for the event.

More info: Reddit

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When adults body-shame young people, it can leave a long-lasting imprint on their impressionable minds

Image credits: No-Moment-2766 /Reddit

The poster shared that she had been working on her prom dress for 4 months and that she had spent nearly $600 on sewing, decorating, and getting materials for it

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Image credits:No-Moment-2766 /Reddit

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The 18-year-old tried on the dress so that her mom could help her with the look of the skirt, but she was shocked when the older woman said she looked “meme-able”

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The mother also said that the dress didn’t look good on her, which hurt the teen’s feelings as she struggled with body image issues and made her not want to go to the prom anymore

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Image credits: No-Moment-2766

Eventually, after posting her story online and getting a lot of love and support from folks, the young woman went to her prom wearing her dress and felt like a princess

The poster shared how she was working feverishly just 5 days before her prom because she still had a lot to finish on her dress. This huge undertaking involved months of effort, during which she sewed her tulle skirt, decorated her corset, and spent around $600 on all of the materials for it.

The concept of making one’s own outfit and wearing it to big occasions isn’t new, but research has found that young folks are becoming more interested in handmade creations. That’s why many Gen Z people are learning to stitch and sew so they can make new outfits while also combating fast fashion.

Since the poster had put a lot of effort into making her prom dress, she couldn’t wait to wear it to the event and feel like a princess. Unfortunately, when she put it on to show her mother and get her help with the skirt’s look, the older woman immediately said she looked “meme-able” in it.

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According to experts, when parents body-shame their children like this, it can affect the young person’s self-esteem and confidence. Studies have also found that teenagers whose guardians keep commenting on their weight are 66% more likely to be overweight as adults. This goes to show just how much impact parents’ opinions and words can have on their kids.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the poster heard what her mom had to say about her dress and body, she was horrified and no longer wanted to go to her prom. Even though she had been dreaming about the day since she was in the 7th grade, all of her insecurities about her body came rushing back into her mind.

Unfortunately, her mom doubled down on her comments, telling her daughter the outfit didn’t look good and that if she wore it, someone would probably make a meme of her. This left the teen heartbroken, and at first, she didn’t know what to do, but eventually she shared her feelings with folks online.

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As a psychotherapist points out, sometimes the criticism from another person could be their way of asserting control or dominance over you. It could also be that they are projecting their own feelings and insecurities onto you, which is why it’s important not to pay too much heed to their harsh comments.

Luckily, the teen received a huge outpouring of love and support from people online, who urged her to wear the dress and go to her prom anyway. They were also in awe of her incredible seamstress skills and felt that she could debut her work in big fashion circles. This made the poster feel great, and she ended up going to the event and enjoying herself to the fullest.

What would you have done if you were in the young woman’s shoes and had to face such criticism from your mom? We’d love to hear your thoughts, and whether you’ve ever been in a similar situation.

Folks shared a lot of positive comments about the poster’s dress and urged her to just let her mother’s toxic comments roll off her back

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