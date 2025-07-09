Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Gives Wife $340 Allowance That She Spends On Herself And Kids, Thinks It Should Be Enough
Stressed mom facing money issues sits with laptop at home while children play nearby and husband suggests budgeting.
Family, Relationships

Man Gives Wife $340 Allowance That She Spends On Herself And Kids, Thinks It Should Be Enough

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

The question of who will serve and who will eat is one that can really make or break a family, because, one way or another, it must be settled for a long term relationship to really last. So if one partner feels they are really getting the short end of the stick, the other one should probably listen.

A stay at home mom asked the internet for advice when she came to the realization that the “stipend” her husband left her each month was not at all enough to take care of herself and two kids. However, her partner, as it turns out, felt that the money he sent her would easily be enough.

RELATED:

    Being a SAHP means being pretty reliant on your partner

    Image credits: zinkevych (not the actual image)

    But one SAHM felt that he husband was giving her way too little for her and their two kids

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lucie Liz (not he actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: wayhomestudio (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Belling112

    She gave some more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers thought the husband could be more generous

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    9

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This whole scenario smacks of financial a b u s e. OP isn't an equal partner in this marriage. She's the nanny, live-in domestic, and bang maid. Sorry, but that's how it looks from my end. She should just go back to work and let DH figure out childcare. He needs a reality check.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. He doesn't disclose his earnings and expenditure to his wife. And she seems to think that's normal? Sounds like shes's been seriously gaslighted (gaslit) and is continuing to be. I gather that some couples prefer to keep separate finances (although I don't understand why) but there _must_ be full transparency. In this instance the wife is not a full partner in the relationship, but nothing more than a poorly-paid servant, aka a slave.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would wear every day the same outfit and make every day the same simple dinner until he understands that you need money to run a household.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This whole scenario smacks of financial a b u s e. OP isn't an equal partner in this marriage. She's the nanny, live-in domestic, and bang maid. Sorry, but that's how it looks from my end. She should just go back to work and let DH figure out childcare. He needs a reality check.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. He doesn't disclose his earnings and expenditure to his wife. And she seems to think that's normal? Sounds like shes's been seriously gaslighted (gaslit) and is continuing to be. I gather that some couples prefer to keep separate finances (although I don't understand why) but there _must_ be full transparency. In this instance the wife is not a full partner in the relationship, but nothing more than a poorly-paid servant, aka a slave.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would wear every day the same outfit and make every day the same simple dinner until he understands that you need money to run a household.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT