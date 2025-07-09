Man Gives Wife $340 Allowance That She Spends On Herself And Kids, Thinks It Should Be Enough
The question of who will serve and who will eat is one that can really make or break a family, because, one way or another, it must be settled for a long term relationship to really last. So if one partner feels they are really getting the short end of the stick, the other one should probably listen.
A stay at home mom asked the internet for advice when she came to the realization that the “stipend” her husband left her each month was not at all enough to take care of herself and two kids. However, her partner, as it turns out, felt that the money he sent her would easily be enough.
Being a SAHP means being pretty reliant on your partner
But one SAHM felt that he husband was giving her way too little for her and their two kids
She gave some more details in the comments
Most readers thought the husband could be more generous
This whole scenario smacks of financial a b u s e. OP isn't an equal partner in this marriage. She's the nanny, live-in domestic, and bang maid. Sorry, but that's how it looks from my end. She should just go back to work and let DH figure out childcare. He needs a reality check.
Wow. He doesn't disclose his earnings and expenditure to his wife. And she seems to think that's normal? Sounds like shes's been seriously gaslighted (gaslit) and is continuing to be. I gather that some couples prefer to keep separate finances (although I don't understand why) but there _must_ be full transparency. In this instance the wife is not a full partner in the relationship, but nothing more than a poorly-paid servant, aka a slave.
