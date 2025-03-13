Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Explains How She Applies The “Gentle Parenting” Method For Her Kids
Parenting

Mom Explains How She Applies The “Gentle Parenting” Method For Her Kids

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is never easy, even with the most pleasant children. After all, it’s not just about keeping one’s offspring alive, they need to be happy, to develop interests and skills and to become fully formed people before they leave the home. So, naturally, many parents seek out the advice of people who have done it before.

Mom and content creator Rachel Gibbs shared her best tips for who to be a more effective “gentle parent.” She gave some examples and viewers shared their thoughts in the comments. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.
More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    A mom shared how she approached “gentle parenting” with her kids

    Image credits: rachonlife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: August de Richelieu/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Barbara Olsen/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: rachonlife

    You can watch the full video below

     

     

    @rachonlife

    5 easy things to get started in gentle parenting- these tips work for kids of all ages, and can really help us become more empathetic in general! #rachonlife#relatablemomcontent#gentleparenting

    ♬ original sound – rachel | mom lifestyle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewers shared their thoughts in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    4

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that gentle parenting is counterproductive, it's that there are SO few parents applying it correctly that we're already suffering the consequences.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lauraguevarasa avatar
    Dancing Armadillo
    Dancing Armadillo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gentle parenting works for my first born… the second kid… pfft.. it’s like I have channel my inner abuelita and get the chancla. Lol!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to try one or two of these. It seems like a case of easier said than done.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that gentle parenting is counterproductive, it's that there are SO few parents applying it correctly that we're already suffering the consequences.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lauraguevarasa avatar
    Dancing Armadillo
    Dancing Armadillo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gentle parenting works for my first born… the second kid… pfft.. it’s like I have channel my inner abuelita and get the chancla. Lol!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to try one or two of these. It seems like a case of easier said than done.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda