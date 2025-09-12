Teen Faints And Hurts Herself, In Tears After Mom Says Fall Was Too “Graceful” For It To Be Real

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s never easy when young people feel like their voices aren’t being heard, especially when it comes to their health. Many teens already struggle to convince adults that their pain or discomfort is real, and when they aren’t taken seriously, the emotional impact can run deep.

Being dismissed in moments of actual distress can take its toll, and that’s the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after experiencing her first fainting episode while helping her parents. Instead of receiving comfort or medical attention, her mother accused her of faking the incident.

The author fainted while helping her parents carry a heavy object, blacking out on the concrete and waking up hurt

Disoriented, she fainted again on the grass, later scraping her back and struggling to recover

When she told her mother what had happened, her mom dismissed it, suggesting she was faking to avoid helping

Hurt by the disbelief and lack of support, she burst into tears as she felt uncared for

In an update, she stated that her mother apologized and eventually agreed to take her to the hospital

The OP explained that she was helping her parents outside by holding something heavy when her vision went black. She felt like she was about to throw up and begged her mom to take the weight from her. The next thing she knew, she fainted on the concrete and woke up hurting all over.

Completely disoriented, she stumbled away to lie on the grass, only to faint again. When she woke again, some passersby noticed her, but she rushed inside, still sick and dizzy, to tell her mom what had happened. Instead of helping, her mom just told her to “go outside and cool down.”

At first, she left, but noticed a painful scrape on her back from fainting on the concrete, which then prompted her to confront her mom about not helping. However, she was shocked by her response. Her mom said she thought she was just faking it because she didn’t want to keep holding the heavy object.

According to her mom, the OP’s fall looked “too graceful” to be a real faint. Understandably, she got incredibly upset and burst into tears, feeling like her mom didn’t care about her well-being. She proceeded not to talk to her mom again, however, in an update, the OP stated that her mom apologized and had also agreed to take her to the hospital after much convincing.

To understand why the OP felt so dismissed during her fainting incident, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that when a parent minimizes a teen’s health concerns, it can trigger a storm of emotions.

“They might feel invalidated, frustrated, or even resentful,” Madondo said. “Some internalize the experience, wonder if they’re overreacting or being dramatic, while others may withdraw to avoid judgment.” Feeling powerless and unsure if anyone will take them seriously is common, she added, noting that these reactions, while normal, can strain trust.

We asked Madondo why a teen might feel unsafe or unsupported when a parent doesn’t believe them during a medical episode, and she emphasized the importance of trust in the parent-child bond. “Dismissal can amplify fear and anxiety. I alwayd advuse parents to never dismiss the feelings of their children,” she said.

She explained that they may worry that seeking help is pointless or that their health isn’t being taken seriously, which can shake confidence in their own judgment. Beyond the immediate incident, she explained, disbelief can make a teen question whether adults can be relied on in other areas of life, leaving a lasting sense of emotional vulnerability.

When it comes to responding effectively, Madondo offered practical strategies for parents. “Active listening is key,” she advised. “Hear what your teen is saying without interrupting or judging. In fact, I also recommend that parents also hear what their teens are not saying.”

She recommended involving them in problem-solving, such as deciding together whether to schedule a doctor visit or monitor symptoms in this case. Finally, she emphasized self-awareness for parents. “Pause to reflect before reacting ensures responses are thoughtful, it’s super important to help your teen feel heard while taking their health concerns seriously.”

Netizens expressed strong support for the OP, emphasizing that she was not at fault for fainting and that her mother’s response was inappropriate, highlighting the emotional impact of being dismissed by a parent, and sharing personal experiences of feeling ignored or emotionally neglected.

Have you ever been in a similar situation? Have you ever had a parent or family member assume you were faking something that was absolutely real? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed disappointment in the author’s mother and insisted that the hospital visit was very necessary

Alt text: Text discussing a teen fainting and advice on seeing a doctor despite a mom’s dismissive reaction about the fall.

Comment expressing concern over mom doubting teen’s faint and fall, emphasizing teen’s safety and health.

Comment explaining the importance of cardiac and neurological evaluation after a teen faints and hurts herself.

Comment discussing concern about a mom doubting a teen fainting and the need for emergency assistance.

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a teen fainting and hurt with doubts about the fall’s authenticity.

Alt text: Reddit comment detailing teen fainting experience and mom doubting fall was real due to perceived gracefulness

Text message discussing a teen fainting and advice to see a doctor after mom doubts fall was real.

Comment about a teen fainting and hurting herself after mom doubted the fall was real, showing neglect and pain shared.

Comment discussing emotional impact after teen faints and hurts herself, reacting to mom doubting the fall’s authenticity.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen fainting and being criticized by her mother for a too graceful fall.