Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Dragged Online For Threatening To Kick Son Out When He Won’t Help Watch His Little Siblings On Vacation
34points
Parenting37 minutes ago

Mom Dragged Online For Threatening To Kick Son Out When He Won’t Help Watch His Little Siblings On Vacation

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Being a parent is one of the most fulfilling jobs in the world – and one of the toughest. Every parent looks for help wherever they can, but some wind up looking for it in the wrong places. After one woman took to Reddit to complain that her son wasn’t helping her watch her other children while on vacation, she was broadly criticized for trying to force her eldest into an unwanted parental role.

For those of us fortunate enough to have started down the path of parenthood of our own will, the discussion sparked by this story will remind us of a hard but meaningful truth: we chose this path, and nobody is obligated to walk it for us. When someone chooses to walk it with us, that makes their assistance all the more meaningful. Let’s see how this woman’s story unfolded.

Nobody said parenthood is easy, and if they did, they were either lying or neglectful

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

This woman expected support after complaining about her son, but received a humbling and critical response instead

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Unusual_Squash9119

When the woman’s second-oldest son found her post, he started to share details and things got a bit tense

Most commenters were quick to remind this mother that the children were hers, not her son’s

Some acknowledged that siblings could be expected or asked to help out, but maintained that it was not Danny’s obligation to do so




Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow the first comment from the son. Horrible. And dad scolds his son, while he doesn't go. What a mess.

0
0points
reply
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow the first comment from the son. Horrible. And dad scolds his son, while he doesn't go. What a mess.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda