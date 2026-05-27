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It’s probably really exhausting to hear that you should be grateful while folding tiny socks for the 400th time that week. I can imagine that when you become the household GPS, chef, therapist, cleaner, scheduler, and full-time childcare provider, many parents start wondering if that’s all there is to their life at that moment.

And for today’s Original Poster (OP), that question hit especially hard after the life she carefully built for herself slowly disappeared. While her partner insisted he simply wanted a traditional household, she felt like she was being pushed into a life she never agreed to, one where her role as a mother completely erased the person she used to be.

More info: Reddit

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Being in a relationship is supposed to feel like a partnership, but sometimes, that line starts to blur in a way that feels less like unity and more like disappearance

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author who worked as a nurse while raising two children entered a relationship, had a baby, and moved in with her partner, leaving her flexible dream job behind

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Image credits: dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

After the birth, her partner insisted she quit working and become a full-time stay-at-home mother, refusing daycare or any outside childcare options

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Over time she became overwhelmed, doing all household and childcare duties alone, while he worked and rejected her attempts to return to work or study part-time

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Image credits: Odd-Departure244

When she asked for a compromise, he told her to “submit” to his traditional values, leaving her feeling controlled, trapped, and stripped of her identity

The OP shared that before meeting her boyfriend, she was a dedicated nurse while also raising two children. She genuinely loved both parts of her life and felt fulfilled by having an identity outside of parenting. However, when she got into a relationship with him, they had a baby together. She moved into his home and then he made it clear that he didn’t want her returning to work at all.

He strongly opposed daycare or outside childcare and believed that only he or the OP should raise the baby. Despite how devastated she felt, she quit her job and became a stay-at-home mom full time. About a year into staying home, the OP was miserable from carrying the full mental and physical load of the household.

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Eventually, she tried suggesting a compromise to her boyfriend, suggesting that she wanted to finish her bachelor’s degree or work a couple of days per week. However, he shut the idea down immediately because it would require someone else helping care for the baby. He told her she needed to “submit to this lifestyle” because he was the man of the house and therefore had the final say.

He then argued that wanting a career meant she didn’t truly want to be a mother and accused her of being selfish for wanting childcare support. This left the OP feeling trapped, and miserable. She pointed out that she does not hate motherhood, but she never wanted a household where one partner dictated the rules while the other simply complied.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Stepping away from professional life can carry long-term emotional consequences, particularly for women who never intended to fully leave the workforce. Fast Company highlights that caregiving strain is one of the strongest drivers of burnout and job disruption, largely because these responsibilities do not pause or lighten with external obligations.

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This strain is closely tied to the mental load described by BBC, which explains that women often handle not only physical household tasks but also the invisible cognitive and emotional management of family life. This includes planning schedules, remembering needs, organizing logistics, and regulating the emotional wellbeing of the household.

In this context, Your Story highlights a deeply human paradox of motherhood: the simultaneous experience of love and fulfillment alongside grief for one’s former independence, identity, and autonomy. It emphasizes that many mothers do not regret their children, but still experience a quiet sense of loss as their roles shift and personal ambitions are reshaped by caregiving responsibilities.

Netizens argues that the situation appeared less about traditional values and more about control, and encouraged her to reconsider the relationship entirely and prioritize her independence and safety. Do you share the same sentiments? Do you think this is really about “traditional values”, or something else entirely? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens questioned the relationship dynamic itself, arguing that the author should not be pressured into a role that strips away her independence

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