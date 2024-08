ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that someone is biologically related to you does not mean that they deserve to be treated like family, especially after years of no contact.

Take it from this redditor, who refused to pay for her estranged mother’s heart surgery. The woman said that she “wouldn’t pay as I wouldn’t feel good doing that” after years of close to no contact with her mother. However, the situation still made her wonder if her decision made her a jerk.

When health problems arise, family members are often the people we turn to first

Image credits: stokkete (Not the actual photo)

This woman was contacted by her estranged mother, who asked her to pay for her heart surgery

Image credits: 13people (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throwawayaita827

Quite a few people sided with the woman, saying that she didn’t owe her mother anything

Some netizens believed she should have given her mother the money for the surgery