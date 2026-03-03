Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Kicks Out Oldest Daughter After She Sells Family Heirlooms That She Didn’t Even Inherit
Woman in teal sweater and jeans sitting on bed, looking thoughtful and sad, reflecting on family heirloom issues.
Life’s often unfair, and in many cases, there’s not much you can do about it except move on and try to hold everything together. Mother and Reddit user Exotic-Ice-8239 was dealt an unimaginable blow when her husband passed away, leaving her to raise their three daughters on her own.

With help from her parents, the widow managed to rebuild some stability over the years. But lately, she has been struggling with her eldest daughter, whose behavior has spiraled out of control to the point where the woman felt she had to kick her out of the house.

However, she faced a wave of criticism from her own family and turned to the internet for answers.

    Image credits: Dimaberlin/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Exotic-Ice-8239

    People think the mother didn’t do anything wrong

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is p**n now a banned word on BP? Or are people misspelling it by putting an or in the middle instead of aw? Out go all the discussions on chess in the former case.

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Answered my own question - no more talk about the smallest piece in chess or a shop you can hock goods at. That is just plain dumb.

    1
    1point
    reply
    michellec0581 avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP didn't go far enough...I would've called the police and pressed charges for theft so the items could be recovered. Also this may be the intervention Lucy needs. Kicking her out is no real consequence if she always has somebody to catch her when she falls. The grandparents taking her in just show that she can do what she did and still do what she's doing. She needs to be held accountable and maybe this might make her see the light even if it does result in a record since if she can do this to her own family imagine what she could do to a complete stranger.

    1
    1point
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's get the popcorn ready for when Lucy steals from her grandparents, it's gonna be glorious when they realize she doesn't play favorites: she steals from everyone because that's what people like her do. They don't ever change unless they *want* to change (And it's never gonna happen until they meet very serious consequences.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
