Woman Kicks Out Oldest Daughter After She Sells Family Heirlooms That She Didn’t Even Inherit
Life’s often unfair, and in many cases, there’s not much you can do about it except move on and try to hold everything together. Mother and Reddit user Exotic-Ice-8239 was dealt an unimaginable blow when her husband passed away, leaving her to raise their three daughters on her own.
With help from her parents, the widow managed to rebuild some stability over the years. But lately, she has been struggling with her eldest daughter, whose behavior has spiraled out of control to the point where the woman felt she had to kick her out of the house.
However, she faced a wave of criticism from her own family and turned to the internet for answers.
People think the mother didn’t do anything wrong
Is p**n now a banned word on BP? Or are people misspelling it by putting an or in the middle instead of aw? Out go all the discussions on chess in the former case.
Answered my own question - no more talk about the smallest piece in chess or a shop you can hock goods at. That is just plain dumb.Load More Replies...
OP didn't go far enough...I would've called the police and pressed charges for theft so the items could be recovered. Also this may be the intervention Lucy needs. Kicking her out is no real consequence if she always has somebody to catch her when she falls. The grandparents taking her in just show that she can do what she did and still do what she's doing. She needs to be held accountable and maybe this might make her see the light even if it does result in a record since if she can do this to her own family imagine what she could do to a complete stranger.
Let's get the popcorn ready for when Lucy steals from her grandparents, it's gonna be glorious when they realize she doesn't play favorites: she steals from everyone because that's what people like her do. They don't ever change unless they *want* to change (And it's never gonna happen until they meet very serious consequences.)
