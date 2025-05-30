Meet Luca Debus, an Italian cartoonist with a knack for turning everyday struggles into funny moments. His comic strip Wannabe is all about the highs, lows, and awkward in-betweens of trying to figure life out as a young adult.

The strip follows three roommates—McKenzie, Andy, and Margot—as they deal with everything from social media overload to career goals and personal growth. It’s funny, honest, and a little too relatable. Scroll down for a fresh batch of their everyday chaos, awkward moments, and unexpected laughs.

More info: Instagram | lucadebus.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults with humorous comic panels by Luca Debus.

debusluca Report

    #2

    Cartoonist captures the awkward, chaotic life of young adults celebrating Earth Day outdoors with a sudden rain shower.

    debusluca Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing self-doubt personified crashing down, capturing the chaotic life of being a young adult.

    debusluca Report

    #4

    Cartoonist captures awkward, chaotic young adult life in comic showing work ethic without actual work on laptop.

    debusluca Report

    #5

    Cartoonist drawing captures awkward, chaotic life of young adult showing girl puzzled by a sarcastic mug message.

    debusluca Report

    #6

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults with humorous dog and hair comparisons in comic panels.

    debusluca Report

    #7

    Cartoonist captures chaotic life of young adults dealing with expensive streaming subscriptions and free unwanted content.

    debusluca Report

    #8

    Cartoonist comic showing the chaotic and awkward life of a young adult struggling with time after a nap.

    debusluca Report

    #9

    Cartoonist captures awkward, chaotic life of young adult with humorous comics about daily struggles and blank slates.

    debusluca Report

    #10

    Cartoonist illustrating the chaotic and awkward life of a young adult through a flower portrait comic.

    debusluca Report

    #11

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults with humorous flower portrait comic panels.

    debusluca Report

    #12

    Comic strip by Luca Debus illustrating the chaotic and awkward life of a young adult through a cartoonist’s perspective.

    debusluca Report

    #13

    Cartoonist depicting awkward, chaotic life of young adult seeking praise over feedback on a laptop.

    debusluca Report

    #14

    Cartoon showing the awkward, chaotic life of being a young adult depicted by ducks and surprised characters by a pond.

    debusluca Report

    #15

    Cartoon showing a young adult tidying a laundry bin, capturing the awkward and chaotic life of young adulthood.

    debusluca Report

    #16

    Cartoon comic illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of being a young adult with humor and relatable moments.

    debusluca Report

    #17

    Cartoon showing the awkward, chaotic life of a young adult looking for shades on a cloudy day.

    debusluca Report

    #18

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of a young adult with humorous comic panels.

    debusluca Report

    #19

    Cartoon showing young adults discussing viral flower portraits, capturing the chaotic life of being a young adult.

    debusluca Report

    #20

    Cartoon depicting the awkward, chaotic life of a young adult admiring lifelike flower portraits in a humorous comic style.

    debusluca Report

    #21

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults through humorous flower arrangement comic panels.

    debusluca Report

    #22

    Cartoonist capturing the awkward, chaotic life of young adults in a colorful comic strip with two friends and flower portraits.

    debusluca Report

    #23

    Cartoonist illustrating the chaotic, awkward life of young adults through a comic strip with two characters in conversation.

    debusluca Report

    #24

    Cartoon comic capturing the chaotic and awkward life of a young adult managing family requests and distance.

    debusluca Report

    #25

    Cartoonist illustrating the chaotic life of young adults with three characters discussing AI and environmental impact.

    debusluca Report

    #26

    Cartoonist illustrating the chaotic, awkward life of young adults with humor about lifespan and financial instability.

    debusluca Report

    #27

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults in a four-panel comic about mistaken identity.

    debusluca Report

    #28

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward and chaotic life of a young adult in a humorous comic strip.

    debusluca Report

    #29

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of a young adult peeling a banana in a humorous comic strip.

    debusluca Report

    #30

    Cartoonist illustrating the awkward, chaotic life of young adults through relatable comic characters and dialogue.

    debusluca Report

