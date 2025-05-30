Meet Luca Debus, an Italian cartoonist with a knack for turning everyday struggles into funny moments. His comic strip Wannabe is all about the highs, lows, and awkward in-betweens of trying to figure life out as a young adult.

The strip follows three roommates—McKenzie, Andy, and Margot—as they deal with everything from social media overload to career goals and personal growth. It’s funny, honest, and a little too relatable. Scroll down for a fresh batch of their everyday chaos, awkward moments, and unexpected laughs.

