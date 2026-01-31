Who Is Miyeon? Cho Miyeon is a South Korean singer, actress, and model who captivates audiences with her powerful vocals and versatile charm. As a prominent figure in the K-pop industry, she commands a significant online presence. Her breakout moment came with her debut as the main vocalist of the globally popular girl group (G)I-DLE. Miyeon further solidified her star power by voicing the League of Legends character Ahri in the virtual K-pop group K/DA.

Full Name Cho Miyeon Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (161 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Kukje Cyber University (Entertainment Studies)

Early Life and Education Miyeon’s early love for music was deeply inspired by her father in Incheon, South Korea. Her parents recognized her burgeoning talent and encouraged her to learn various instruments, including the violin, guitar, and piano. She honed her skills through years of training, notably at YG Entertainment and later at Cube Entertainment, before furthering her academic pursuits in Entertainment Studies at Kukje Cyber University.

Notable Relationships Due to the demanding nature of the K-pop industry, Cho Miyeon has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships. Her focus remains primarily on her thriving career. While there were past rumors of dating Jung Jinhyung, these reports indicated the relationship occurred after her departure from YG Entertainment, not during her active idol career.

Career Highlights Miyeon launched her career as the main vocalist and visual of the successful K-pop group (G)I-DLE, which debuted with the mini-album I Am. She quickly became known for her clear pitch and expressive performances. Her solo endeavors include the mini-album My, featuring the title track “Drive,” which earned her a first solo music show win. Beyond music, Miyeon also voices the character Ahri in the virtual K-pop group K/DA, expanding her global recognition. To date, Miyeon has expanded into acting with roles in web dramas like Replay: The Moment and Delivery, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. She has also served as a popular MC for Mnet’s M Countdown, cementing her presence across various media platforms.