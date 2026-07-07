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Some grown adults never really learned accountability. Instead of accepting a normal boundary and taking criticism on the chin, they turn into drama machines, picking petty fights, escalating simple situations, and calling in backup the second someone tries to set them straight.

This hotel worker asked a woman who seemed to be in her 20s to stop blasting explicit music in the hotel lobby late at night. Instead of apologizing and stopping, the mildly awkward interaction snowballed into a three-night campaign of childish tantrums and passive-aggressive stunts.

More info: Reddit

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Some adults never outgrow the habit of letting their parents fight their battles for them

Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author’s night took a turn when a rude guest decided to turn the hotel lobby into her personal club

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Image credits: dit26978 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The annoying woman returned the next night with backup and an obvious plan to start trouble

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Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Instead of complying, she turned the lobby into a petty stage for childish tantrums and even involved her mom

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Image credits: irishwonder

When she came back again to push her luck, management finally decided they’d had enough and sent her packing

The trouble started the first night the guest decided the hotel lobby was her personal nightclub, blasting explicit music from her phone with no headphones. The Original poster (OP), the hotel clerk, let it slide for a while. When other guests started arriving, and one older woman looked offended, he stepped in and politely told her to turn it off. She seemed to take it well and went back to her room.

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The next night, she came back clearly looking for a rematch. This time, she brought a guy with her, and it was obvious they were staging something silly. Sure enough, the guy loudly asked if she’d heard a song, then immediately started blasting some profanity-filled track from his phone. The clerk shut them down again, though they tried to negotiate; they ended up complying.

The two childish lot stayed put in the lobby, tossing backhanded comments at the author like overgrown middle schoolers. The rude woman took it to another level by calling her mom to complain about being “mistreated” after hotel staff told her not to play filthy music in a public space.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she started snapping at other guests in the lobby. That did it for the clerk, who told them to go back to their room. When they ignored him, he bluffed that he was calling security, and the annoying pair left quickly without another word. The next day, the general manager told the narrator that the woman’s mom actually drove to the hotel to yell at him about the mistreatment of her daughter.

Thankfully, the general manager did not buy their performance and backed the author completely. When the rude guest pulled another passive-aggressive stunt and threatened to call her mom again, the manager ended their reservation a day early and sent them packing.

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Image credits: vichizh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Hotels generally have the right to remove guests who become disruptive, especially if they are bothering staff or other guests. Law experts at LegalClarity note that disorderly guests can be asked to leave and may even be treated as trespassers if they refuse. This supports the general manager’s decision to end the woman’s stay early.

The original issue here, blasting loud music in the hotel lobby late at night, taps into one of hospitality’s most common headaches: noise complaints. AAA explains that guest satisfaction research shows that disruptive noise can discourage other guests from staying. This means the clerk was not being petty by stepping in, but doing what he was supposed to do.

The guest’s behavior also crossed into a bigger issue for hospitality workers. Research has found that hotel employees frequently face harassment and hostility from guests, even when simply enforcing rules or trying to maintain order. This is why management helped shut down the rude woman’s childish campaign before it got even worse.

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Netizens were floored by the fact that a grown woman kept threatening the hotel staff with calling her mom. Others noted that the mother’s tantrum explained where the daughter got her entitled streak in the first place. What would you have done if you were the hotel staff? Would you have been able to keep your cool?

Readers were stunned that a grown woman really thought “I’ll call my mom” was a threat

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