These 30 Images From Across The Globe Are Missing A Color & Your Job Is To Find It

You’re about to take a trip all around the globe, visiting various countries, each with its own symbolism, iconic buildings, landmarks, and natural wonders. The catch? Each image is missing a single color for you to identify. 🎨

Can you spot the missing color in different flags, facades, or souvenirs? Whether you’re a well-traveled tourist, a Pinterest daydreamer, or just a stay-at-home onlooker with a keen eye, we’ll keep you guessing: “Is the Golden Gate Bridge really golden?” “What does that flag look like again?” Your seat is already reserved, so just sit back and enjoy the trip!

Hands holding a fan of paint swatches showing various color shades for a color missing images challenge

Photo credits: Tima Miroshnichenko