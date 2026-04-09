After Victim’s Daughter Makes Grave Allegations, Missing Woman’s Husband Gets Arrested

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The husband’s story did not seem to add up after boater Lynette Hooker went missing at sea, her daughter said.

Brian Hooker is now sitting in custody following his wife’s disappearance, as authorities continue their “recovery operation.”

Lynette’s daughter Karli Aylesworth said it seemed unlikely that her mother would “just fall” overboard.

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Brian Hooker’s story did not seem to add up after boater Lynette Hooker went missing at sea

Image credits: the_sailing_hookers

The Michigan couple has been married for over two decades.

They lived in Onsted but often went on yachting excursions, which they have been documenting on social media as “The Sailing Hookers” for the last three years.

Describing themselves on TikTok as “a married couple living their best life,” Brian and Lynette have sailed to New Orleans, Key West, Miami Beach, and on Lake Michigan.

Image credits: Brian Hooker

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Fans often see them smiling in pictures from their snorkeling and scuba-diving trips.

Their latest adventure took them to the Bahamas, where Lynette disappeared at around 7:30 p.m. from an 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy en route to Elbow Cay.

The initial investigation revealed that the couple was making their way towards their yacht “Soulmate” when the wife fell and was swept away by strong currents.

Lynette disappeared from an 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy en route to Elbow Cay on Saturday night

Image credits: the_sailing_hookers

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Brian later told investigators that he lost sight of his wife at some point.

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He also claimed the key to the dinghy was with Lynette and, hence, fell overboard with her.

Since he couldn’t turn on the engine, he said he was forced to paddle back to shore over the next few hours.

The husband turned up at the Marsh Harbor Boat Yard around 4 a.m. Sunday and reported his wife missing.

Image credits: the_sailing_hookers

About 12 hours before his arrest, Brian wrote a Facebook post, saying he was “heartbroken” over the recent boat accident that took place in “unpredictable seas and high winds,” which caused his “beloved Lynette to fall from [their] small dinghy.”

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He said desperate attempts were made to reach her, but the winds and currents drove them apart.

His “sole focus” has been on searching for her, he wrote in the post.

Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said her mother and stepfather had a history of being violent towards each other

Image credits: CBS Mornings

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Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said the story of her mother falling overboard made no sense.

She said her mother was fit, strong, and an experienced swimmer who had been sailing for over 10 years.

Karli also spoke about the dynamics between her mother and stepfather, claiming they had violent episodes in the past.

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Image credits: Lynette Hooker

“I do believe something might have happened to her,” Karli told Fox News on Wednesday.

She believed her stepfather had a lot of anger issues that he hadn’t processed, and their marriage included a history of not getting along, especially when they were drinking.

“There’s history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard,” she continued. “So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

“There’s history of him choking her out,” the distressed daughter said

Image credits: the_sailing_hookers

Karli further claimed that her mother having the key didn’t make sense either, because Brian is always the one driving.

“So he basically is in charge of the key,” the daughter said. “So the fact that my mom had it doesn’t make any sense.”

Image credits: Brian Hooker

Brian emailed a statement to the Daily Beast, saying he categorically denied all allegations made by Karli against him.

“At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” he continued.

Brian was arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Department on Wednesday

Image credits: the_sailing_hookers

The Royal Bahamas Police Department said they arrested Brian on Wednesday and have been conducting an extensive search-and-rescue effort to find Lynette, with professional divers, drone technology, and a US Coast Guard helicopter included in the efforts.

Richard Cook, team leader with the Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue, said the search is now being treated as a “recovery operation.”

Karli said she was trying to cope with the possibility of not seeing her mother alive ever again.

“The more time that goes on, the more I disbelieve that she will come back alive. I don’t think that you can tread water for that long,” she told CBS News.

“But I hope maybe she’s on a little island somewhere.”

“Did he really think he was gonna go get away with this?” one asked online