Parents Of The Bride Act Difficult To Ruin Wedding, Get Publicly Snubbed By Savage Great Aunt

Checking on the caterers, ensuring the decor is exactly how you wanted, or just taking care of the dress; yes, I am talking about weddings. While it is supposed to be the most special day for the bride and groom, folks rarely talk about how stressful planning it is.

As if this bridal couple was not already in a frenzy with their wedding planning, the bride’s parents did everything in their power to ruin things. However, much to their daughter’s delight, not only did they get snubbed publicly, they also got uninvited from the event. Scroll down to find out how!

More info: Reddit

It’s crazy that people always romanticize weddings, but often forget about all the painstaking planning behind them

Bride and groom smiling at each other during outdoor wedding surrounded by floral decorations and greenery.

The poster’s toxic parents made things extra difficult for her when she was planning her wedding by throwing tantrums like toddlers

Text post about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from wedding after causing misery.

Text on a white background describing a tough semester with fiancés parents causing a dumpster fire situation.

Text excerpt describing bride’s parents causing drama over wedding plans and great aunt’s reaction and uninvitation.

Text excerpt describing bride’s parents causing conflict during wedding preparations and being uninvited by a great aunt.

Two men shaking hands indoors

They also made a fool out of her fiancé when he asked for her father’s blessing for the wedding, and he instead berated the groom-to-be publicly

Text excerpt describing bride’s parents causing problems and refusal to give blessing before wedding.

Bride’s parents throw tantrums over wedding issues, get called out by great aunt and eventually uninvited.

Text describing bride’s parents throwing tantrums and facing backlash from great aunt, leading to being uninvited from wedding.

Text excerpt about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and great aunt confronting them during wedding drama.

Young man and woman having a casual conversation at a restaurant

However, much to the poster’s delight, when this spread among family, her great aunt came to her rescue and snubbed her parents badly

Text post showing a great aunt slamming bride’s parents for throwing tantrums and getting uninvited from wedding.

Text showing a family argument where bride’s parents throw tantrums and are confronted by great aunt during a wedding dispute.

Text about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from wedding after great aunt intervenes.

Text excerpt discussing bride’s parents causing drama and being criticized by great aunt, leading to family estrangement.

Older woman and younger woman sitting on a couch in a modern room, appearing tense during a conversation

In fact, her parents even got uninvited from the wedding, and she was overjoyed because all they had done was stress her out more

Text about gaining supportive in-laws despite issues with biological parents, highlighting bride’s parents tantrums.

Message expressing love and support despite bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from the wedding.

Text about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and getting uninvited from wedding after great aunt’s reaction.

Text image stating feelings of freedom and love after cutting off parents amid bride’s parents tantrums at wedding conflict.

Text excerpt on a white background advising to uninvite narc family quickly, related to bride’s parents tantrums at wedding.

Moreover, she was blessed with the most amazing in-laws ever, as they lovingly accepted her decision to exclude her parents

In today’s wedding drama, the original poster (OP) tells us how she finally put her foot down against her toxic parents. They were nothing but trouble, right from her engagement to before her marriage. Her mom was mad that they were having the wedding abroad, while her dad was pissed that her fiancé didn’t even ask for his “blessing” before proposing.

Moreover, they also skipped out on their engagement party, all because OP couldn’t attend her mother’s extravagant birthday, as she couldn’t afford it. As if shamelessly declining her in-laws’ invitation to this party wasn’t enough, the cruel parents had more drama up their sleeves. Since her dad was whining about the whole “blessing” thing, her fiancé planned to do it.

The poor guy drove eight hours and booked a hotel room to speak with her father, but despite all that effort, guess what he did? He simply declined to give his blessing! Apparently, he asked the guy whether he would lie to his father-in-law if the bride asked him to. Obviously, he said yes, but this triggered the old man into calling him deceitful and berating him in a public restaurant.

That was the last straw for the bridal couple, as OP cut them off from her life. However, the juicy part was how she got her revenge because of her savage great aunt. The old lady didn’t even hesitate to harshly call out their behavior. As a cherry on top, the poster also gained wonderful in-laws, who stood by her during all this and treated her like their own daughter.

Older woman expressing frustration while younger woman sits upset

We all know that wedding planning can be a real pain. Experts also emphasize that “for many couples, the excitement of planning their special day can quickly turn into overwhelming stress and anxiety. It can also build pressure to meet societal, cultural, and parental expectations.” When going through all that, handling your toxic family can upset anyone.

The fact that they could do this to their own daughter just shows how awfully cruel they are. Research also stressed that this verbal belittlement and manipulation is a form of emotional mistreatment. It further elaborates that this harmful behavior can undermine their child’s sense of self-worth, stability, and overall mental well-being at any age.

After she vented online, folks couldn’t stop applauding her great aunt and in-laws, and I must say, their egos getting crushed by an old lady sounds really satisfying. Data has shown that narcissistic personality disorder affects an estimated 1% of the population. Well, this cruel couple definitely seems to belong in this category, considering how they behaved.

Studies say that it’s a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. Also, they need and seek too much attention and may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. Sounds exactly like them, doesn’t it? Well, it’s a good thing they wouldn’t have the chance to create more drama at the wedding.

Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online just couldn’t stop praising her great aunt for putting her toxic parents in their place

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from the wedding by the great aunt.

Reddit conversation about bride’s parents causing drama, great aunt slamming them, and security at the wedding.

Reddit comments discussing bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from the wedding after great aunt’s intervention.

Forum discussion about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from wedding by great aunt.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and great aunt getting involved before the wedding.

Online discussion about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from the wedding after great aunt’s response.

Screenshot of a forum conversation about bride’s parents throwing tantrums and great aunt getting involved in wedding drama.

Screenshot of an online discussion where bride’s parents are criticized for throwing tantrums and being uninvited from the wedding.

Text conversation about bride’s parents causing drama and choosing family for peace of mind and wedding planning.

Text conversation discussing bride’s parents throwing tantrums and being uninvited from wedding after conflict with great aunt.