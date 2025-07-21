Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Only A Genius Can Ace These 39 True-Or-False Questions & Score Above 36/39
Close-up of a bat with text about true or false trivia questions challenging genius-level knowledge.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

Only A Genius Can Ace These 39 True-Or-False Questions & Score Above 36/39

True or false? 🤔This is the core question of this trivia.

In this challenge, we’ll give you a series of statements—some surprising, others tricky. But your task is simple: decide if they are true or false.

From science to geography, history, pop culture, art, and music, this quiz has something for everyone. Get ready to test your general knowledge, uncover some fun facts & break some myths 🚀 🤯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Young woman wearing glasses, thinking while solving 39 true-or-false questions on a laptop at a wooden desk.

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov

    Progress:

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    View alternative results:

    Your general stats:

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The reason that Elvis didn't perform outside of the US was because his manager, 'Colonel' Tom Parker (who was never a colonel) was an illegal immigrant to the US and didn't have citizenship. He knew that if he left the states to accompany Elvis overseas, there was a good chance that he wouldn't be allowed back in, leaving Elvis free to go with another manager. But he also daren't let Elvis tour alone because he was terrified that he'd be poached by another manager in his absence, so he turned down all proposals for tours from overseas promoters.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Oh FFS. Cleopatra was NOT an "Egyptian" pharaoh. She was literally Greek. She was the last Hellenistic pharaoh. Just because she was the country's ruler doesn't make her "Egyptian".

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    also lol wat "THWALT DISNEY"? https://www.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/thwalt-687e4251d7832-png.jpg

