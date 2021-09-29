7Kviews
I Create Little Worlds Of Miniature People And Here Are 35 Pictures (New Pics)
This is a series of macro photography of little people with things from the normal world. All with a smile.
I made these Little world photos using my Nikon D800 camera with most of the time using my macro lens because I wanted to make something different from standard photography.
Some photos took me several hours to create. The hardest part is to keep the right DOF, therefore for some photos I use stack photography. That is because the right depth of field is not possible with 1 photo on this near distance.
Some photos take a long time to complete, but it ends where the creativity ends. Click here and here for my previous posts.
Reading A Book Between The Fungi
I am Chris Willemsen from the Netherlands, and I have been involved in various types of photography for a long time.
Through my creativity, I came up with the idea of putting miniatures in the ordinary world and taking pictures of them that put a smile on people's faces. Where my inspiration came from is difficult to say, you see miniatures near trains and think, I can do something fun with that.
Forest Walk
“We found it Howard, we found the VERY RARE Mushroom Tree”
Backpack Travelers
Sometimes I see an item and think I can do something with it, then I put it in my studio and start making a composition. This can take quite a lot of time.
The problem is that the figures are not flexible, so you have to position everything exactly to get a good composition. And they fall over quite a bit, and you can start over.
The Little Garden
Oh man, that ladder set up is a disaster waiting to happen. Safety first, fellas!
Chocolate Addict
“Hey Guys, Gloria and I are here to help...start sending those our way and we’ll load the truck!”
Since the depth of field is very small in macro, I sometimes take 30 photos with different depths of field to get a totally perfect and sharp image. This whole process can take hours before the photo is as I imagined it.
The nice thing is that people usually respond to my work with a smile, which is also why I say: The BIG fun of photography with SMALL things.
Mountain Climbing
I am dedicated to pursuing my passion for creating art as long as my imagination and creativity continue to flow. I am constantly experimenting with new techniques and mediums, always striving to push the boundaries of my abilities. I invite you to take a look at my portfolio of works, which are available for purchase here.
Painting The Tomatoes
Finding The Way On The Internet
Beach Time At 1.5 Meter
🎶 Blue skies looking at me, nothing but blue skies do I see 🎶
Almost Black Friday
White Monday, Cloudy Tuesday, Gray Wednesday, Thundering Thursday, and then...voilà...Black Friday...followed by...Regretful Saturday, Suicide Sunday.
Car Accident
Open Air Concert
Showing Love By Giving A Rose
For miniature fellas, this rose is the world's biggest rose.
Dutch Hagelslag
Ready To Vote
Howard has made it to the very top of the Lotus Ladder of Success
These are so cleverly done! Amazing work
Thanks a lot
Good stuff!
amazing!
Great job.
