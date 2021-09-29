This is a series of macro photography of little people with things from the normal world. All with a smile.

I made these Little world photos using my Nikon D800 camera with most of the time using my macro lens because I wanted to make something different from standard photography.

Some photos took me several hours to create. The hardest part is to keep the right DOF, therefore for some photos I use stack photography. That is because the right depth of field is not possible with 1 photo on this near distance.

Some photos take a long time to complete, but it ends where the creativity ends. Click here and here for my previous posts.

