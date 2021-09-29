This is a series of macro photography of little people with things from the normal world. All with a smile.

I made these Little world photos using my Nikon D800 camera with most of the time using my macro lens because I wanted to make something different from standard photography.

Some photos took me several hours to create. The hardest part is to keep the right DOF, therefore for some photos I use stack photography. That is because the right depth of field is not possible with 1 photo on this near distance.

Some photos take a long time to complete, but it ends where the creativity ends. Click here and here for my previous posts. 

More info: werkaandemuur.nl | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reading A Book Between The Fungi

Reading A Book Between The Fungi

Report

37points
Little world
POST

I am Chris Willemsen from the Netherlands, and I have been involved in various types of photography for a long time.

Through my creativity, I came up with the idea of putting miniatures in the ordinary world and taking pictures of them that put a smile on people's faces. Where my inspiration came from is difficult to say, you see miniatures near trains and think, I can do something fun with that.
#2

Forest Walk

Forest Walk

Report

27points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“We found it Howard, we found the VERY RARE Mushroom Tree”

4
4points
reply
#3

Backpack Travelers

Backpack Travelers

Report

27points
Little world
POST
daking
daking
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"slips" "AAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!"

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Sometimes I see an item and think I can do something with it, then I put it in my studio and start making a composition. This can take quite a lot of time.

The problem is that the figures are not flexible, so you have to position everything exactly to get a good composition. And they fall over quite a bit, and you can start over.
#4

The Little Garden

The Little Garden

Report

26points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man, that ladder set up is a disaster waiting to happen. Safety first, fellas!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

Chocolate Addict

Chocolate Addict

Report

24points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Hey Guys, Gloria and I are here to help...start sending those our way and we’ll load the truck!”

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Since the depth of field is very small in macro, I sometimes take 30 photos with different depths of field to get a totally perfect and sharp image. This whole process can take hours before the photo is as I imagined it.

The nice thing is that people usually respond to my work with a smile, which is also why I say: The BIG fun of photography with SMALL things.
#6

Report

22points
Little world
POST
#7

Mountain Climbing

Mountain Climbing

Report

19points
Little world
POST
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the safety taken for this one doesn't look grate

5
5points
reply
View more comments

I am dedicated to pursuing my passion for creating art as long as my imagination and creativity continue to flow. I am constantly experimenting with new techniques and mediums, always striving to push the boundaries of my abilities. I invite you to take a look at my portfolio of works, which are available for purchase here.
#8

Painting The Tomatoes

Painting The Tomatoes

Report

19points
Little world
POST
#9

Report

19points
Little world
POST
#10

Report

19points
Little world
POST
#11

Finding The Way On The Internet

Finding The Way On The Internet

Report

18points
Little world
POST
Icedragocat
Icedragocat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little man... A whole world of knowlegde

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Report

18points
Little world
POST
#13

Beach Time At 1.5 Meter

Beach Time At 1.5 Meter

Report

15points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 Blue skies looking at me, nothing but blue skies do I see 🎶

-1
-1point
reply
#14

Almost Black Friday

Almost Black Friday

Report

15points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

White Monday, Cloudy Tuesday, Gray Wednesday, Thundering Thursday, and then...voilà...Black Friday...followed by...Regretful Saturday, Suicide Sunday.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Report

15points
Little world
POST
#16

Car Accident

Car Accident

Report

14points
Little world
POST
View more comments
#17

Report

14points
Little world
POST
#18

Open Air Concert

Open Air Concert

Report

13points
Little world
POST
View more comments
#19

Showing Love By Giving A Rose

Showing Love By Giving A Rose

Report

11points
Little world
POST
Pusheen_Fan🧋
Pusheen_Fan🧋
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For miniature fellas, this rose is the world's biggest rose.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Dutch Hagelslag

Dutch Hagelslag

Report

11points
Little world
POST
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminded me to put hagelslag om my shoppinglist.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Ready To Vote

Ready To Vote

Report

11points
Little world
POST
#22

Report

11points
Little world
POST
#23

Report

10points
Little world
POST
#24

Report

9points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life is getting better, and furniture really helps!

3
3points
reply
#25

Report

9points
Little world
POST
#26

Report

9points
Little world
POST
#27

Report

8points
Little world
POST
Icedragocat
Icedragocat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So that's what those tiny urmbrellas are used for!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Report

8points
Little world
POST
#29

Report

8points
Little world
POST
#30

Report

7points
Little world
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Report

7points
Little world
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Howard has made it to the very top of the Lotus Ladder of Success

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Report

7points
Little world
POST
#33

Report

6points
Little world
POST
#34

Report

5points
Little world
POST
#35

Report

4points
Little world
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!