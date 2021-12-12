“1000 days of Miniature Art project” is a self-initiated creative challenge we started on 1st January 2018 for spreading awareness about wildlife. The project focused on creating awareness among our viewers about the importance and beauty of wildlife through art, and we created 1000 different artworks, one artwork per day.

The process for each artwork begins with a sketch, and after that, the fur/feathers of the species are cut from paper using a precision knife in different layers. After that, each layer is colored using watercolors in the exact shade of the species. Each artwork takes four to six hours to finish depending on the details of the species. The tiniest artworks measure only 1.8 cm from head to tail. Each paper artwork is photographed either perched on a twig, walking or sitting in sand, or suspended up in the sky to look like they’re flying. This style of photography gives the viewer a sense of life in the artwork and a context to the species created.

The main motive behind this series is to spread awareness about nature and wildlife through art. And make the world appreciate their contribution and importance to our ecosystem.

More info: thepaperark.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Fishing Cat

Fishing Cat

Vaishali
#2

Honduran White Bats

Honduran White Bats

Vaishali
#3

Barn Owl

Barn Owl

Vaishali
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
You could make a barn fo him with a match box.

#4

Indian Pangolin

Indian Pangolin

Vaishali
#5

African Lion

African Lion

Vaishali
#6

Spectacled Caiman

Spectacled Caiman

Vaishali
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
It looks like he/they/she is smiling 🥺

#7

Praying Mantis

Praying Mantis

Vaishali
Stacey Lu
Stacey Lu
Preying .mantis' have wings? Mine don't

#8

Griffon Vulture

Griffon Vulture

Vaishali
#9

Blue Manakin

Blue Manakin

Vaishali
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Here is a fact of them : the male go look for other males of the same species to make a group of dance they train around like 3 or 2 whole days until they find the female and they start making a "dance party" for the female and if the female accept the male who made it the group dance will stay with the female .

#10

Eurasian Eagle Owl

Eurasian Eagle Owl

Vaishali
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
I knew it! One finally came to life!!!!

#11

Spotted Eagle Ray

Spotted Eagle Ray

Vaishali
#12

Fire Ants

Fire Ants

Vaishali
#13

Crested Porcupine

Crested Porcupine

Vaishali
#14

Harvest Mouse

Harvest Mouse

Vaishali
#15

Bengal Tiger

Bengal Tiger

Vaishali
Elaine Mattingly
Elaine Mattingly
You are probably surprised when you look back at these!

#16

African Pygmy Hedgehog

African Pygmy Hedgehog

Vaishali
#17

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Vaishali
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
These. Are. The. BEST!!! I wish there were more PAPER butterflies behind the glass frames- instead of the real ones.

#18

Green Peafowl

Green Peafowl

Vaishali
#19

Lesser Florican

Lesser Florican

Vaishali
#20

Crimson Topaz Hummingbird

Crimson Topaz Hummingbird

Vaishali
#21

Baya Weaver

Baya Weaver

Vaishali
#22

Green Anaconda

Green Anaconda

Vaishali
Clare Is great
Clare Is great
Are you sure that's made out of paper

#23

White-Tailed Deer

White-Tailed Deer

Vaishali
#24

Gorgeted Woodstar Hummingbird

Gorgeted Woodstar Hummingbird

Vaishali
#25

Chameleon

Chameleon

Vaishali
#26

Carolina Chickadee

Carolina Chickadee

Vaishali
Dylan Xavier
Dylan Xavier
This would make such a cute Christmas tree ornament!

#27

Little Bee-Eater Group

Little Bee-Eater Group

Vaishali
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
When I was little I used to call them scissor bird because of their tail

#28

Sparrow

Sparrow

Vaishali
#29

Indian Giant Squirrel

Indian Giant Squirrel

Vaishali
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Why it reminds me of the German flag !?

#30

Black Cormorant

Black Cormorant

Vaishali
#31

Partridge In A Pear

Partridge In A Pear

Vaishali
Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
You should do 12 days of Christmas but with paper!

#32

Saw-Billed Hermit

Saw-Billed Hermit

Vaishali
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Have you thought- or, do you already- make these into greeting cards?

#33

Leopard

Leopard

Vaishali
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
aww the poor gazelle/antelope idk which one

#34

Lion-Tailed Macaque

Lion-Tailed Macaque

Vaishali
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
The mushrooms and the greenery on the stump, though! Has, well, got ME "stumped!"

#35

Female Impala And Red Billed Oxpecker

Female Impala And Red Billed Oxpecker

Vaishali
Dylan Xavier
Dylan Xavier
I would absolutely LOVE to learn how to do this!

#36

Indian Palm Squirrel

Indian Palm Squirrel

Vaishali
#37

Blood-Red Glider Butterfly

Blood-Red Glider Butterfly

Vaishali
#38

Pileated Woodpecker

Pileated Woodpecker

Vaishali
#39

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

Ruby-Throated Hummingbird

Vaishali
#40

Plain's Tiger Butterfly

Plain's Tiger Butterfly

Vaishali
#41

Mongoose And Cobra

Mongoose And Cobra

Vaishali
Dylan Xavier
Dylan Xavier
Rikki-tikki-tavi!!! ❤️❤️

#42

House Crow

House Crow

Vaishali
Kassiopeia
Kassiopeia
This reminds me of this one meme, but opposide https://images.app.goo.gl/G8pRmPhnwSCygegT8

#43

Indian Grey Hornbill

Indian Grey Hornbill

Vaishali
Dylan Xavier
Dylan Xavier
With matching nails, too. ☺️

#44

Mammoth

Mammoth

Vaishali
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
This is my favourite! He just looks so happy!

#45

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard

Vaishali
#46

Black-Winged Stilt

Black-Winged Stilt

Vaishali
#47

Labrador Sulphur Butterfly

Labrador Sulphur Butterfly

Vaishali
#48

Sloth Bear

Sloth Bear

Vaishali
#49

Dwarf Carpenter Bee

Dwarf Carpenter Bee

Vaishali
#50

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus

Vaishali
#51

Blue Bull

Blue Bull

Vaishali
#52

Red-Wattled Lapwing

Red-Wattled Lapwing

Vaishali
#53

Blackbuck

Blackbuck

Vaishali
T. Hornworm
T. Hornworm
I'd like to see your version of a kudu!

