We Created Miniature Paper Cut Artworks Every Day For 1000 Days To Raise Awareness About Wildlife (53 New Pics)
“1000 days of Miniature Art project” is a self-initiated creative challenge we started on 1st January 2018 for spreading awareness about wildlife. The project focused on creating awareness among our viewers about the importance and beauty of wildlife through art, and we created 1000 different artworks, one artwork per day.
The process for each artwork begins with a sketch, and after that, the fur/feathers of the species are cut from paper using a precision knife in different layers. After that, each layer is colored using watercolors in the exact shade of the species. Each artwork takes four to six hours to finish depending on the details of the species. The tiniest artworks measure only 1.8 cm from head to tail. Each paper artwork is photographed either perched on a twig, walking or sitting in sand, or suspended up in the sky to look like they’re flying. This style of photography gives the viewer a sense of life in the artwork and a context to the species created.
The main motive behind this series is to spread awareness about nature and wildlife through art. And make the world appreciate their contribution and importance to our ecosystem.
More info: thepaperark.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com
Fishing Cat
Honduran White Bats
Barn Owl
Indian Pangolin
African Lion
Spectacled Caiman
Praying Mantis
Griffon Vulture
Blue Manakin
Here is a fact of them : the male go look for other males of the same species to make a group of dance they train around like 3 or 2 whole days until they find the female and they start making a "dance party" for the female and if the female accept the male who made it the group dance will stay with the female .
Eurasian Eagle Owl
Spotted Eagle Ray
Fire Ants
Crested Porcupine
Harvest Mouse
Bengal Tiger
African Pygmy Hedgehog
Painted Beauty Butterfly
Green Peafowl
Lesser Florican
Crimson Topaz Hummingbird
Baya Weaver
Green Anaconda
White-Tailed Deer
Gorgeted Woodstar Hummingbird
Chameleon
Carolina Chickadee
Little Bee-Eater Group
Sparrow
Indian Giant Squirrel
Black Cormorant
Partridge In A Pear
Saw-Billed Hermit
Leopard
Lion-Tailed Macaque
Female Impala And Red Billed Oxpecker
Indian Palm Squirrel
Pileated Woodpecker
Ruby-Throated Hummingbird
Plain's Tiger Butterfly
Mongoose And Cobra
House Crow
Loved each one! So detailed and because they are so tiny, it must have taken a steady hand a long while. Thank you for sharing your art!
Completely my pleasure and I am so happy you liked my art