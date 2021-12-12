“1000 days of Miniature Art project” is a self-initiated creative challenge we started on 1st January 2018 for spreading awareness about wildlife. The project focused on creating awareness among our viewers about the importance and beauty of wildlife through art, and we created 1000 different artworks, one artwork per day.

The process for each artwork begins with a sketch, and after that, the fur/feathers of the species are cut from paper using a precision knife in different layers. After that, each layer is colored using watercolors in the exact shade of the species. Each artwork takes four to six hours to finish depending on the details of the species. The tiniest artworks measure only 1.8 cm from head to tail. Each paper artwork is photographed either perched on a twig, walking or sitting in sand, or suspended up in the sky to look like they’re flying. This style of photography gives the viewer a sense of life in the artwork and a context to the species created.

The main motive behind this series is to spread awareness about nature and wildlife through art. And make the world appreciate their contribution and importance to our ecosystem.

